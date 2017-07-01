Franklin family chooses Inspirada

Ryan Franklin, an Alabama native, moved to Las Vegas in 2014 to excel in his career as a contract firefighter. While staying with a friend who lived in Inspirada, the master-planned community in Henderson, he fell in love with the community and also met his future wife, Damiana.

Ryan Franklin, his wife, Damiana, and step-son Philip are residents in Inspirada where they enjoy family-friendly lifestyle programming, lush walking and jogging trails, parks equipped with various sports fields and various pools to keep them cool this summer. (Inspirada)

“It was love at first sight, in more ways than one,” Ryan Franklin said. “There was a unique energy throughout the community that I had not experienced anywhere else in the valley. Something about Inspirada just felt like home. Damiana and I immediately hit it off, and since I was already in the market to buy a home, everything truly fell in place. I moved into Damiana’s spacious townhome that same year, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Damiana Franklin bought her Inspirada residence in April 2013 after discovering the community by chance.

“I was driving on Executive Airport Drive and saw the signs for Inspirada,” she said. “I was already thinking about buying, but as soon as I drove into the community, I knew I didn’t need to look anywhere else. The attention to detail the association puts into the community makes a big difference, and it is very family-friendly, which is exactly what I wanted for my 9-year-old son, Philip, and me.”

Damiana Franklin owns a CPA firm on Saint Rose Parkway, making her commute time only several minutes. Her son is a student at Wallin Elementary School, but the Franklins plan on enrolling him in one of the Clark County School District schools being built within the community over the next few years.

“I love to swim so we frequent the pools all the time. Philip is also very active and enjoys using the parks’ fields and courts to play flag football, baseball, basketball and tennis. And we can’t say enough great things about Jolly Beans Café, where we visit to play board games while enjoying a snack,” Ryan Franklin said.

Ryan also owns a CPR business and during his spare time provides consultation to health care professionals in the area. In addition, he offers his services and training to neighboring residents in Inspirada.

“There are so many activities in Inspirada for our family, and some of our favorites include the Easter egg hunt and the reoccurring farmers market. We don’t have to venture far to have fun,” Damiana Franklin said.

Inspirada’s five builders, including Beazer Homes, Century Communities, KB Home, Pardee Homes and Toll Brothers will be available to offer guests tours of their model homes. Homebuyers can tour nearly 70 new model homes in 15 different neighborhoods, finding homes suited for every lifestyle, with prices starting in the low $200,000s to $500,000. The sales offices are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Inspirada is ranked as the seventh top-selling master-planned community in the nation and the best-selling master-planned community in Henderson. With a projected buildout of 8,500 homes,

Inspirada is home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center. It is home to four parks — Solista, Capriola, Potenza and Aventura — some with resident-only heated pools; barbecue and picnic areas; basketball, bocce and volleyball courts; soccer fields; splash pad; and dog park. For more information, visit www.inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.