Get a sneak peek of our Resort Club Feb. 23

Trilogy in Summerlin has planned a Lifestyle Preview Event for Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Trilogy in Summerlin)

Wondering what your life’s next chapter could look like? Come discover the possibilities Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trilogy in Summerlin. We’re hosting an exclusive Lifestyle Preview Event featuring wine and beer tastings, chef cooking demonstrations, live music and art presentation.

Trilogy in Summerlin is a brand-new 55-plus community set along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley. It’s almost ready for the grand opening of the resort club, opening in early 2019. Outlook club is planned to be the centerpiece of the community and will be the perfect meeting place to launch a weekend bike ride, plan the next big hike through Red Rock Canyon or meet up with neighbors for Happier Hour. The club is planned to be outfitted with a commercial kitchen for culinary classes, chef demonstrations and other events and celebrations. Plus, spaces for fitness, relaxation and socializing. You’ll also love the event lawn for outdoor live music performances, farmers markets and food truck events.

When you’re here, tour the six new model homes, that just opened. Trilogy in Summerlin offers 13 single-story, attached condominium floor plans, including paired courtyard and patio homes. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and feature modern, open floor plans that embrace indoor-outdoor living. These floor plans live like single-family homes with the convenience of a condo community and offer a variety of possibilities like casitas, guest suites, bonus rooms and private elevators.

The website, 55Places.com recently named Trilogy in Summerlin one of the Five Most Innovative Active Adult Communities of 2018.

Contact a community representative to learn more, and join the email list at SheaHomes.com/Vegas.