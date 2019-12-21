Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to build camp in Alamo

Moving forward with its vision of creating a Girl Scout camp for girls in Southern Nevada and beyond, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada (GSSNV) has selected Las Vegas-based LGA Architecture as the firm to design and develop the property in Alamo, 90 minutes north of Las Vegas. The camp will be situated on 36 acres of land that was donated to GSSNV in December 2018 by the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust.

GSSNV Alexia Chen, project manager/architect for LGA Architecture, stands with Kimberly Trueba, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada CEO.

Moving forward with its vision of creating a Girl Scout camp for girls in Southern Nevada and beyond, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada (GSSNV) has selected Las Vegas-based LGA Architecture as the firm to design and develop the property in Alamo, 90 minutes north of Las Vegas. The camp will be situated on 36 acres of land that was donated to GSSNV in December 2018 by the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust.

In collaboration with GSSNV, LGA Architecture will create an outdoor experience combining high adventure, STEAM education and environmental stewardship for a phased project approach that will have an eventual capacity for up to 350 campers. When the property is not in use as a Girl Scout camp, it will be available to corporate, community and youth organizations.

“Combining an experiential design approach with a commitment to community-focused projects and a passion for sustainability, LGA Architecture is the ideal firm to partner with as we begin our journey toward creating a world-class outdoor experience,” said Kimberly Trueba, GSSNV CEO.

The GSSNV Properties Task Group, led by former GSSNV board member Nancy Becker, selected LGA Architecture in a competitive process that brought submissions from firms throughout the Las Vegas area. Recent LGA Architecture clients include the Discovery Children’s Museum, Springs Preserve, the state of Nevada Division of Museums and Tourism, the city of Las Vegas and Clark County.

Since early 2019, GSSNV has engaged local Girl Scouts and volunteers, the UNLV School of Architecture, and LGA Architecture in collaborative design sessions to gauge what campers and caregivers would like included at the camp for educational programming.

“Working on this project has been an amazing opportunity for our firm and for me, personally. The Girl Scouts mission of growing the next generation of leaders speaks to my own journey as an architect,” stated Alexia Chen, AIA, NCARB, LGA project manager/architect. “We are committed to creating a place that maximizes opportunities to learn, engage and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Founded on April 14, 1932, in Boulder City, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada (GSSNV) is a leadership development organization for girls. GSSNV focuses on four key pillars: STEAM education, outdoor experiences, life skills and entrepreneurship opportunities. GSSNV serves the four southern-most counties in Nevada: Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda, as well as the Southern California counties of Inyo and San Bernardino (eastern border).