50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to build camp in Alamo

Provided Content
December 20, 2019 - 4:01 pm
 

Moving forward with its vision of creating a Girl Scout camp for girls in Southern Nevada and beyond, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada (GSSNV) has selected Las Vegas-based LGA Architecture as the firm to design and develop the property in Alamo, 90 minutes north of Las Vegas. The camp will be situated on 36 acres of land that was donated to GSSNV in December 2018 by the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust.

In collaboration with GSSNV, LGA Architecture will create an outdoor experience combining high adventure, STEAM education and environmental stewardship for a phased project approach that will have an eventual capacity for up to 350 campers. When the property is not in use as a Girl Scout camp, it will be available to corporate, community and youth organizations.

“Combining an experiential design approach with a commitment to community-focused projects and a passion for sustainability, LGA Architecture is the ideal firm to partner with as we begin our journey toward creating a world-class outdoor experience,” said Kimberly Trueba, GSSNV CEO.

The GSSNV Properties Task Group, led by former GSSNV board member Nancy Becker, selected LGA Architecture in a competitive process that brought submissions from firms throughout the Las Vegas area. Recent LGA Architecture clients include the Discovery Children’s Museum, Springs Preserve, the state of Nevada Division of Museums and Tourism, the city of Las Vegas and Clark County.

Since early 2019, GSSNV has engaged local Girl Scouts and volunteers, the UNLV School of Architecture, and LGA Architecture in collaborative design sessions to gauge what campers and caregivers would like included at the camp for educational programming.

“Working on this project has been an amazing opportunity for our firm and for me, personally. The Girl Scouts mission of growing the next generation of leaders speaks to my own journey as an architect,” stated Alexia Chen, AIA, NCARB, LGA project manager/architect. “We are committed to creating a place that maximizes opportunities to learn, engage and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Founded on April 14, 1932, in Boulder City, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada (GSSNV) is a leadership development organization for girls. GSSNV focuses on four key pillars: STEAM education, outdoor experiences, life skills and entrepreneurship opportunities. GSSNV serves the four southern-most counties in Nevada: Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda, as well as the Southern California counties of Inyo and San Bernardino (eastern border).

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sandalwood by Pardee Homes in the Summerlin village of Stonebridge sits on elevated topography ...
Pardee’s Sandalwood opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features four gorgeous and stunning contemporary floor plans in one of the most scenic areas of the community.

Bonnie D’Amico, her daughter, Mia, and fiancée, Joe Cantino, are in the kitchen of their new ...
Bay Area transplant finds home at Corterra in Henderson
Provided Content

Bonnie D’Amico left San Francisco to find something more affordable where she could continue working from home. After four years of looking in the Las Vegas Valley, she found the perfect place for her business and her family.

 
Luxury awaits you on the 20th floor of One Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

With an enviable South Las Vegas Boulevard address, One Las Vegas, a luxury high-rise twin-tower condo community is sure to enthrall. The stunning contemporary features, spacious open floor plan and gorgeous views of residence No. 2004 make this home a must-see, and best of all, it’s ready for immediate occupancy.

Owners of the 417 homes had the opportunity to talk with representatives from 28 vendors and 25 ...
The Club at Heritage holds Home Fair
Provided Content

In November, The Club at Heritage, an age-qualified neighborhood in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, held the first of its Heritage Home Fairs.

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community. During the month of December it will offer ...
Trilogy celebrates national brand with financial incentives
Provided Content

During the month of December, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating the end of the year with special pricing and other incentives. Homebuyers will receive up to $40,000 off select quick move-in homes.

Summerlin is home to an all-star roster of national homebuilders. Pardee Home's Terra Luna is a ...
Summerlin has six of the nation’s top 10 homebuilders
Provided Content

Through the decades, several community elements have remained constant in Summerlin to ensure it continues to develop true to its original vision while maintaining overall aesthetics and value. Near the top of the list is Summerlin’s all-star roster of national homebuilders — long a part of the community’s development mantra — ensuring that quality, innovative and progressive home design remain community hallmarks.

This penthouse, No. 1922, at One Las Vegas, is one of two of the highest-priced condominiums, r ...
Juhl, One Las Vegas record three high-priced sales
Provided Content

In the past few months, the DK Las Vegas portfolio of condominiums, which includes One Las Vegas on South Las Vegas Boulevard, Juhl and The Ogden in downtown Las Vegas, has experienced unprecedented sales activity.

(Getty Images)
Home prices flat for two months; up from last year
Provided Content

A recent report by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors shows home prices in Southern Nevada stayed the same from October to November but are still up from one year ago.

Pardee Homes Design Studio Director Diane Salas stands in the new 6,100 square-foot design stud ...
Pardee debuts new Design Studio
Provided Content

Pardee Homes Design Studio Director Diane Salas, who started her design consulting career in a three-car model home garage 21 years ago, is now greeting Pardee homebuyers in a beautiful, new, 6,100-square-foot studio at 5905 S. Decatur Ave.