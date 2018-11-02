GLVAR members volunteer to be ‘Realtors in the Classroom’

More than 60 members of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors volunteered to help children at two local schools on Oct. 18 as part of their Realtors in the Classroom program in partnership with Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

GLVAR member Eun Yoon and her son were among the volunteers participating in the Realtors in the Classroom event Oct. 19 at two local schools. (GLVAR)

More than 60 members of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors volunteered to help children at two schools on Oct. 18 as part of their Realtors in the Classroom program in partnership with Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

Realtors in the Classroom is an annual community service program organized and sponsored by GLVAR to support children and their education. Volunteer Realtors spent the day teaming up with teachers to teach their classes for the day, while sharing their experiences and discussing life skills.

GLVAR members worked with students throughout the day at Steele Elementary School at 6995 W. Eldorado Lane and at Lunt Elementary School at 2701 E. Harris Ave.

Local Realtor Shawn Cunningham, a member of GLVAR’s board of directors and one of the main organizers of the event, said it is rewarding for GLVAR members to work directly with local students and teachers and “helps empower, inspire and prepare young people to succeed in school and in life.”

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 14,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com. E-mail your real estate questions to ask@glvar.org.

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada Inc. was founded locally in 1996. Its local programs span grades K-12, with age-appropriate curricula.

At the elementary level, students learn about their roles as individuals, workers and consumers while focusing on key life skills like the importance of saving and the difference between wants and needs.

Middle and high school students learn about key economic principles, workforce issues they will face, personal budgeting and credit.