GLVAR presents annual awards

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors presented its annual awards to some of its leading and longtime members, including Patty Kelley, who was named GLVAR’s Realtor of the Year for 2018.

As part of its annual installation of incoming officers and board members for 2019, held Dec. 8 at Red Rock Resort, the GLVAR presented its top annual award to Kelley, a longtime local Realtor who is a past president of the GLVAR and the statewide Nevada Realtors.

The GLVAR’s annual awards recognize exceptional leadership and contributions to the association, the real estate profession and the community, 2018 GLVAR President Chris Bishop said. Other GLVAR award winners include:

■ JC Melvin — residential instructor of the year.

■ Michelle Casolari — Ronn Reiss Award for educational excellence and leadership.

■ Robert Hamrick — Gene Nebeker Memorial Award for professionalism and service to the GLVAR and the community.

■ Azim Jessa — Sala/Rubin Award (formerly called the Frank Sala Award and now honoring longtime GLVAR leader Marv Rubin) for long-term commitment to grassroots political action and to protecting private property rights.

■ Kenny Gragson — Jack Woodcock Distinguished Service Award.

■ Jeff Moore and David J. Tina — GLVAR Hall of Fame inductees.

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides more than 14,000 members with education, training and political representation. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.