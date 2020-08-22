Golf 4 The Kids Charity planned for Oct. 19 at Anthem

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament presented by Roseman University of Health Sciences and CSL Behring is slated for Oct. 19 and is limited to 120 golfers, who will experience Anthem Country Club’s Hale Irwin-Keith Foster-designed par-72 championship golf course.

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament presented by Roseman University of Health Sciences and CSL Behring is slated for Oct. 19 and is limited to 120 golfers, who will experience Anthem Country Club’s Hale Irwin-Keith Foster-designed par-72 championship golf course.

Golfers can register for the event by going online at bit.ly/GolfAnthem2020 or by calling 702-862-1140 or emailing events@cure4thekids.org.

Remaining foursomes priced at $1,500. Several tournament sponsorships are also available.

Attendees also receive a light breakfast, golfer gift bag, drink tickets, hole activities including Hole In One Prize Opportunities, raffle and entrance to the post-play lunch reception and award ceremony.

Most importantly, golfers who participate in the tournament are automatically supporting Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only pediatric cancer treatment center that does not turn away patients for financial reasons. Golf 4 The Kids proceeds support the foundation’s Charity Care Program, which assists families who are uninsured, underinsured or unable to pay for treatment.

Since 2007, the Charity Care Program has helped in excess of 500 families get the treatment they need at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

Golf 4 The Kids is made possible through the donations of leading sponsors, including MOFI, Platinum Sponsor; The Grove, Gold Sponsor; and Summerlin Hospital and Precision Opinion, Silver Sponsors.