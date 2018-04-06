Grand opening set for Strada home April 7

A brand-new model home will debut April 7 at Pardee Homes’ Strada neighborhood in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community. Grand opening events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new Strada Plan Four, pictured, debuts April 7 at Pardee Homes’ Strada in Inspirada and showcases interior design by award-winning celebrity designer Bobby Berk.(Pardee Homes)

A brand-new model home will debut April 7 at Pardee Homes’ Strada neighborhood in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community. Grand opening events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Strada Plan Four measures 3,223 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and prices starting from $439,000. Plan Four also has generous outdoor living spaces including a courtyard, a full bedroom and bath downstairs, large great room, dining area and kitchen with walk-in pantry.

Strada’s new home designs are based on the builder’s award-winning Farmhouse Millennial Home, as well as interior designs by celebrity designer Bobby Berk.

“Strada offers a fresh take on new home design with exciting architectural interpretations of our original Farmhouse Millennial Home, creative connections to indoor and outdoor living spaces and interior designs by Bobby Berk, award-winning designer and star of the Netflix series ‘Queer Eye,’” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

Strada’s four floor plans, each offered in Farmhouse, Contemporary, Spanish and a new Modern elevation, range from 2,493 to 3,223 square feet with prices starting from the low $400s,000.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-3332 for additional information or to join the Strada interest list.

Plan One at Strada measures 2,493 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, open great room and island kitchen, loft and two-car garage. A spacious outdoor living area connects to the home at the front porch and a courtyard connects to the home at the dining and great room via optional glider or stacking patio doors.

Strada Plan Two measures 2,761 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage. The home includes a downstairs master bedroom and options for a junior master suite upstairs instead of the second and third bedrooms.

Plan Three at Strada measures 2,928 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, loft and two-car garage. A spacious outdoor living area connects to the home at the entry and great room. The home also features a bedroom and full bath and separate tech space downstairs.

To reach Strada from St. Rose Parkway, head south on Executive Airport Drive, which becomes Via Inspirada south of Volunteer Boulevard. Continue south on Via Inspirada, which becomes Bicentennial Parkway. Turn left on Via Firenze to reach Strada, which is off Via Firenze and Via Cartanda Avenue. Sales office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.