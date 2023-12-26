Green Valley home hits market for $2.4M

A custom-built Victorian-inspired estate constructed entirely from brick masonry has hit the Las Vegas market for $2,388,888.

Surrounded by lush greenery — a contrast to the typical desert scenery — the property sprawls over a half-acre corner lot, boasting a curb appeal similar to that of a Nantucket, Massachusetts residence. Meticulously constructed from the ground up, it has six bedrooms and six baths spanning across 6,960 square feet of living space.

Its unique architectural elements and thoughtful design blend various classic styles, including Victorian and Greek Revival, with custom wood finishes, large French chateau and bay windows and picture frame wall molding throughout.

“The attention to detail and materials used throughout the estate are rarely seen in today’s homes,” Sammarco said. “The property weaves together classical elegance and modern comfort. Homes of this caliber are almost impossible to come by in the Las Vegas Valley.”

Upon entry, guests are greeted by an expansive living area flooded with natural light. The space is accentuated by 23-foot vaulted ceilings that create an open and grand ambiance. Within the living area is a multitude of classic design elements, including a marble fireplace and delicate beveled windows. The attached formal dining space is only steps away, showcasing a sparkling chandelier.

The chef’s kitchen features a built-in brick oven and grill, complemented by two additional Jennair ovens and a Subzero refrigerator. The granite countertops and backsplash were designed to accentuate the oak wood cabinetry. Across from the kitchen is a breakfast nook with built-in seating; circular, vaulted ceilings; and a bay window that offer views of the backyard.

The great room features a floor-to-ceiling stone accent wall and oversized windows. Authentic wood flooring leads guests to the office area with custom floor-to-ceiling wood finishings. A separate room houses a wine cellar and wet bar.

Up the spiral staircase, residents can enjoy the primary suite, featuring a fireplace, a separate living area and access to a private balcony. The primary bath exudes luxury, boasting his-and-her sinks with picture frame wall molding, granite flooring, soaking tub and steam shower. Nearby, are custom-designed closets, crafted and equipped with a dedicated laundry room that includes a washer, dryer and sink for convenience.

The additional en suite bedrooms each boast a distinctive charm through wood features, intricate bay windows, spacious walk-in closets and updated modern touches. The second floor features a sweeping balcony that stretches across the back of the estate, accessible from the primary suite, one of the en suite rooms and the hallway.

Guests can enjoy the expansive backyard designed for leisure and entertainment. It features multiple turf areas, maintained landscapes and fire features. The centerpiece is a pool framed by rock features and several seating areas.

“Situated in the prime location of Quail Ridge Estates, it offers more than just a stunning residence. With seamless access to premier dining, upscale shopping and multiple freeway connections, convenience is at your doorstep,” Sammarco said.

For more information about 1 Dovetail Circle or to inquire about a tour, go to huntingtonandellis.com/home-search/listings.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, is a Las Vegas-based, full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 120 real estate agents across 16 teams. In 2022, the agency completed over $822 million in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 1,500 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, go to huntingtonandellis.com.