46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Green Valley home hits market for $2.4M

Provided Content
December 26, 2023 - 9:01 am
 
A custom-built home in Green Valley's Quail Ridge Estates, has been listed for $2,388,888. (Hun ...
A custom-built home in Green Valley's Quail Ridge Estates, has been listed for $2,388,888. (Huntington & ellis)
The chef’s kitchen features a built-in brick oven and grill, complemented by two additional J ...
The chef’s kitchen features a built-in brick oven and grill, complemented by two additional Jennair ovens and a Subzero refrigerator. (Huntington & ellis)
Authentic wood flooring leads guests to the office area with custom floor-to-ceiling wood finis ...
Authentic wood flooring leads guests to the office area with custom floor-to-ceiling wood finishings. (Huntington & ellis).
A separate room houses a wine cellar and wet bar. (Huntington & ellis)
A separate room houses a wine cellar and wet bar. (Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)
(Huntington & ellis)

A custom-built Victorian-inspired estate constructed entirely from brick masonry has hit the Las Vegas market for $2,388,888. Gianni , Realtor with huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, has been selected to represent the home, located at 1 Dovetail Circle in Green Valley’s Quail Ridge Estates, an upscale, custom community minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

Surrounded by lush greenery — a contrast to the typical desert scenery — the property sprawls over a half-acre corner lot, boasting a curb appeal similar to that of a Nantucket, Massachusetts residence. Meticulously constructed from the ground up, it has six bedrooms and six baths spanning across 6,960 square feet of living space.

Its unique architectural elements and thoughtful design blend various classic styles, including Victorian and Greek Revival, with custom wood finishes, large French chateau and bay windows and picture frame wall molding throughout.

“The attention to detail and materials used throughout the estate are rarely seen in today’s homes,” Sammarco said. “The property weaves together classical elegance and modern comfort. Homes of this caliber are almost impossible to come by in the Las Vegas Valley.”

Upon entry, guests are greeted by an expansive living area flooded with natural light. The space is accentuated by 23-foot vaulted ceilings that create an open and grand ambiance. Within the living area is a multitude of classic design elements, including a marble fireplace and delicate beveled windows. The attached formal dining space is only steps away, showcasing a sparkling chandelier.

The chef’s kitchen features a built-in brick oven and grill, complemented by two additional Jennair ovens and a Subzero refrigerator. The granite countertops and backsplash were designed to accentuate the oak wood cabinetry. Across from the kitchen is a breakfast nook with built-in seating; circular, vaulted ceilings; and a bay window that offer views of the backyard.

The great room features a floor-to-ceiling stone accent wall and oversized windows. Authentic wood flooring leads guests to the office area with custom floor-to-ceiling wood finishings. A separate room houses a wine cellar and wet bar.

Up the spiral staircase, residents can enjoy the primary suite, featuring a fireplace, a separate living area and access to a private balcony. The primary bath exudes luxury, boasting his-and-her sinks with picture frame wall molding, granite flooring, soaking tub and steam shower. Nearby, are custom-designed closets, crafted and equipped with a dedicated laundry room that includes a washer, dryer and sink for convenience.

The additional en suite bedrooms each boast a distinctive charm through wood features, intricate bay windows, spacious walk-in closets and updated modern touches. The second floor features a sweeping balcony that stretches across the back of the estate, accessible from the primary suite, one of the en suite rooms and the hallway.

Guests can enjoy the expansive backyard designed for leisure and entertainment. It features multiple turf areas, maintained landscapes and fire features. The centerpiece is a pool framed by rock features and several seating areas.

“Situated in the prime location of Quail Ridge Estates, it offers more than just a stunning residence. With seamless access to premier dining, upscale shopping and multiple freeway connections, convenience is at your doorstep,” Sammarco said.

For more information about 1 Dovetail Circle or to inquire about a tour, go to huntingtonandellis.com/home-search/listings.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, is a Las Vegas-based, full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 120 real estate agents across 16 teams. In 2022, the agency completed over $822 million in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 1,500 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, go to huntingtonandellis.com.

MOST READ
1
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
2
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
3
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
4
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
5
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular Holiday para ...
Downtown Summerlin is holiday headquarters
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community shined bright this season as the valley’s holiday headquarters.

In addition to the holiday decorations, D.R. Horton in association with HomeAid Southern Nevada ...
D.R. Horton presents holiday wonderland
Provided Content

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry at Cadence is making the season bright with the “Symmetry Wonderland” holiday experience featuring holiday-themed decorations at each of their model homes.

Summerlin After searching for many months for their dream home, Las Vegas dentists, Drs. Angeli ...
Dentists find their dream home in Summerlin
Provided Content

Native Las Vegans Angelica Thacker and Matthew Thacker, both doctors of medicine in dentistry, knew immediately the Summerlin Tri Pointe Homes community of Kings Canyon was where they wanted to live.

huntington & ellis
Summerlin single-story home lists for over $2M
Provided Content

Nestled along the picturesque Summerlin cliff line, a contemporary build sitting on a rare 14,000-square-foot lot has been listed in the Las Vegas market for $2,075,000.

Summerlin’s higher elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures a ...
Summerlin can be home to rare Vegas snow
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many distinct features that create its exceptional quality of life.

For millennials and younger homebuyers interested in reducing their footprint, Summerlin's thre ...
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
Provided Content

In Summerlin, more than 15 three-story floor plans are now available in six neighborhoods located in Summerlin West.

2024 LVR President Merri Perry
LVR presents annual awards to top local Realtors
LVR

Las Vegas Realtors presented annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members, with immediate past President Brandon Roberts being honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will help launch Team Rubicon TRades Acade ...
Wells Fargo helps train veterans to rebuild homes
Provided Content

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will fuel the creation of the Team Rubicon TRades Academy to address the need for credentialed contractors in communities nationwide.

Las Vegas Aces team member and 2022 and 2023 WNBA Champion, Kiah Stokes, makes a ceremonial don ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Provided Content

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin represent the season of giving, with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. The Giving Machine, the Santa Chalet and Lights for Flights provide community members the opportunity to make donations to local, national and global nonprofits.

More stories
Summerlin single-story home lists for over $2M
Summerlin single-story home lists for over $2M
$25M Spanish Trail compound leads November sales
$25M Spanish Trail compound leads November sales
The latest must-have for luxury homes: wine rooms
The latest must-have for luxury homes: wine rooms
‘Beverly Hills of the northwest’: Lone Mountain development offers 1-acre lots
‘Beverly Hills of the northwest’: Lone Mountain development offers 1-acre lots
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
LGBTQ boutique hotel opens in downtown Las Vegas
LGBTQ boutique hotel opens in downtown Las Vegas