56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Growth Luxury Homes to be featured at Builders Show

Provided Content
January 10, 2020 - 1:59 pm
 

Growth Luxury Homes (GLH), the custom luxury home development division of multi-industry disruptor, Growth Holdings (GH), will make its debut as a featured green homebuilder at the annual NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas on Jan. 21-23 as part of the IBS Green Home Tour on Jan. 22.

IBS attendees will have the opportunity to explore Las Vegas’ green and energy-efficient residential market firsthand during a guided tour through two of GLH’s reimagined custom homes.

Attendees will discover how GLH incorporates whole-house automation through an EV charging station, photovoltaic solar panels and Tesla Powerwalls that store electricity through battery technology. The homes, which showcase stylish, modern design, are environmentally sustainable to reduce cost and waste as part of the DOE Challenge Homes program standards.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected and featured as a green homebuilder at this year’s NAHB International Builders’ Show,” said GLH founder and CEO Philippe Ziade. “We look forward to showcasing our homes that are changing the perception of passive and sustainable concepts through custom homes that combine modern, thoughtful design and intuitive technology.”

The two homes showcased during the tour are within GLH’s new Southern Highlands Golf Club neighborhood: The Canyon Collection.

Through The Canyon Collection, which is comprised of homes in Augusta Canyon and Shadow Canyon, GLH has spearheaded new design criteria within Southern Highlands, one of the premier master-planned communities in the nation, making it possible for GLH to provide homeowners with high-end, custom homes that are constructed with organic design and integrated with Tesla technology for sustainability.

Believing the importance of keeping the world outside as beautiful as the living space inside, GLH weaves green technology into organic designs to achieve sophisticated, efficient, functional and environmentally sustainable homes that reduce cost and waste. Combining indoor and outdoor spaces with state-of-the-art designs, the homes offer a connection between residents and the natural landscape.

The NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) is the largest annual light construction show in the world. Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the 2020 International Builders’ Show will bring together more than 1,400 top manufacturers and suppliers from around the globe in 600,000 net square feet of exhibit space, showcasing the latest and most in-demand products and services.

Growth Luxury Homes (GLH) has revitalized the homebuilding process by bringing cutting-edge technology and smart-home automation with maximum energy efficiency, all without jeopardizing beauty or design.

GLH boasts more than 64 new luxury home projects and communities in Nevada and California with award-winning designs, with home prices ranging from $2.7 million to over $20 million per property.

In partnership with Tesla, GLH will soon break ground on The Hills in the heart of Henderson’s most elite community. The first ever Tesla powered positive energy community, The Hills will be a community of luxury residences that will be built to the U.S. Department of Energy’s highest sustainable programs and come with the extraordinary addition of a Tesla electric automobile.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cadence celebrated five years at an event at the Henderson master-planned community in mid-Dece ...
Cadence celebrates five years
Provided Content

In mid-December, Cadence hosted an event to mark the fifth anniversary since it began welcoming residents and families to the Henderson master-planned community. The event featured a “high-five” selfie wall, a zip line, interactive games, a doggie zone hosted by Cadence Animal Hospital, a beer garden for the adults and a collection of food trucks from across the valley.

Summerlin has been ranked as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for ...
Summerlin ranks No. 3 nationwide in new home sales
Provided Content

Following 2019 milestone development headlined by the continuing evolution of Downtown Summerlin, the opening and storied inaugural year of Las Vegas Ballpark, and the addition of seven new neighborhoods, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., maintained its position as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for 2019. The list was ranked by RCLCO, a leading national real estate consultant, which has been ranking master plans since 1994. The ranking is determined by number of new home sales. In 2019, 1,320 new homes were sold in Summerlin.

The 9,600-square-foot Outlook Club opened in Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community. ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes to hold Live Well Wellness Fair
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.

Fitness and an active lifestyle is synonymous with Summerlin, thanks to the community’s 150-m ...
Fitness is a way of life in Summerlin
Provided Content

With the start of the New Year comes resolutions for getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle. For residents of Summerlin, which rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, there are many opportunities to stay active thanks to an abundance of recreational amenities within the community.

Keith Lynam
Real Estate Briefs: Dec. 21
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its top members at an awards event in Southern Nevada this month, naming longtime industry leader Keith Lynam as its 2019 Nevada Realtor of the Year, and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes in the Summerlin village of Stonebridge sits on elevated topography ...
Pardee’s Sandalwood opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features four gorgeous and stunning contemporary floor plans in one of the most scenic areas of the community.

Bonnie D’Amico, her daughter, Mia, and fiancée, Joe Cantino, are in the kitchen of their new ...
Bay Area transplant finds home at Corterra in Henderson
Provided Content

Bonnie D’Amico left San Francisco to find something more affordable where she could continue working from home. After four years of looking in the Las Vegas Valley, she found the perfect place for her business and her family.

GSSNV Alexia Chen, project manager/architect for LGA Architecture, stands with Kimberly Trueba, ...
Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to build camp in Alamo
Provided Content

Moving forward with its vision of creating a Girl Scout camp for girls in Southern Nevada and beyond, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada (GSSNV) has selected Las Vegas-based LGA Architecture as the firm to design and develop the property in Alamo, 90 minutes north of Las Vegas. The camp will be situated on 36 acres of land that was donated to GSSNV in December 2018 by the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust.