Growth Luxury Homes to be featured at Builders Show

Growth Luxury Homes (GLH), the custom luxury home development division of multi-industry disruptor, Growth Holdings (GH), will make its debut as a featured green homebuilder at the annual NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas on Jan. 21-23 as part of the IBS Green Home Tour on Jan. 22.

IBS attendees will have the opportunity to explore Las Vegas’ green and energy-efficient residential market firsthand during a guided tour through two of GLH’s reimagined custom homes.

Attendees will discover how GLH incorporates whole-house automation through an EV charging station, photovoltaic solar panels and Tesla Powerwalls that store electricity through battery technology. The homes, which showcase stylish, modern design, are environmentally sustainable to reduce cost and waste as part of the DOE Challenge Homes program standards.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected and featured as a green homebuilder at this year’s NAHB International Builders’ Show,” said GLH founder and CEO Philippe Ziade. “We look forward to showcasing our homes that are changing the perception of passive and sustainable concepts through custom homes that combine modern, thoughtful design and intuitive technology.”

The two homes showcased during the tour are within GLH’s new Southern Highlands Golf Club neighborhood: The Canyon Collection.

Through The Canyon Collection, which is comprised of homes in Augusta Canyon and Shadow Canyon, GLH has spearheaded new design criteria within Southern Highlands, one of the premier master-planned communities in the nation, making it possible for GLH to provide homeowners with high-end, custom homes that are constructed with organic design and integrated with Tesla technology for sustainability.

Believing the importance of keeping the world outside as beautiful as the living space inside, GLH weaves green technology into organic designs to achieve sophisticated, efficient, functional and environmentally sustainable homes that reduce cost and waste. Combining indoor and outdoor spaces with state-of-the-art designs, the homes offer a connection between residents and the natural landscape.

The NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) is the largest annual light construction show in the world. Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the 2020 International Builders’ Show will bring together more than 1,400 top manufacturers and suppliers from around the globe in 600,000 net square feet of exhibit space, showcasing the latest and most in-demand products and services.

Growth Luxury Homes (GLH) has revitalized the homebuilding process by bringing cutting-edge technology and smart-home automation with maximum energy efficiency, all without jeopardizing beauty or design.

GLH boasts more than 64 new luxury home projects and communities in Nevada and California with award-winning designs, with home prices ranging from $2.7 million to over $20 million per property.

In partnership with Tesla, GLH will soon break ground on The Hills in the heart of Henderson’s most elite community. The first ever Tesla powered positive energy community, The Hills will be a community of luxury residences that will be built to the U.S. Department of Energy’s highest sustainable programs and come with the extraordinary addition of a Tesla electric automobile.