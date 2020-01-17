Growth Luxury Homes to create Canyon Collection

Growth Luxury Homes, the custom luxury home development division of multiindustry pioneer, Growth Holdings, has expanded its ever-growing portfolio with the acquisition of the majority of the land in the Augusta Canyon neighborhood of Southern Highlands Golf Club. This acquisition adds to GLH’s current holdings in what is one of the premier master-planned communities in the nation, joining the Shadow Canyon neighborhood. GLH has brought Augusta Canyon and Shadow Canyon together as “The Canyon Collection.”

This artist's rendering shows Growth Luxury Homes' new The Canyon Collection in Southern Highlands. (Growth Luxury Homes)

This artist's rendering shows one of the home's entrance. (Growth Luxury Homes)

The Canyon Collection in Southern Highlands is an example of green building. (Growth Luxury Homes)

Included in the transaction is new design criteria, making it possible for GLH to provide homeowners with the company’s high-end, custom homes, constructed with organic design and the integration of Tesla technology for sustainability. GLH will transform The Canyon Collection into an exclusive retreat within the desert with panoramic views of the mountains and Las Vegas skyline.

GH, whose founder and chairman of the board, Philippe Ziade, was recently recognized as the “Most Innovative CEO” by the 2019 Burj CEO Awards, said GLH will design and build client-inspired custom residences at a price below other custom home builders; and even below the pricing of luxury track homes.

“Our homes in Augusta Canyon will be the best valued luxury custom residences in Las Vegas, while also offering organic, thoughtful designs that encourage a sustainable lifestyle through intuitive technology,” Ziade said. “The architecture will blend indoor and outdoor spaces to capture the extraordinary natural lush greenery woven throughout the neighborhood, a rarity in the Southwest United States.”

With pricing starting at the low $2 millions, GLH executes this vision with an efficient custom homebuilding process that enables buyers to design, build and move into their fully custom, Tesla-powered home within 13 months or less. The homes will come with a Tesla electric car that will be provided with the home as a standard amenity, along with a charging station, a photovoltaic (PV) solar panel system and Tesla Powerwalls that store electricity through battery technology.

Believing the importance of keeping the world outside as beautiful as the living space inside, GLH will weave green technology into organic designs to achieve sophisticated, efficient, functional and environmentally sustainable homes that reduce cost and waste. Combining indoor and outdoor spaces with state-of-the-art designs, the homes will offer a connection between residents and the surrounding nature.

Augusta Canyon, an upscale golf and hillside community, is one of multiple esteemed custom-home neighborhoods within Southern Highlands, which has been ranked as one of the top 100 golf communities in America by Travel + Leisure.