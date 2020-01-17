58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Growth Luxury Homes to create Canyon Collection

Provided Content
January 17, 2020 - 3:20 pm
 

Growth Luxury Homes, the custom luxury home development division of multi-industry pioneer, Growth Holdings, has expanded its ever-growing portfolio with the acquisition of the majority of the land in the Augusta Canyon neighborhood of Southern Highlands Golf Club. This acquisition adds to GLH’s holdings in the master plan, joining the Shadow Canyon neighborhood. GLH has brought Augusta Canyon and Shadow Canyon together as “The Canyon Collection.”

Included in the transaction is new design criteria, making it possible for GLH to provide homeowners with the company’s high-end, custom homes, constructed with organic design and the integration of Tesla technology for sustainability. GLH will transform The Canyon Collection into an exclusive retreat within the desert with panoramic views of the mountains and Las Vegas skyline.

GH, whose founder and chairman of the board, Philippe Ziade, was recently recognized as the “Most Innovative CEO” by the 2019 Burj CEO Awards, said GLH will design and build client-inspired custom residences at a price below other custom home builders; and even below the pricing of luxury track homes.

“Our homes in Augusta Canyon will be the best valued luxury custom residences in Las Vegas, while also offering organic, thoughtful designs that encourage a sustainable lifestyle through intuitive technology,” Ziade said. “The architecture will blend indoor and outdoor spaces to capture the extraordinary natural lush greenery woven throughout the neighborhood, a rarity in the Southwest United States.”

With pricing starting at the low $2 millions, GLH executes this vision with an efficient custom homebuilding process that enables buyers to design, build and move into their fully custom, Tesla-powered home within 13 months or less. The homes will come with a Tesla electric car that will be provided with the home as a standard amenity, along with a charging station, a photovoltaic (PV) solar panel system and Tesla Powerwalls that store electricity through battery technology.

Believing the importance of keeping the world outside as beautiful as the living space inside, GLH will weave green technology into organic designs to achieve sophisticated, efficient, functional and environmentally sustainable homes that reduce cost and waste. Combining indoor and outdoor spaces with state-of-the-art designs, the homes will offer a connection between residents and the surrounding nature.

Augusta Canyon, an upscale golf and hillside community, is one of multiple esteemed custom-home neighborhoods within Southern Highlands, which has been ranked as one of the top 100 golf communities in America by Travel + Leisure.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson are raising their growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Ve ...
Doctors raise growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas
Provided Content

Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson were a young married couple without children when they bought their 13th-floor, two-bedroom, two-bath condo at Juhl, the iconic 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas. Today, this dynamic health care duo are parents to an active 2-year-old with another baby on the way.

Paco Huerta and Steven Olmos from Silver Lands Inc. accept the Business Partner of the Year awa ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 19
Provided Content

Nevada State Apartment Association has announced the winners of its 13th annual Jewel Awards.

This artist's rendering shows the 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb's new age-qu ...
Del Webb to open age-qualified community in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

The nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those ages 55 and older, Del Webb has broken ground on its 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. Announced last year as the builder’s first new Las Vegas Valley development in over a decade, the groundbreaking precedes its upcoming grand opening in early February.

Lunar New Year takes center stage at Downtown Summerlin on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. (Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin to ring in Year of the Rat
Provided Content

Lunar New Year takes center stage at Downtown Summerlin in the heart of the master-planned community of Summerlin on Jan. 25 with the destination’s third annual Lunar New Year Parade. Ushering in 2020 – the Year of the Rat, the parade is a festive and free celebration open to the general public.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes is Summerlin’s newest neighborhood with an elevated location in th ...
Pardee opens Sandalwood in Summerlin
Provided Content

Homebuyers liked what they saw during the grand opening of Sandalwood, Pardee Homes’ newest Summerlin neighborhood in the gated Stonebridge village that features contemporary luxury homes with awe-inspiring views of colorful sweeping vistas.

Cadence celebrated five years at an event at the Henderson master-planned community in mid-Dece ...
Cadence celebrates five years
Provided Content

In mid-December, Cadence hosted an event to mark the fifth anniversary since it began welcoming residents and families to the Henderson master-planned community. The event featured a “high-five” selfie wall, a zip line, interactive games, a doggie zone hosted by Cadence Animal Hospital, a beer garden for the adults and a collection of food trucks from across the valley.

Summerlin has been ranked as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for ...
Summerlin ranks No. 3 nationwide in new home sales
Provided Content

Following 2019 milestone development headlined by the continuing evolution of Downtown Summerlin, the opening and storied inaugural year of Las Vegas Ballpark, and the addition of seven new neighborhoods, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., maintained its position as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for 2019. The list was ranked by RCLCO, a leading national real estate consultant, which has been ranking master plans since 1994. The ranking is determined by number of new home sales. In 2019, 1,320 new homes were sold in Summerlin.

Growth Luxury Homes will make its debut as a featured green homebuilder at the annual NAHB Inte ...
Growth Luxury Homes to be featured at Builders Show
Provided Content

Growth Luxury Homes (GLH), the custom luxury home development division of multi-industry disruptor, Growth Holdings (GH), will make its debut as a featured green homebuilder at the annual NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas on Jan. 21-23 as part of the IBS Green Home Tour on Jan. 22.

The 9,600-square-foot Outlook Club opened in Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community. ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes to hold Live Well Wellness Fair
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.