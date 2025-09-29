Halloween event Parade of mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin

79°F
September 29, 2025 - 11:54 am
 

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its popular annual Halloween parade, Parade of Mischief, presented this year by Universal Horror Unleashed and produced by BestAgency.

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade features more than 70 local youths. who will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night at 6 p.m. throughout October, starting Oct. 3. Other parade nights include Oct. 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25. The parade is free, open to the public, and takes place along Park Centre Drive.

Parade of Mischief features two new additions this year: a Wicked-inspired float based off the popular movie, along with a Harry Potter-inspired addition. Other parade favorites include aliens, Cruella de Vil, Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float and The Addams Family.

“It wouldn’t feel like the Halloween season without Parade of Mischief,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “Now in its seventh year, this Halloween event has become an established October tradition for families in Summerlin and the surrounding area. Downtown Summerlin is known for producing top-notch, family-friendly parades, and Parade of Mischief is no exception.”

“Downtown Summerlin is an ideal setting for parades given its wide, roomy sidewalks and private streets that accommodate community celebrations like these,” Harczynsk said. “Plus, with our abundance of sit-down and fast casual dining options, it is a perfect night for families to make a whole evening here. We love seeing families come together to celebrate while enjoying the sights and sounds of our parades.”

Now in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

