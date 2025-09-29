Halloween event Parade of mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its popular annual Halloween parade.

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its popular annual Halloween parade, Parade of Mischief, presented this year by Universal Horror Unleashed and produced by BestAgency.

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade features more than 70 local youths. who will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night at 6 p.m. throughout October, starting Oct. 3. Other parade nights include Oct. 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25. The parade is free, open to the public, and takes place along Park Centre Drive.

Parade of Mischief features two new additions this year: a Wicked-inspired float based off the popular movie, along with a Harry Potter-inspired addition. Other parade favorites include aliens, Cruella de Vil, Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float and The Addams Family.

“It wouldn’t feel like the Halloween season without Parade of Mischief,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “Now in its seventh year, this Halloween event has become an established October tradition for families in Summerlin and the surrounding area. Downtown Summerlin is known for producing top-notch, family-friendly parades, and Parade of Mischief is no exception.”

“Downtown Summerlin is an ideal setting for parades given its wide, roomy sidewalks and private streets that accommodate community celebrations like these,” Harczynsk said. “Plus, with our abundance of sit-down and fast casual dining options, it is a perfect night for families to make a whole evening here. We love seeing families come together to celebrate while enjoying the sights and sounds of our parades.”

