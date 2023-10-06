Halloween parade returns to Downtown Summerlin

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade features more than 30 local youths, who will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem every Friday and Saturday night in October starting October 6 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its annual Halloween parade, Parade of Mischief, presented by Momentum Solar and produced by BestAgency.

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade features more than 30 local youths, who will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem every Friday and Saturday night in October starting this Friday at 6 p.m. Other parade nights include this Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14, Oct. 20 and 21, and Oct. 27 and 28. The parade is free, open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive.

New this year, Parade of Mischief will boast an alien pod, Cruella de Vil and Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float and pod and a fully revamped Addams Family float and pod.

According to Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin, the destination is known for producing top-notch parades that mark a variety of annual celebrations, including the holidays in December; Lunar New Year in February; Lei Day, marking Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in May; and Parade of Mischief in October.

“Downtown Summerlin is an ideal setting for parades given its wide, roomy sidewalks and private streets that accommodate community celebrations like these,” Harczynski said. “Many Summerlin and area families have come to consider Downtown Summerlin their go-to destination to mark holidays year-round given our parades and seasonal décor. Plus, our 30-plus restaurants, with something for everyone, help families to make a whole night of their experience here. We love that distinction and Halloween is no exception.”

