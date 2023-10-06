91°F
Halloween parade returns to Downtown Summerlin

October 6, 2023 - 4:47 pm
 
Parade of Mischief, a free Halloween-themed parade, returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday ...
Parade of Mischief, a free Halloween-themed parade, returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night in October at 6 p.m. (Summerlin)
The frightfully fun, family-friendly Halloween parade runs along Park Centre Drive in Downtown ...
The frightfully fun, family-friendly Halloween parade runs along Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)
Parade of Mischief in Downtown Summerlin kicked off Oct. 6. (Summerlin)
Parade of Mischief in Downtown Summerlin kicked off Oct. 6. (Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its annual Halloween parade, Parade of Mischief, presented by Momentum Solar and produced by BestAgency.

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade features more than 30 local youths, who will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem every Friday and Saturday night in October starting this Friday at 6 p.m. Other parade nights include this Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14, Oct. 20 and 21, and Oct. 27 and 28. The parade is free, open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive.

New this year, Parade of Mischief will boast an alien pod, Cruella de Vil and Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float and pod and a fully revamped Addams Family float and pod.

According to Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin, the destination is known for producing top-notch parades that mark a variety of annual celebrations, including the holidays in December; Lunar New Year in February; Lei Day, marking Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in May; and Parade of Mischief in October.

“Downtown Summerlin is an ideal setting for parades given its wide, roomy sidewalks and private streets that accommodate community celebrations like these,” Harczynski said. “Many Summerlin and area families have come to consider Downtown Summerlin their go-to destination to mark holidays year-round given our parades and seasonal décor. Plus, our 30-plus restaurants, with something for everyone, help families to make a whole night of their experience here. We love that distinction and Halloween is no exception.”

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. The City National Arena is home to the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, constructed by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

