Happy holidays from Summerlin

December 27, 2022 - 11:35 am
 
Santa makes his usual appearance at the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade. (Howard Hughes Corp.)
Summerlin is located along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley adjacent to the Red Rock Ca ...
Rock Rink offers outdoor ice skating at Downtown Summerlin. (Howard Hughes Corp.)
Downtown Summerlin's Holiday Parade included a special appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales. ...
This holiday season Downtown Summerlin featured the Enchant light display at the Las Vegas Ball ...
This year's Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade featured the "Ice Queen." (Howard Hughes Corp.)
The annual Holiday Parade held in Downtown Summerlin featured several local groups. (Howard Hug ...
The holidays are especially merry and bright this year at Downtown Summerlin in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community located along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley adjacent to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Thanks to the destination’s beloved Holiday Parade that included a special appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales, Rock Rink outdoor ice skating, Enchant at Las Vegas Ballpark, festive décor throughout and more, Downtown Summerlin is the place to be this holiday season.

Visited by more than 20 million people this year (more than Disneyland), Downtown Summerlin is the community’s vibrant urban core and central gathering place with an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities.

With more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, the community of Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

