Harmony Homes begins sales in Cadence

Harmony Homes has begun selling in its Avery Place neighborhood. Starting in the mid-$200,000, the Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes that are functional, stylish and uniquely designed to match the buyer’s identity. Three floor plans are available, ranging from 1,206 square feet to 1,505 square feet and up to three bedrooms with a loft or optional fourth bedroom.

Harmony Homes has opened its new Cadence neighborhood in Henderson. Home prices start in the mid-$200,000. Avery Place offers two-story attached homes ranging from 1,206 square feet to 1,505 square feet. (Harmony Homes)

Harmony Homes has begun selling in its Avery Place neighborhood. Starting in the mid-$200,000s, the Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes that are functional, stylish and uniquely designed to match the buyer’s identity. Three floor plans are available, ranging from 1,206 square feet to 1,505 square feet and up to three bedrooms with a loft or optional fourth bedroom.

“Harmony Homes is bringing its unique style to Cadence,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing at The LandWell Co. “Paired with all of the amenities throughout the community, the livability and function of the homes in Avery Place are a great option.”

Founded in 2008, Harmony Homes offers a variety of home styles and neighborhoods, including two others in Southern Nevada. The builder challenges the perception of a standard home and strives to achieve harmony with home designs developed to adapt to buyers’ changing lifestyles.

“Harmony Homes is excited to be a part of the Cadence master-planned community and is now offering home buyers the opportunity to tour three new, fully furnished models at Avery Place within walking distance of Cadence’s many amenities,” said Colleen Catania, sales manager for Harmony Homes. “Avery Place will be open every day and information can be found on our website, www.Harmonyhomes.com.”

Harmony Homes joins other builders at Cadence, including, Richmond American, Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes and Woodside Homes. Homes vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, severalsplash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The space also includes trails for walking, hiking and biking that interconnect to the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountain Loop Trail. The 5-acre adventure playground has plenty of activities for children of all ages, as well as those who are young at heart. And don’t forget about furry friends, because Fido can join in on the fun at Dakota Dog Park.

While some amenities are open to the public, social distancing measures are in place for the safety and protection of residents and visitors. Visit www.cadencenv.com for the most up-to-date information.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Cadence is home to nearly 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best Active Adult/55+ Community by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit www.cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.