65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Harmony Homes begins sales in Cadence

Provided content
February 6, 2021 - 11:28 am
 
Harmony Homes has opened its new Cadence neighborhood in Henderson. Home prices start in the mi ...
Harmony Homes has opened its new Cadence neighborhood in Henderson. Home prices start in the mid-$200,000. Avery Place offers two-story attached homes ranging from 1,206 square feet to 1,505 square feet. (Harmony Homes)

Harmony Homes has begun selling in its Avery Place neighborhood. Starting in the mid-$200,000s, the Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes that are functional, stylish and uniquely designed to match the buyer’s identity. Three floor plans are available, ranging from 1,206 square feet to 1,505 square feet and up to three bedrooms with a loft or optional fourth bedroom.

“Harmony Homes is bringing its unique style to Cadence,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing at The LandWell Co. “Paired with all of the amenities throughout the community, the livability and function of the homes in Avery Place are a great option.”

Founded in 2008, Harmony Homes offers a variety of home styles and neighborhoods, including two others in Southern Nevada. The builder challenges the perception of a standard home and strives to achieve harmony with home designs developed to adapt to buyers’ changing lifestyles.

“Harmony Homes is excited to be a part of the Cadence master-planned community and is now offering home buyers the opportunity to tour three new, fully furnished models at Avery Place within walking distance of Cadence’s many amenities,” said Colleen Catania, sales manager for Harmony Homes. “Avery Place will be open every day and information can be found on our website, www.Harmonyhomes.com.”

Harmony Homes joins other builders at Cadence, including, Richmond American, Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes and Woodside Homes. Homes vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, severalsplash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The space also includes trails for walking, hiking and biking that interconnect to the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountain Loop Trail. The 5-acre adventure playground has plenty of activities for children of all ages, as well as those who are young at heart. And don’t forget about furry friends, because Fido can join in on the fun at Dakota Dog Park.

While some amenities are open to the public, social distancing measures are in place for the safety and protection of residents and visitors. Visit www.cadencenv.com for the most up-to-date information.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Cadence is home to nearly 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best Active Adult/55+ Community by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit www.cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
New hotel under construction in North Las Vegas
New hotel under construction in North Las Vegas
2
Las Vegas police say sexual assault suspect was kidnapped, beaten
Las Vegas police say sexual assault suspect was kidnapped, beaten
3
Derek Carr? Deshaun Watson? What should Raiders do?
Derek Carr? Deshaun Watson? What should Raiders do?
4
85K applications roll in after Resorts World announced it was hiring
85K applications roll in after Resorts World announced it was hiring
5
Woman sent to prison in nail salon manager’s death
Woman sent to prison in nail salon manager’s death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock
Getting preapproved for home loan is the first step
By Caitlin Turkovich Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you’ve purchased, sold or are thinking of buying a home, you know there are many moving parts to the transaction. Whether you are buying your first or fifth home, a good Realtor will always make sure to ask you one thing: Are you preapproved?

Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison is one of four neighborhoods in The Cliffs village at Summerlin w ...
Four neighborhoods still available in The Cliffs
Provided content

Four neighborhoods are actively selling in The Cliffs village in the master-planned community of Summerlin: Regency by Toll Brothers; Nova Ridge by Tri Pointe Homes; Terra Luna by Tri Pointe Homes; and Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison. Together, these neighborhoods provide the final opportunity to buy new homes in this stunning village along Summerlin’s southwestern edge.

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, has opened two neighborhoods, Atlas and Latitude near ...
Tri Pointe opens two new neighborhoods
Provided content

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, announces its newest neighborhoods of Atlas and Latitude near Arville Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in the southwest valley.

This artist's rendering shows what the new Class-A office building, 1700 Pavilion, in Downtown ...
Howard Hughes to expand Downtown Summerlin
Sponsored Content

The Howard Hughes Corporation®, developer of the Summerlin® master-planned community (MPC) and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin®, today announced a comprehensive vision for the area’s walkable urban center that includes a new Class-A office building, 1700 Pavilion, along with a second phase of the Tanager luxury apartment complex, Tanager Echo.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has two 55-plus communities in the Las Vegas area. Trilogy Sunstone is wi ...
Discover 55-plus resort-style Vegas living
Provided Content

Trilogy by Shea Homes has two 55-plus communities in the Las Vegas area and invites interested buyers to explore their options to discover the best one for them. Trilogy is synonymous with resort-style living in close-knit communities where wellness, adventure and building lasting friendships are part of everyday life. Homeowners enjoy frequent opportunities to connect and make the most of every day.

According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, Pardee has been a member of th ...
Pardee Homes becomes Tri Pointe Homes
Provided Content

Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes in hundreds of neighborhoods and master-planned communities across the Las Vegas Valley, announces its name change to Tri Pointe Homes, effective Jan. 19.

Pulte Homes The award-winning Parklane is a stylish and versatile three-to five-bedroom plan, f ...
First Look: Pinewood at Skye Canyon
Sponsored Content

Building on the success of Solitude at Skye Canyon, Pulte Homes — a leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder — is now offering homebuyers the opportunity to tour four new, fully furnished model homes at Pinewood, a gated neighborhood within walking distance of Skye Canyon’s many state-of-the-art amenities, and convenient to nearby Smith’s Marketplace and Skye Canyon Marketplace.

Beazer Homes Meadowbrook, Beazer Homes' new North Las Vegas neighborhood, will open this weeken ...
Beazer opens North Las Vegas neighborhood
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will open its North Las Vegas neighborhood, Meadowbrook, this weekend. The grand opening event will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16. Located at the intersection of Delhi Avenue and Simmons Street, this intimate community will feature 22 single-family homes, and is near shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment, as well as the U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15.

Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is one of five new neighborhoods that recently opened in Summe ...
Summerlin West to open five neighborhoods
PROVIDED CONTENT

As the master-planned community of Summerlin expands westward, five new neighborhoods have opened in recent weeks in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square, west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue. Situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, the Summerlin West area boasts select areas with beautiful vantage points and vistas.

Beth Campbell
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 16
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based architect Sheldon Colen of SCA Design will open a Scottsdale office to expand current architectural and interior design services to Arizona. Nickel Lowman, regional procurement and business development manager, is leading the expansion operations.