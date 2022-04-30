Harmony Homes opens Quail Park in Cadence

Harmony Homes has begun sales in its second neighborhood, Quail Park, inside Cadence. Starting in the mid-$300,000s, the Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes that are functional, stylish and designed to match the buyer’s identity.

Harmony Homes has begun sales in its second neighborhood, Quail Park, inside Cadence. The Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes starting in the mid-$300,000s and are functional, stylish and designed to match the buyer’s identity.

The 92-home neighborhood offers four unique floor plans, ranging from 1,121 to 1,711 square feet and up to three bedrooms with options for personalization, such as a covered patio area or an additional fourth bedroom in lieu of a loft.

Each of the available home models offers spacious and open floor plans that seamlessly flow into the great room and dining areas, so everyone in the family can enjoy more moments together.

Harmony Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders including Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, StoryBook Homes, Century Communities and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park is a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events.

Cadence ranks in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the United States, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO. It houses more than 3,400 families and, upon completion, will feature 13,250 residential units.

In addition to being located a few minutes from an array of stores and restaurants within the Historic Water Street District in downtown Henderson, Cadence also interconnects with various bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Henderson was also ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021.

Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is also in the works, including nine retailers (Starbucks, Domino’s and Wells Fargo) that will occupy a 16-acre space located near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in fall 2022.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

Alongside Central Park and Desert Pulse Park, there are several more parks planned for Cadence. Two additional neighborhood parks will be located along various areas of Grand Cadence Boulevard as well as along Sunset Road.

