Harmony Homes opens Quail Park in Cadence

April 30, 2022 - 1:36 pm
 
Quail Park by Harmony Homes in Cadence offers homes with prices starting in the mid-$300,000s.
Quail Park by Harmony Homes in Cadence offers homes with prices starting in the mid-$300,000s. Two-story attached homes range from 1,121 square feet to 1,711 square feet. (Harmony Homes)
Harmony Homes Harmony Homes' newest Cadence neighborhood, Quail Park, will have 92 two-story at ...
Harmony Homes Harmony Homes' newest Cadence neighborhood, Quail Park, will have 92 two-story attached homes with up to three bedrooms with options for personalization, such as a covered patio areas or additional fourth bedroom in lieu of a loft.
Harmony Homes' newest Cadence neighborhood, Quail Park, will have 92 two-story attached homes.
Harmony Homes' newest Cadence neighborhood, Quail Park, will have 92 two-story attached homes. (Harmony Homes)

Harmony Homes has begun sales in its second neighborhood, Quail Park, inside Cadence. The Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes starting in the mid-$300,000s and are functional, stylish and designed to match the buyer’s identity.

The 92-home neighborhood offers four unique floor plans, ranging from 1,121 to 1,711 square feet and up to three bedrooms with options for personalization, such as a covered patio area or an additional fourth bedroom in lieu of a loft.

Each of the available home models offers spacious and open floor plans that seamlessly flow into the great room and dining areas, so everyone in the family can enjoy more moments together.

Harmony Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders including Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, StoryBook Homes, Century Communities and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park is a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events.

Cadence ranks in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the United States, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO. It houses more than 3,400 families and, upon completion, will feature 13,250 residential units.

In addition to being located a few minutes from an array of stores and restaurants within the Historic Water Street District in downtown Henderson, Cadence also interconnects with various bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Henderson was also ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021.

Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is also in the works, including nine retailers (Starbucks, Domino’s and Wells Fargo) that will occupy a 16-acre space located near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in fall 2022.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

Alongside Central Park and Desert Pulse Park, there are several more parks planned for Cadence. Two additional neighborhood parks will be located along various areas of Grand Cadence Boulevard as well as along Sunset Road.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

Lake Las Vegas welcomes Reverie by Lennar
Lake Las Vegas’ newest neighborhood, Reverie by Lennar, has opened its model homes for preview. Reverie is one of several new-home neighborhoods coming to the award-winning Henderson master plan this year, with 105 single-story homes.

Trilogy opens model homes in two communities
Trilogy in Summerlin is opening two new model homes beginning May 7. Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight new model homes.

Howard Hughes Corp. donates to city’s tree initiative
The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative “Going Green for Good Health” to fund more than 60 mature, park-ready trees that will be planted this year.

Richmond American unveils three Cadence neighborhoods
Richmond American Homes continues to expand its footprint at the Cadence community in Henderson by announcing its latest neighborhood offerings. The builder has two new neighborhoods in Cadence that are now beginning home sales, with a third on the way.

Lennar opens Summerlin condo neighborhood
Highline consists of two collections of condominiums ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet and featuring a unique design with a private garage on the first floor and expansive single-story condo home on the second floor.

Juhl announces record first-quarter sales
Juhl, the loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million and the closing of 26 homes valued at $9,540,400 in the first quarter of 2022, leaving fewer than 70 condo-homes remaining available for purchase.

Move 4 Less enters Reno market
Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno, bringing professional, quality local and long-distance moving services to Northern Nevada.

Summerlin is a steward of the land
While April is Earth Month, the master-planned community of Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round.

Coverings Installation Design Award winners announced
Coverings ( coverings.com ), an event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has bestowed Coverings Installation Design (CID) awards for 15 tile and stone projects that showcase distinction in creativity, ingenuity and technical achievement.

MorningStar at The Canyons to break ground this summer
MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have acquired a 3.67-acre property in Las Vegas. Representing the project partners’ continued geographic expansion and first joint venture in the state, MorningStar at The Canyons is planned for a groundbreaking this summer.