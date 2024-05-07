66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Harmony Homes to open Quail Crossings in Cadence

Harmony Homes Prices for the new Quail Crossings town homes by Harmony Homes at Cadence start i ...
Harmony Homes Prices for the new Quail Crossings town homes by Harmony Homes at Cadence start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,270 square feet to 1,711 square feet.
Harmony Homes Located off Galleria Drive at Cadence View Way, Harmony Homes' Quail Crossings in ...
Harmony Homes Located off Galleria Drive at Cadence View Way, Harmony Homes' Quail Crossings in Cadence will hold its grand opening May 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More Stories
Trilogy Sunstone offers quick move-in ready homes
Downtown Summerlin Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 11th annu ...
Downtown Summerlin presents Fit4Mom event
The second annual Lei Day parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, May 1 with pre-fes ...
Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
Summerlin 2023 Art Festival
Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival April 27
Provided Content
May 7, 2024 - 7:44 am
 

If you’re searching for vibrant, meticulously designed town homes, look no further!

Harmony Homes’ Quail Crossings at Cadence blends luxury and modernity within each of its two-story town homes, which start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,270 square feet to 1,711 square feet.

Quail Crossings, located off Galleria Drive at Cadence View Way, will hold its grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. With tours, visitors can indulge in tacos and treats throughout the event.

Plan 1711 spans 1,711 square feet, boasting three bedrooms with a loft or optional fourth bedroom, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. Functionality is the name of the game in this open-concept plan, with plenty of space for customization at every turn.

The aptly named Plan 1435 offers 1,435 square feet of living space and features up to four bedrooms and 2½ baths. Additional highlights include a spacious two-car garage, expansive upstairs loft and a professionally designed kitchen adorned with top-of-the-line appliances.

Plan 1373 is the ticket to elevated life, offering two bedrooms with a loft or the option for a third bedroom and 2½ baths across 1,373 square feet. This two-story, open-concept home is designed for ultimate comfort and convenience.

Plan 1270 is full of possibilities, spanning 1,270 square feet and featuring two bedrooms with a loft or the option for a third bedroom, 2½ baths and an optional backyard patio. An epicurean kitchen, primary suite and spacious great room further elevate this luxurious plan.

Alongside this collection and other Harmony Homes offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, D.R. Horton, and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. also are available at Cadence. The Wolff Co. is set to start leasing its multifamily development, Adler May 4.

Celebrating its milestone 10th year, Cadence entered 2024 ranked one of the Top 10 bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than a hundred unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, made its debut this year, and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in late summer. Also set to debut this year is the ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital. Also, nine additional retailers plan to open soon, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk, EOS Fitness and Wells Fargo.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter@CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
2
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
3
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
4
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
5
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Downtown Summerlin Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 11th annu ...
Downtown Summerlin presents Fit4Mom event
Provided Content

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the 11th annual Fit4Mom event May 11, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms.

The second annual Lei Day parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, May 1 with pre-fes ...
Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced the return of its second annual Lei Day parade on May 1 in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Summerlin 2023 Art Festival
Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival April 27
Provided Content

In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Howard Hughes, developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, will host Las Vegas Valley’s first-ever Paiute Spring Festival at Downtown Summerlin April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nuwu Art is led by artist and activist Fawn Douglas, whose work focuses on art, culture, education, social justice and Indigenous sovereignty.

Summerlin Downtown Summerlin will host the Giant Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our ...
Celebrate Earth Day weekend at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban center of the Summerlin master-planned community, will host two events Earth Day weekend to formally mark the occasion, while promoting overall wellness.

Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood includes the Oleander, which offers homes with ...
Cadence offers quick move-in options
Provided Content

Looking to be in your dream home in as little as 30 to 60 days? With Cadence’s quick move-in choices, you’ll spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space.

Trilogy Sunstone The age-qualified community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the La ...
Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models
Provided Content

The community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley just introduced three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection.

Taylor Morrison Summerlin's Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has only a few homes remaining. L ...
Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out
Provided Content

Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison, a single-family home neighborhood, is nearing sell-out with only a few homes remaining. Located in the Kestrel district of Summerlin West, just west of the 215 and Lake Mead Drive and south of the village of Reverence, available Crested Canyon homes span 2,242 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Summerlin A new urban land trail design is being incorporated into select areas of Summerlin t ...
Summerlin introduces new urban trail design
Provided Content

Today, Summerlin land planners will incorporate another novel approach to transportation via an urban trail design to expand access for cyclists and pedestrians connecting them to a future planned urban center in Summerlin West.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Who are the betting favorites to be Donald Trump’s running mate?
recommend 2
Lotus of Siam on track to reopen in its original space
recommend 3
Porn performer expected to testify at Trump’s New York City trial
recommend 4
How fast is the southwest Las Vegas Valley growing?
recommend 5
Who makes $100K at CSN?
recommend 6
Israeli forces seize Rafah crossing in Gaza