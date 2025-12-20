62°F
Henderson senior community planned

This rendering shows what Valara, a luxury senior living community in Hederson, will look like ...
This rendering shows what Valara, a luxury senior living community in Hederson, will look like when it is completed. The project is still in the planning stages and is expected to break ground next year. (Investcor) 
Valara will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care in one integrated campus. (Investcor)
Valara will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care in one integrated campus. (Investcor) 
Provided Content
December 20, 2025 - 10:48 am
 

Investcor, a leading real estate development firm with over $1.6 billion in projects across the nation, including several senior living communities, announced plans for Valara, a luxury senior living community within The District in Henderson. Designed to set a new standard in upscale senior living, Valara will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care in one integrated campus.

Currently under review by the city of Henderson’s building department, Valara is expected to break ground in the second quarter of 2026. Once complete, the development will feature 244 residences all under one roof, anchored by a central core with two dedicated residential wings and secure underground parking.

Lifestyle and amenities

Valara is designed to foster connection, wellness and a vibrant lifestyle tailored for seniors. Residents will enjoy a suite of exclusive amenities, including:

■ Tearoom and whiskey lounge

■ Chef-curated, nutrition-driven meals with all-day dining options

■ Multiple restaurants and private dining rooms for celebrations

■ Indoor/outdoor bar

■ Gardening programs

■ Educational classes

■ Movie theater

■ Two fitness centers with senior-focused wellness programming

■ Steam and sauna with outdoor pool

■ Full recreation and activity calendar

Dedicated pet spa

Golf cart and private car service will also be available, for convenient transportation to appointments and shopping within The District at Green Valley Ranch and Whole Foods located adjacent to the project.

A vision rooted in community

Tylere Brennan, partner at Investcor and a third-generation Las Vegan with family roots dating back to the 1950s, shared his inspiration for the development.

“My family has called Las Vegas home for generations, and we understand first-hand the importance of providing high-quality, dignified senior living options. My experience helping my grandmother find assisted living showed me that we have an opportunity to do better. Valara represents that commitment: a community built with care, innovation and a true sense of belonging for seniors in Southern Nevada,” Brennan said.

Project highlights

■ 244 total apartment residences.

■ All phases to be built simultaneously, creating one fully integrated community.

■ One large building with two wings, connected by a central hub for dining and activities.

■ Design blends upscale architecture with functional senior-centered spaces.

■ Focused on wellness, longevity and elevated resident experiences.

Investcor is a forward-thinking development and investment firm with over $1.6 billion in real estate projects across hospitality, residential, mixed-use and senior living. With more than $300 million invested in senior housing alone, Investcor is dedicated to creating communities that foster wellness, connection and longevity. Founded by Las Vegas natives with deep roots in the region, Investcor prides itself on delivering projects that enhance quality of life while honoring the history and spirit of the communities it serves. To learn more, visit investcor.com.

