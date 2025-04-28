64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Henderson Symphony Orchestra presents ‘JAWS’ in Concert May 2

Henderson Symphony Orchestra presents "JAWS" in Concert May 2 at Cadence’s Central Park in He ...
Henderson Symphony Orchestra presents "JAWS" in Concert May 2 at Cadence’s Central Park in Henderson on May 2 at 7 p.m. The concert is free to attend. (Cadence)
More Stories
The Lake Las Vegas Car Show will be held May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to t ...
Lake Las Vegas Car Show returns May 3
In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Downtown Summerlin will host the second annual Pa ...
Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival
Visit The Village at Lake Las Vegas to enjoy Dragon Boat races and a weekend of festivities May ...
Lake Las Vegas announces spring events
The Lei Day parade celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It is free an ...
Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin May 1
Provided Content
April 28, 2025 - 10:04 am
 

Relive the thrilling suspense of “Jaws” as the Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Alexandra Arrieche conducts the iconic score in sync with the film projected on the big screen. Coming to Cadence’s Central Park in Henderson on May 2 at 7 p.m., the concert is free to attend.

This original summer movie blockbuster, with an Academy Award-winning score by composer John Williams, becomes an unforgettable film-with-live-orchestra experience. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, “Jaws” set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police, a young marine biologist and a grizzled shark hunter embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again.

Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, “Jaws” remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history. Now, audiences will have the chance to experience the power of a live symphony orchestra performing the entire score in sync with one of the greatest motion pictures of all time.

The Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s mission is to promote classical music appreciation to a diverse audience, through performance, educational outreach and artistic collaborations. HSO believes that classical music is for everyone and welcome emerging artists, seasoned professionals and lifelong learners from the community to audition for their ensemble. HSO is committed to the creation of inclusive programs that provide opportunities and break down barriers between people and classical music.

Cadence is a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson. Named the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Cadence will feature more than 11,000 residential units upon build-out and more than 400 acres of open spaces including numerous parks, trails and other amenities.

Those interested in exploring move-in options at Cadence can visit Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from builders including Beazer Homes, Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Taylor Morrison, Lennar, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH, Element 12 and Adler are also available at Cadence.

The 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park, which includes a unique, urban-style vertical play structure suitable for all ages, as well as pickleball/tennis courts, basketball courts and picnic areas, as well as a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course — a first for the city of Henderson — made its debut earlier this year. Citrine Sky Park features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park. The ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, is located within the community.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the vast Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros. and EõS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

“Jaws” is a trademark and copyright of Universal Studios. Licensed by Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Lake Las Vegas Car Show will be held May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to t ...
Lake Las Vegas Car Show returns May 3
Provided Content

Start your engines and shift into high gear — the Lake Las Vegas Car Show is back for its second year on May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m.

In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Downtown Summerlin will host the second annual Pa ...
Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival
Provided Content

In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Summerlin, a Howard Hughes community, will host the second annual Paiute Spring Festival at Downtown Summerlin on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nuwu Art is led by artist Fawn Douglas, whose work focuses on art, culture, education, social justice and Indigenous sovereignty.

Visit The Village at Lake Las Vegas to enjoy Dragon Boat races and a weekend of festivities May ...
Lake Las Vegas announces spring events
Provided Content

With spring in full swing, Lake Las Vegas is gearing up to host a series of events throughout the month of May. From luxury cars to live symphonic music and adrenaline-pumping dragon boat races, the community is coming together for fun, entertainment and charitable causes.

The Lei Day parade celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It is free an ...
Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin May 1
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its fourth annual Lei Day parade, presented by Fletcher Jones Nevada, on May 1.

This artist's rendering shows what The English Residences will look like when it is completed. ...
BHHS Nevada to lead sales for English Residences in Midtown
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties announces its role as the exclusive real estate sales brokerage for Midtown Las Vegas, a master-planned community in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District. This new development includes The English Residences, the first-ever Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel and Condo Residences in North America, with an anticipated opening in late summer 2026.

Celebrate Earth Day at Downtown Summerlin, hosting the Giant Student Farmers Market on April 22 ...
Celebrate Earth Day at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Celebrate Earth Day at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community with two days of fun and lively events, including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

Richmond American Homes will be opening a new neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas, Salerno Summit. C ...
Richmond American to open Salerno Summit at Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Marble Mesa, Richmond American Homes’ popular neighborhood of ranch-style homes in Lake Las Vegas, has sold out. The builder will be opening a new neighborhood in the Henderson master plan, Salerno Summit; with an interest list open and construction and sales slated to launch this spring.

Included among the community’s many design standards are requirements to curve streets for mo ...
Summerlin’s villages, districts have their own look
Provided Content

The Summerlin master-planned community has long been heralded for its standard-setting design requirements that give it a distinctive look and feel while helping to maintain aesthetics and home values.

Inside each of D.R. Horton’s Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry ...
D.R. Horton showcases Symmetry neighborhoods in Cadence
Provided Content

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry at Cadence continues to offer diverse living options across its established and expanding neighborhoods, including Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry Summit.

Homes in Summerlin are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor spaces. Rooftop deck options are ...
Outdoor living a hallmark of Summerlin
Provided Content

For residents of Summerlin, the master-planned community’s active, outdoor lifestyle and beautiful natural surroundings are big draws.

MORE STORIES