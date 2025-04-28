Relive the thrilling suspense of “JAWS” as the Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Alexandra Arrieche conducts the iconic score in sync with the film projected on the big screen. Coming to Cadence’s Central Park in Henderson on May 2 at 7 p.m., the concert is free to attend.

Henderson Symphony Orchestra presents "JAWS" in Concert May 2 at Cadence’s Central Park in Henderson on May 2 at 7 p.m. The concert is free to attend. (Cadence)

Relive the thrilling suspense of “Jaws” as the Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Alexandra Arrieche conducts the iconic score in sync with the film projected on the big screen. Coming to Cadence’s Central Park in Henderson on May 2 at 7 p.m., the concert is free to attend.

This original summer movie blockbuster, with an Academy Award-winning score by composer John Williams, becomes an unforgettable film-with-live-orchestra experience. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, “Jaws” set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police, a young marine biologist and a grizzled shark hunter embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again.

Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, “Jaws” remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history. Now, audiences will have the chance to experience the power of a live symphony orchestra performing the entire score in sync with one of the greatest motion pictures of all time.

The Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s mission is to promote classical music appreciation to a diverse audience, through performance, educational outreach and artistic collaborations. HSO believes that classical music is for everyone and welcome emerging artists, seasoned professionals and lifelong learners from the community to audition for their ensemble. HSO is committed to the creation of inclusive programs that provide opportunities and break down barriers between people and classical music.

Cadence is a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson. Named the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Cadence will feature more than 11,000 residential units upon build-out and more than 400 acres of open spaces including numerous parks, trails and other amenities.

Those interested in exploring move-in options at Cadence can visit Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from builders including Beazer Homes, Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Taylor Morrison, Lennar, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH, Element 12 and Adler are also available at Cadence.

The 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park, which includes a unique, urban-style vertical play structure suitable for all ages, as well as pickleball/tennis courts, basketball courts and picnic areas, as well as a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course — a first for the city of Henderson — made its debut earlier this year. Citrine Sky Park features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park. The ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, is located within the community.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the vast Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros. and EõS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

“Jaws” is a trademark and copyright of Universal Studios. Licensed by Universal Studios. All rights reserved.