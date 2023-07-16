101°F
Provided Content

Hidden Summerlin gem: Home lists for $679,900

Provided Content
July 16, 2023 - 8:50 am
 
This Summerlin home at 2248 Timber Rose Lane in the Trails village has listed for $679,900. (Be ...
This Summerlin home at 2248 Timber Rose Lane in the Trails village has listed for $679,900. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
The home has an open living area with a corner gas fireplace. The home was digitally staged in ...
The home has an open living area with a corner gas fireplace. The home was digitally staged in these photos. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
The home has four bedrooms. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
The home has four bedrooms. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
The master suite. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
The master suite. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

Introducing the charming and updated residence at 2248 Timber Rose Lane, nestled in the desirable guard-gated Summerlin neighborhood of Country Rose Estates in the Trails village. This refreshed, single-story, 2,417-square-foot home with four bedrooms and 2½ baths offers a blend of comfort, convenience and timeless elegance. Abundance of natural light and tall ceilings further enhances the home’s cheerful ambiance.

With new neutral carpeting, paint and baseboards, updated master shower and new gas range and hood, this home is sparkling clean. It features white shutters throughout and an open living and dining room area with gas fireplace.

The bedrooms are generously proportioned, offering tranquility and comfort. The master suite is a private retreat, featuring an en suite bathroom complete with a soaking tub, a separate remodeled shower and dual vanities and walk-in closet. Each bedroom is thoughtfully designed to provide a peaceful sanctuary.

The home also features an Old World-style entrance courtyard. During the day, sunlight filters through the latticed overhead trellis covered in green vines. In this private tranquil courtyard you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine. A sunny bonus room that can function as an office, playroom, music room or whatever you can imagine, has its own entrance to the private courtyard.

The gated Summerlin neighborhood is surrounded by pristine parks, walking trails, green spaces and is within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, schools, community swimming pool and churches. Residents can indulge in a wide range of amenities, ensuring a vibrant and active lifestyle.

The nearby Downtown Summerlin shopping district is a popular destination for residents and visitors alike, offering an array of high-end retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues.

The home at 2248 Timber Rose is a true gem, offering a unique opportunity to embrace the exceptional lifestyle that Summerlin has to offer in an exclusive neighborhood. With its prime location near a variety of amenities, a well-designed floor plan and stylish updates throughout, this residence is truly a place to call home. Don’t miss your chance to own this impeccable property, ready to move in and create lasting memories.

Offered at $679,900 by John Johnson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. Call 775-350-0192 or email johnj1@bhhsnv.com.

