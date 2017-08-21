High-rise condo owners say downtown provides sense of community

Dr. Jasmine Pedroso and Kris Cuaresma-Primm have experienced a blissful whirlwind of milestone events these past few years, including tying the knot, purchasing their dream home at The Ogden and most recently, the birth of daughter, Kalani.

Kris Cuaresma-Primm and Dr. Jasmine Pedroso welcomed the birth of their daughter, Kalani, in their home at The Ogden in downtown Las Vegas. (The Ogden)

Dr. Jasmine Pedroso and Kris Cuaresma-Primm have experienced a blissful whirlwind of milestone events these past few years, including tying the knot, purchasing their dream home at The Ogden and most recently, the birth of daughter, Kalani.

“Having a child is the best experience in the world, especially since we feel so secure and content in our home at The Ogden,” said Kris, a marketing executive with Lyft. “Kalani, which is Hawaiian for ‘sky,’ is the perfect name, because every time we look out our window at The Ogden that overlooks Downtown Las Vegas with a view of the nearby mountains, we feel like we are being hugged by the sky. Our life here has been everything we dreamt of and more.”

Jasmine and Kris graduated from the University of California Berkeley where they developed a passion for technology and led organizations that served the surrounding homeless populations.

Using technology to uplift local communities extends into their professions and desire to live in downtown Las Vegas. Jasmine, a gynecological surgeon who received her master’s degree in public health from Harvard University and her medical degree from UCLA, works as a minimally invasive robotic surgeon to heal women across Las Vegas. Kris runs marketing for Lyft in Las Vegas and allows his passion for culture and diversity to influence the ride-sharing service’s marketing campaigns.

“During the month of July, Lyft collaborated with Zappos to bring a 20-foot dragon art car from Burning Man to downtown Las Vegas, and we offered free art tours of the murals and sculptures sprinkled across this iconic and historic city,” Kris said. “I truly believe our community features America’s coolest urban mural walk, and I am so proud and honored to be able to share it with the world through the work I do with Lyft. Watching the dragon art car cruising the streets from our balcony at The Ogden was a full-circle moment for me,” Kris said.

“We love walking across the street to Le Thai for dinner, visiting our favorite bars for refreshing margaritas and strolling through The Arts District, which features a spectacular collection of urban art murals. We have always wanted to live somewhere where everybody knows our first name and that’s what drew us to downtown Las Vegas,” Jasmine said. “The Ogden fits our lifestyles perfectly as it sits in the center of the community that offers everything we love. We couldn’t be happier raising our daughter here and can’t wait to expose her to this amazing city we call home.”

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to remodel the lobby with high-end design features to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; add new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances; and enhanced amenities such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and rooftop pool.

Outside the front door of The Ogden are more than 150 restaurants, many of them among the city’s most popular eateries, bars, attractions and an energy that continues to build with ongoing redevelopment of downtown Las Vegas.

The Ogden offers flexible financing options, including Veterans Affairs- and Fannie Mae-backed loans, making it easier for homebuyers to lock in their dream homes.

Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the mid-$300,000s to a three-bedroom, plus den, 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $500,000s.

The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room, extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests, and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s onsite sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.