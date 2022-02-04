57°F
High-rise One Las Vegas sells out

Provided Content
February 4, 2022 - 3:04 pm
 
One Las Vegas One Las Vegas, the twin-tower condominium on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard ...
One Las Vegas One Las Vegas, the twin-tower condominium on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard has closed on nearly 300 condos since sales started in 2015. The community is now sold out.

Shahn Douglas, chief marketing officer for DK Las Vegas, a portfolio of Las Vegas condominiums acquired in 2013, has announced the sell-out of One Las Vegas, an iconic twin-tower condominium community on Las Vegas Boulevard South. To date, DK Las Vegas has closed on 295 condo homes at the property since sales started in 2015.

“Condos were once an understated living option in Las Vegas where a culture of single-family homes has dominated the real estate market,” Douglas said. “Recently, as we emerged out of the pandemic, we knew that changing personal preferences, as well as market and economic factors would entice even more homebuyers to invest in luxury condominium living.”

According to Douglas, the convergence of low interest rates, a stable Las Vegas real estate market, relatively affordable pricing for luxury condos and shrinking condo inventories, means buyers who purchase condos now may find themselves in a particularly strong position in the future.

While the Las Vegas condo market is being driven by such factors as an influx of Californians seeking lower taxes and cost of living as well as homebuyers priced out of the single-family home market, “ultimately the decision to purchase a condo is a lifestyle choice that comes with the convenience on-site amenities and services, low-home maintenance and often, highly desirable locations in more urban areas with proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment.”

Shari Ferguson, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Henderson, and Brian Kunec, ge ...
Inspirada breaks ground on Montagna Park
Provided Content

Inspirada and city of Henderson have broken ground on the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Montagna Park, a 26-acre multiuse park in the southwestern part of the community at 3495 Via Altimire. Montagna Park is the sixth park in Inspirada, expanding the community’s already extensive portfolio of offerings for residents and valley neighbors, alike.

Ascent by KB Home is one of nearly 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin with fewer than 50 homes remai ...
Nearly 10 Summerlin neighborhoods down to final homes
Provided Content

Nearly 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods having even fewer homes to offer. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades or other incentives.

Solaris in Indian Springs by Beazer Homes is just 30 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. The homes ...
Beazer opens Solaris in Indian Springs
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of single-family home designs in its Solaris community in Indian Springs, just 30 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. This community provides a unique lifestyle opportunity featuring the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Downtown Summerlin is bringing back its popular Lunar New Year parade Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. The para ...
Downtown Summerlin to ring in Year of the Tiger
Provided Content

After a one-year hiatus, Downtown Summerlin is bringing back its popular Lunar New Year parade and celebration. On Feb. 1, the Lunar New Year Parade, marking the Year of the Tiger takes place at 6 p.m. along Park Centre Drive. The parade kicks off a two-week celebration of Asian culture.

Everleigh by Toll Brothers in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, will hold an open ...
Toll Brothers opens Everleigh in Cadence; open house slated for Jan. 29
Provided Content

Toll Brothers recently opened its second neighborhood, Everleigh, in Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson. Everleigh, featuring single-story homes, will host an open house Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Taylor Morrison to open Castellana in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)
Taylor Morrison opens Castellana at Redpoint in Summerlin
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin, has announced the opening of Castellana in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the Summerlin West area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Las Vegas downtown high-rise, Juhl, reported sales of 21 condos valued in excess of $12,700,000 ...
Juhl announces record December 2021 sales
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 21 condos valued in excess of $12,700,000 in December 2021, leaving fewer than 100 Juhl condo-homes remaining available for sale.

In Henderson, the new Paragon Trail offers single-story homes starting in the mid-$600,000. (Pa ...
Paragon Life provides RV parking in new communities
Provided Content

Paragon Life Builders, a private, locally owned homebuilder serving Southern Nevada, recently announced two new communities that will be opening this month in Henderson and the northwest. Paragon Trail and Paragon Equus will each offer generous single-story residences with high-end finishes on large homesites with recreational vehicle parking and no homeowners associations. These communities have been planned for those homebuyers seeking more space to live, work, and play in 2022.

Pulte Homes' single-story Parklane measures 2,462 square feet and includes three bedroom and th ...
Pulte to open Talvona at Skye Hills in northwest
Provided Content

Pulte Homes has announced the grand opening of four, professionally decorated model homes at Talvona at Skye Hills, a walking-friendly, gated community in a northwest Las Vegas location, just an easy drive from great local retail, dining and many of the area’s most popular recreational opportunities.

Summerlin has been ranked No. 3 for the fourth year in a row on RCLCO’s national report of ne ...
Summerlin ranks No. 3 in nation for fourth straight year
Provided Content

Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has ranked No. 3 for the fourth year in a row on RCLCO’s national report of new home sales in 2021. Summerlin is once again the highest-ranking master-planned community in Nevada on the annual list, showing an increase in yearly home sales of over 13 percent, with 1,619 new homes sold in 2021.