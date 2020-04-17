78°F
Historic Scottsdale home lists for $1.1M

April 17, 2020 - 2:38 pm
 

A piece of Scottsdale’s history has hit the market. Sean Cawley with Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices Arizona Properties is representing a newly renovated estate in the long-standing Hilton Casitas neighborhood listed for sale at $1,075,000.

The home is at 6333 N. Scottsdale Road directly adjacent to the Hilton Scottsdale.

The Hilton Casitas is an intimate gated community of 29 homes. The resort-style neighborhood was designed by legendary architect Ralph Haver, who also designed the adjacent hotel more than 50 years ago.

“This home is a historical gem here in Scottsdale,” Cawley said. “It’s one of just a handful of houses in the neighborhood that have been substantially renovated. It’s a beautiful mixture of Haver’s midcentury design with modern features, making it a true one of a kind.”

The 3,000-square-foot residence is a modern Haver creation, originally built in 1973. Haver’s homes in the greater Phoenix metro area are known for features such as low-sloped roofs, mantel-less fireplaces, glass walls and clerestory windows. His homes are highly sought after by enthusiasts of midcentury modern design.

The home at the Hilton Casitas recently received $700,000 in renovations while maintaining many of its original characteristics, including the mantel-less fireplace and oversized windows.

The new design is a single-level, contemporary open floor plan with three bedrooms and 3½ baths. The patio-style home has no shared walls and features vaulted, exposed-beam ceilings, custom Carrara marble flooring, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a private backyard with entertainment area and a resurfaced pool.

The expansive master suite includes a sitting area and spa-style bath with a freestanding bathtub, raised sinks and a walk-in closet. The room is completed with a sliding door leading to the backyard.

“This is a reimagined and modern take of Haver’s iconic home designs. Everything about this casita and the area is absolutely breathtaking,” Cawley said. “It’s a perfect location for those seeking luxury in a quiet but beautiful part of Scottsdale.”

The Hilton Casitas community is next door to the Hilton Scottsdale. The hotel also was a Haver creation and is part of a bustling resort corridor in Scottsdale. Residents of the Hilton Casitas have full access to resort amenities, including the resort fitness center, pool and hot tub. Residents can order room service to their homes with a 15 percent discount.

The resort grounds are covered in lush greenery and citrus trees that produce oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruits. The Hilton Casitas is just steps away from a wide selection of restaurants and is a short drive to downtown Scottsdale, spring training facilities, the Fashion Square mall and golf courses.

For more information about the home, or to request a virtual or private tour, visit SeanCawley.com or call 480-998-8239.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is a part of Americana Holdings, which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The companies are leaders in their respective markets with 32 offices and nearly 3,500 real estate sales executives, constituting the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $5.5 billion in real estate in 2019. For more information, visit bhhsaz.com.

