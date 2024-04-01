Historical Scotch 80s estate lists for $2.4M

Huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency While the home has been recently renovated and re-designed with precise detail, its historical charm has been preserved to boast a contemporary twist.

Huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency An estate in the historical Scotch 80s has hit the market for $2,399,999. The neighborhood was once home to Prince and Frank Sinatra’s previous estates.

An estate intertwining Las Vegas’ historic roots and modern-day flare has hit the market for $2,399,999. Carlos Rivera, Realtor with huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, at 1127 Park Circle in the historical Scotch 80s community, home to Prince and Frank Sinatra’s previous estates.

Recognized as the first master-planned community in Southern Nevada, the exclusive community was once called home by an iconic list of residents including — Prince, Jerry Lewis, Frank Sinatra, numerous current and past city officials, among others. Only minutes away from the Strip, Scotch 80s is in the heart of downtown and was originally debuted by the first mayor of Las Vegas.

“One of the main attractions of this home is its rich history and famed location,” Rivera said. “Living downtown offers an unparalleled experience, where residents walk the same streets as the city’s most historic figures. There is also a variety of amenities at your fingertips, ranging from world-class restaurants to breweries and nightlife to art galleries and boutique and vintage shops.”

While the home has been recently renovated and re-designed with precise detail, its historical charm has been preserved to boast a contemporary twist. Spanning across 4,254 square feet of living space, the home’s midcentury modern design features minimalist architecture, eccentric light fixtures, exposed wood-beams, an open-concept interior filled with natural light from expansive windows and natural wood finishes throughout.

The single-story estate consists of five bedrooms, five baths, a two-car garage, private pool and spa with backyard seating, desert landscaping, a sprawling patio and a secluded next-gen suite.

Shaded by a number of trees, residents are greeted with a stone-lined, scenic path that leads to an iron paneled front door. Once inside, the main living area boasts an open layout encompassed in luxury vinyl flooring. The area is enveloped in natural light from large windows and accordion-style glass doors with direct backyard views.

Just steps away is a state-of-the-art kitchen showcasing custom wood cabinetry, tile backsplashes, Taj Mahal Quartz countertops, a grand island with ample cabinet space, an additional island for seating and built-in stainless steel appliances. Offset from the natural wood finish of the main living area, is a striking bar with black cabinetry and tiling.

The primary suite offers private access to the backyard through sliding pocket doors, an accent wall crafted from wood, floor-to-ceiling custom stone fireplace and a showstopping light fixture at the heart of the room. Its walk-in closet includes custom built-in shelving with significant storage. Exuding true luxury, the en suite primary bath is complete with double built-in vanities, a stand-alone soaking tub and a tiled shower with double rainfall showerheads.

Additional bedrooms spaced throughout the home include spacious, walk-in closets with custom shelving as well as large windows that fill the room with natural light. Guest baths are nearby, each featuring its own unique style through the use of intricate tile work, glass showers, quartz countertops and individual mirrors.

Tucked away from the main living areas is the next-gen suite. The suite features one bedroom, an en suite bathroom, kitchenette and a private entrance separate from the rest of the home.

Folding glass doors lead to a private backyard oasis decorated by foliage. At the heart of the backyard is a resort-like pool, a raised spa adorned with sparkling tile and a built-in barbecue area that includes covered seating. The rest of the backyard includes expansive patio space, multiple outdoor lounge areas and aesthetic lighting for outdoor entertaining.

For more information about the property or to request a tour, visit huntingtonandellis.com/properties.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 135 real estate agents across 16 teams. In 2023, the agency completed over $1 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 1,900 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.