55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Home prices flat for two months; up from last year

Provided Content
December 6, 2019 - 4:29 pm
 

A recent report by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors shows home prices in Southern Nevada stayed the same from October to November but are still up from one year ago.

GLVAR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during November was $307,000. That’s the same median price as October, but up 4.1 percent from $295,000 in November of 2018.

Meanwhile, the median price of local condos and town homes sold in November was $175,000. That was up 6.1 percent from $164,900 in November of 2018.

Before slowing down this year, local home prices had been soaring since early 2012, posting double-digit gains from year to year while climbing back toward their all-time peak. According to GLVAR, the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada peaked at $315,000 in June of 2006 before prices began falling during the recession. Local home prices hit a post-recession bottom of $118,000 in January of 2012.

Just as prices have been rising more gradually lately, 2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter said fewer homes have been selling this year compared to the previous few years. For all of 2018, GLVAR reported a total of 42,876 local property sales. That was down from 45,388 in all of 2017.

The total number of existing local homes, condos and town homes sold during November was 2,946. Compared to one year ago, November sales were up 5 percent for homes, but down 4.6 percent for condos and town homes.

By the end of November, GLVAR reported 6,531 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 6.7 percent from one year ago. For condos and town homes, the 1,711 properties listed without offers in November represented a 6.6 percent increase from one year ago.

While the local housing supply had been increasing for much of 2019, Carpenter said it’s still well below the six-month supply that is considered to be a more balanced market. At the current sales pace, she said Southern Nevada has less than a three-month supply of homes available for sale.

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 15,000 members with education, training and political representation. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pardee Homes Design Studio Director Diane Salas stands in the new 6,100 square-foot design stud ...
Pardee debuts new Design Studio
Provided Content

Pardee Homes Design Studio Director Diane Salas, who started her design consulting career in a three-car model home garage 21 years ago, is now greeting Pardee homebuyers in a beautiful, new, 6,100-square-foot studio at 5905 S. Decatur Ave.

More than two dozen new homes in Summerlin are available for immediate or near move-in, just in ...
Summerlin offers new homes for immediate move-in
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in, just in time for the new year.

The Bedford town home offers a first-level master suite with two upstairs bedrooms and a great ...
Beazer showcases Cliffs at Dover town homes
Provided Content

This holiday season, give yourself the gift that will last a lifetime — a new home at Cliffs at Dover. Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community.

The first live-work space is now available for purchase at Juhl, the iconic 344–residence, lo ...
Juhl features live-work condominium
Provided Content

Juhl, the iconic 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, announces the release of its coveted live-work spaces at The Promenade at Juhl.

Summerlin holds annual toy drive
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin, is once again participating in a special toy drive to brighten the holidays for children in Southern Nevada. According to Tom Warden, senior vice president of Community and Government Relations for Summerlin, the community is accepting new, unwrapped toys at Downtown Summerlin for the “Joys of Christmas,” the sixth annual toy drive organized by Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly for the children of the Department of Family Services who are currently in foster care.

As part of its new promotion, “A New Home for the Holiday," Summit Homes offers four residen ...
Summit offers a new home for the holidays
Provided Content

Summit Homes of Nevada gleefully presents its new promotion called “A New Home for the Holidays.” It offers four unique residences in three of the builder’s different boutique Las Vegas communities: Bermuda Ridge, Centennial Crossing and Riley Circle.

Pardee Homes is offering two Axis model homes for sale. The ultra-modern Frame model home inclu ...
Pardee showcases luxury Axis home models in Henderson
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is offering the ultimate in elevated living with the sale of two stunning model homes — Frame and Sky X — in the upscale Axis neighborhood on a terraced hillside in Henderson. Both include swimming pools and spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Griffin town home offers dual master suites. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)
Beazer town homes start at $156,990
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a beautiful collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community. Cliffs at Dover provides a unique combination of well-appointed features, resort-style amenities and affordability.

Leashed, four-legged friends are encouraged to enjoy the fenced-off Doggie Zone, hosted by Cade ...
Cadence to host-five year anniversary Dec. 14
Provided Content

It has been five years since Cadence, Henderson’s newest master-planned community, turned on the lights with its “Lights On” event. Cadence is now home to more than 1,650 families, offers a choice of three schools and welcomed the Cadence Animal Hospital to the community.