HomeAid Southern Nevada to renovate homeless shelter

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has announced its plan to renovate the Poverello House in Henderson. HomeAid will provide time and materials to improve amenities at the day shelter, benefiting homeless individuals.

Through in-kind donations from trade partners, the renovation of the Poverello House will begin this month and upon completion, the 1,334-square-foot space will better provide safe, clean resources including laundry facilities, showers and places to relax or enjoy a hot meal.

Homebuilder Richmond American Homes will serve as the build captain for the project, managing the construction efforts to improve the facilities. Richmond American Homes will oversee the critical repairs and maintenance work for the renovation project including: kitchen renovation with new cabinetry, new flooring throughout the space, interior and exterior panting as well as landscaping around the building. An on-site storage unit also will be built in the backyard area.

“Charitable institutions such as Poverello House provide an incredible helping hand to our local community by serving those who need it most,” said Nat Hodgson, executive director at HomeAid Southern Nevada. “We are proud to provide what we can to further support individuals experiencing homelessness through the generous support of the homebuilding industry.”

HomeAid Southern Nevada regularly provides support and assists with outreach efforts to serve vulnerable men, women and children in the community. For more information, visit homeaidsn.org.

Founded in 2004, HomeAid Southern Nevada’s mission is building new lives for Southern Nevada’s vulnerable populations through housing and community outreach. This mission is carried out through care days, education and awareness in the community and shelter projects. The HomeAid Southern Nevada chapter is the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. Since opening its doors, more than 200,000 square feet have been renovated for those in need, including more than 5,400 homeless children and adults that have been served through the great work of countless builders, trades, sponsors and volunteers involved with HomeAid Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life by meeting the housing and community development needs of Southern Nevada. Founded in 1953 by 12 local homebuilders and incorporated with the state in 1954, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association ranks as the oldest and largest local trade organization representing the residential construction industry in the state of Nevada. It has nearly 500 members working in all facets of the homebuilding industry. It is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association founded in 1942 to enhance the climate for housing and the building industry. NAHB is made up of about 800 state and local associations. About one-third of NAHB’s 140,000 members are homebuilders and/or remodelers.