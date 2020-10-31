61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Provided Content

HomeAid Southern Nevada to renovate homeless shelter

Provided Content
October 31, 2020 - 9:27 am
 

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has announced its plan to renovate the Poverello House in Henderson. HomeAid will provide time and materials to improve amenities at the day shelter, benefiting homeless individuals.

Through in-kind donations from trade partners, the renovation of the Poverello House will begin this month and upon completion, the 1,334-square-foot space will better provide safe, clean resources including laundry facilities, showers and places to relax or enjoy a hot meal.

Homebuilder Richmond American Homes will serve as the build captain for the project, managing the construction efforts to improve the facilities. Richmond American Homes will oversee the critical repairs and maintenance work for the renovation project including: kitchen renovation with new cabinetry, new flooring throughout the space, interior and exterior panting as well as landscaping around the building. An on-site storage unit also will be built in the backyard area.

“Charitable institutions such as Poverello House provide an incredible helping hand to our local community by serving those who need it most,” said Nat Hodgson, executive director at HomeAid Southern Nevada. “We are proud to provide what we can to further support individuals experiencing homelessness through the generous support of the homebuilding industry.”

HomeAid Southern Nevada regularly provides support and assists with outreach efforts to serve vulnerable men, women and children in the community. For more information, visit homeaidsn.org.

Founded in 2004, HomeAid Southern Nevada’s mission is building new lives for Southern Nevada’s vulnerable populations through housing and community outreach. This mission is carried out through care days, education and awareness in the community and shelter projects. The HomeAid Southern Nevada chapter is the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. Since opening its doors, more than 200,000 square feet have been renovated for those in need, including more than 5,400 homeless children and adults that have been served through the great work of countless builders, trades, sponsors and volunteers involved with HomeAid Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life by meeting the housing and community development needs of Southern Nevada. Founded in 1953 by 12 local homebuilders and incorporated with the state in 1954, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association ranks as the oldest and largest local trade organization representing the residential construction industry in the state of Nevada. It has nearly 500 members working in all facets of the homebuilding industry. It is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association founded in 1942 to enhance the climate for housing and the building industry. NAHB is made up of about 800 state and local associations. About one-third of NAHB’s 140,000 members are homebuilders and/or remodelers.

MOST READ
1
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
2
Second round of Lost Wages Assistance to begin next week
Second round of Lost Wages Assistance to begin next week
3
Nevada sees biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in 3 months
Nevada sees biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in 3 months
4
Woman arrested after business rents out car reported stolen
Woman arrested after business rents out car reported stolen
5
Baby among 9 people killed in violent week in Las Vegas Valley
Baby among 9 people killed in violent week in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Three dozen new homes in a range of price points and styles are available for immediate move-in ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 140 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Provided Content

Trilogy by Shea Homes is bringing its third age-qualified community to Sunstone, a new master-planned community by Trilogy, Lennar and Woodside Homes. Located in northwest Las Vegas and adjacent to Skye Canyon off Interstate 95, Sunstone will offer 3,000 total homes, including approximately 930 homes available in Trilogy’s 55-plus resort-style neighborhood. The first in a series of information sessions about Trilogy’s new community details will take place virtually on Nov. 14. Buyers can register for the Zoom webinar at sheahomes.com/sunstone .

Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
PROVIDED CONTENT

A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Cadence Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson caters to dog owners with the Dakota ...
Cadence caters to Fido and friends
Provided Content

With parks, trails and more, there’s plenty for “Fido” to bark about at the Cadence master plan community in Henderson.

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Bur ...
Beazer features Burson communities in Pahrump
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities Oct, 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver value in a serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Among the 2020 Best of Summerlin winners, determined by a popular online vote, is the Best Week ...
Summerlin residents vote for favorites in poll
Provided Content

The results are in! The master-planned community, home to more than 100,000 residents, announces its 2020 Best of Summerlin winners — all the places, people and things people love about living in Summerlin.

Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
Provided Content

A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village offers a dog wash option that’s fully custom ...
Summerlin loves our dogs
Provided Content

With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Norida “Nhorry” Aul and her dog, Hachi, enjoy Cadence's nearby dog parks and dog-friendly a ...
Cadence home to many single-person households
Provided Content

When Norida “Nhorry” Aul was looking to move into a new space, she knew that she wanted an area where she felt safe as well as a home large enough where she and her furry friend, Hachi, could live and play. She immediately knew she was home upon stepping foot into her Woodside Homes house in Cadence.