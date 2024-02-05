48°F
Homebuilder group presents awards, installs board members

February 5, 2024 - 8:49 am
 
2024 SNHBA President Carlos Zuluaga accepted a ceremonial gavel from outgoing president Nicole Bloom. (SNHBA)
A new lineup of industry professionals is set to lead efforts for the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association in 2024.

Recently, members of the SNHBA gathered for an industry-wide luncheon as it hosted its board installation event to declare its newest board members who will serve the association this year. The installation and awards luncheon is a yearly gathering where leading members of the homebuilding industry meet to commemorate the previous year, award outstanding members in the industry and inaugurate dozens of new board positions as the industry prepares for its next year ahead.

Carlos Zuluaga of Tri Pointe Homes was named as the new SNHBA board president. With decades of experience leading operations in residential construction, Zuluaga will lead the SNHBA board in its efforts to promote the growth of housing and community development in Southern Nevada. Zuluaga previously held the role of vice president at SNHBA.

Zuluaga accepted a ceremonial gavel from outgoing President Nicole Bloom and expressed gratitude from his industry peers as he acknowledged the areas of focus the association would plan on addressing in 2024. Among several pursuits, including being a resource and building relationships with new legislators, he cited obstacles such as insufficient available land to build in Las Vegas, an issue the SNHBA has purported to become dire if not addressed in the next decade.

Additional members for 2024 SNHBA board now include Aaron Hirschi of KB Home, vice president; Dan Wright of Toll Brothers, second vice president; Rebecca Merrihew of Red Rock Insulation, secretary; Darren Wilson of Sierra Air Conditioning, associate vice president; and Brian Gordon of Applied Analysis, treasurer. A full list of builder and associate directors can be found at SNHBA.com.

The organization also shared successes achieved through its charitable arm HomeAid Southern Nevada. With the help of industry members and resources, the group’s mission is to improve the lives for Southern Nevada’s homeless through housing and community outreach. Among its accomplishments included raising thousands of dollars for local outreach organizations and renovating space at local shelters and food pantries.

The current 2024 executive committee for HomeAid of Southern Nevada is Tyson Clayton of Desert Cos., president; Kyle Tibbitts of Beazer Homes, vice president; Kendal Miller of Landon Miller Homes, treasurer; and Justin Zaricki of Tri-Pointe Homes, secretary. A full list of board members can be found at HomeAidSN.org.

Finally, the group as a whole acknowledged the recent loss of former SNHBA CEO Nat Hodgson, who died in October after decades of meaningful work for the homebuilding community. Hodgson was remembered as someone who graciously served both as a mentor and a friend to countless individuals. The organization is in the process of naming his successor.

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association was founded in 1953 by 12 local homebuilders and incorporated with the state in 1954. The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association ranks as the oldest and largest local trade organization representing the residential construction industry in the state of Nevada. It has more than 500 members working in all facets of the homebuilding industry. It is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association founded in 1942 to enhance the climate for housing and the building industry. NAHB is made up of about 800 state and local associations. About a third of NAHB’s 140,000 members are homebuilders and remodelers.

