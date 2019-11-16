67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Homeowners are protected when they hire a licensed contractor

Provided Content
November 15, 2019 - 4:35 pm
 

There are many decisions involved when preparing to start a construction-related project on your home; the most important is determining who will perform the work. With several options available, it can be challenging to know which contractor is best to oversee your needs.

Although there is never a guarantee on how a project will unfold, the homeowner can increase the odds of finding a reputable contractor by asking people they trust for referrals, verifying a contractor has an active license on the Nevada State Contractors Board’s website and obtaining at least three bids to evaluate the costs and extent of work required for a home repair or remodeling project.

These steps help homeowners make more informed decisions when determining the licensed contractor that best meets their budgetary and construction-related needs. What many do not realize is that hiring a licensed contractor allows an individual up to four years from the date work is performed to file a complaint with the Nevada State Contractors Board.

The Contractors Board is a public protection agency responsible for regulating all licensed contractors, which includes holding them accountable to contract terms, ensuring work performed is within industry standards and enforcing the state’s construction laws and regulations.

The complaint process ensures the board investigates owners’ concerns over their construction projects. Board investigations may include, but are not limited to, allegations of poor workmanship, a contractor’s failure to complete the terms of a contract and project abandonment. Although workmanship accounts for the majority of complaints filed against licensed contractors, the board also investigates money-owing concerns, violations of industry regulations, allegations of construction fraud and complaints against unlicensed contractors.

The board investigates every complaint it receives to determine the validity of the alleged violations. When the board validates issues, it may order the contractor to remedy the situation. Failure to comply with the order may subject the contractor to more formal disciplinary action against the license — up to and including revocation of the license.

Owners whose homes are damaged or who suffer financial loss as a result of the actions of a licensed contractor may be eligible for the Residential Recovery Fund.

In the late 1990s, the Contractors Board worked with Assemblywoman Barbara Buckley on viable solutions for homeowners who were left with damages not remedied by a licensed contractor through the board’s investigative process. At that time, the only assistance available was through civil litigation, which is a time-consuming and costly process for harmed homeowners.

Introduced as Assembly Bill 636 during the 1999 legislative session, the Residential Recovery Fund received unanimous support from both houses and was signed into law by Gov. Kenny Guinn. The fund provides financial assistance to owners of single-family residences whose primary residences incurred damages by licensed contractors.

Since the first claim was received in 2001, more than 1,800 claims have been filed with the Residential Recovery Fund, and more than $12 million has been awarded to homeowners with validated damages. During the 2019 legislative session, the NSCB successfully advocated to increase the award amounts from $35,000 to $40,000 for individual claims and increase the payout for multiple claims against a single contractor from $400,000 to $750,000 or 20 percent of the Recovery Fund Balance, whichever is less.

The Recovery Fund provides another avenue of recourse homeowners can pursue through the NSCB when the investigative process is unable to resolve legitimate concerns. The fund has been instrumental in assisting seniors who have invested their life savings into projects that were abandoned, young couples who learned difficult lessons as they renovated their first home and respected professionals who were taken advantage of.

Whatever construction project may lie ahead, the NSCB always recommends verifying and hiring a licensed Nevada contractor. Doing so enhances the options available to consumers through the NSCB and may help bring resolution to situations that may not be possible when hiring an unlicensed individual.

Margi Grein is an executive officer of the Nevada State Contractors Board. View valuable resources on the NSCB’s website at nscb.nv.gov or call 702-486-1100 or 775-688-1141.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Janice and Gerald Pellar, avid Vegas Golden Knights fans and Baton Rouge natives, are loving li ...
Golden Knights fans skate through retirement at One Las Vegas
Provided Content

Baton Rouge natives and avid Vegas Golden Knights fans, Gerald and Janice Pellar, were no strangers to Las Vegas when they began exploring possible cities for their high-energy and fun-filled retirement lifestyle. Frequent visitors to the city since 1975, the couple knew Las Vegas offered everything they wanted. Once the decision was made, all they had to do was find a home that fit their lifestyle.

Beazer Homes is showcasing its collection of new single- and two-story homes in Burson, a maste ...
Beazer builds master plan in Pahrump
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump, 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Valley.

Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre is the newest major community parks to open in Summerlin. (Su ...
Summerlin opens community park
Provided Content

A new major park was completed in Summerlin, adding to the community’s already impressive list of more than 250 parks of all sizes and types. Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre brings the total number of major community parks in the community to 27.

 
Las Vegas parklike property has private well
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The exterior showcases astounding beauty and diversity of plant species including magnolia trees, fig-trees, roses, Iris, apricot and guava trees, flowering vines, Birds of paradise and other citrus trees. Mature pink flowering oleander trees surround the perimeter of the property.

 
Ring in 2020 in a 14th-floor Juhl penthouse
Sponsored Content

Celebrate the dawn of a new decade from your new penthouse home on the 14th floor of the iconic Juhl condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas, spanning an entire city block.

Army recruiter Charles Orange used Veterans Affairs financing to purchase his condo at Juhl in ...
Downtown Juhl high-rise offers VA financing
Provided Content

Veterans and active military are tapping into their hard-earned Veterans Affairs home loan benefits to purchase their condominium dream homes at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas known for its flexible floor plans and industrial-chic design aesthetic.

The Bedford town home measures 1,238 square feet to 1,300 square feet and priced from $192,740. ...
Beazer showcases town home community
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of two-story town homes in its Cliffs at Dover community.

2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter
Las Vegas home prices stall to start fall
Provided Content

A report released Wednesday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors shows home prices in Southern Nevada stalled to start fall, with fewer homes selling so far this year compared to last year.

Erik McKenzie
Las Vegas homeownership rate falls below national average
By Erik McKenzie Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While Southern Nevada is growing in population and in economic expansion, it’s appropriate to ask whether or not the quality of our community is growing at the same rate. U.S. Census Bureau data shows the Las Vegas homeownership rate falls below the national average of 64 percent by more than 10 points.

The award-winning Terra Luna Plan Two by Pardee Homes is one of the 40 specially priced SmartBu ...
Pardee offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

New homebuyers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Pardee Homes SmartBuy program featuring move-in-ready homes with special pricing, designer upgrades and oversized lots.