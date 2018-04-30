Homes in Cadence’s Virtuoso priced to start in the mid-$200,000s

More and more local families are settling in to Cadence in large part due to its home options, active lifestyle and amenities. And now there are even more options to consider. Homes within Virtuoso — Cadence’s newest neighborhood — are now for sale.

Cadence's newest neighborhood, Virtuoso, offers four floor plans with prices starting in the mid-$200,000s. (Cadence)

Starting in the mid-$200,000s, four floor plans are offered within Virtuoso. The first, The Edward, boasts 1,750 square feet and three to four bedrooms throughout two stories. Features include a powder room near the main entry, as well as an expansive dining area overlooking the backyard.

The 1,450-square-foot Elaine option has three bedrooms and a two-car garage.

The plan features an open main floor, perfect for a great room. Upstairs, its master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. A deluxe master bath and covered patio come optional.

The Evan has 1,800 square feet and offers three or four bedrooms. Its main floor has a great room as well as a dining room. Upstairs features include a master suite with a walk-in closet, deluxe bath and loft. The loft also may be converted to an extra bedroom.

And finally, the Everette has three bedrooms amid 1,600 square feet. The primary floor has ample storage space, a built-in pantry and great room. Upstairs are the three bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in closet.

“Richmond American Homes continues to deliver a quality and customizable product here at Cadence,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for the community.

“We recently closed on our 800th home and will certainly have more wonderful home options as well as amenities coming online in the near future.”

There are 30 model homes from builders Woodside Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Richmond American Homes and Heritage by Lennar for prospective homebuyers to tour. Upon completion, the greater Cadence community will feature 13,250 homes.

The broader community boasts a number of amenities, including a Central Park with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, neighborhood parks, a residential bike share program, pickleball and tennis courts, a community swimming pool and splash pads, as well as exclusive resident events.

Details may be accessed at the Cadence Home Finding Center, just off Lake Mead Parkway at Sunset Road. The Home Finding Center provides a starting point for a Cadence home search, offering an interactive journey into the various home options and activities the community has to offer.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.