Hope Glows 5K Fun Run slated for April 21

Sign up for the Hope Glows 5K Fun Run and Walk for a different way to spend a Saturday night and doing something worthwhile for the community. The free event will help the Nevada Donor Network in its mission to raise awareness and funds to maximize the gift of life and health through organ, eye and tissue donations. It will be held April 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Exploration Park in Mountain’s Edge. And, it’s being held in honor of National Donate Life Month observed in April.

Have fun with fluorescent bright clothing and glow sticks at the Hope Glows 5K Fun Run and Walk for organ donation at Mountain’s Edge on April 21. (Mountain’s Edge)

Dress up and glow at night for organ donation at the Hope Glows 5K Fun Run and Walk at Mountain’s Edge Exploration Park on April 21. (Mountain’s Edge)

The nighttime Hope Glows 5K Fun Run and Walk will be April 21 at Exploration Park in Mountain’s Edge. It will feature music, costume competition, food trucks and glow-in-the-dark activities. (Mountain’s Edge)

Sign up for the Hope Glows 5K Fun Run and Walk for a different way to spend a Saturday night and doing something worthwhile for the community. The free event will help the Nevada Donor Network in its mission to raise awareness and funds to maximize the gift of life and health through organ, eye and tissue donations. It will be held April 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Exploration Park in Mountain’s Edge. And it’s being held in honor of National Donate Life Month observed in April.

“We invite the community to join us for the fun of glow lights and activities and so attendees can ‘glow’ in support of the 581 Nevadans and nearly 115,000 Americans waiting for a lifesaving transplant,” said Kelli Little, community service supervisor for NDN. “The Hope Glows 5K Fun Run and Walk allows us to shine a light on the lifesaving gift of organ donation and how to help, as well as celebrate heroic donors.” She said a new name is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes, so the need for organ donors is great.

In addition to the run and walk, the nighttime event will include music, a costume competition, welcome warm-up ceremony, food trucks and activities, such as glow-in-the-dark face-painting, horseshoe and cornhole competitions and raffle prizes. Throughout the evening, heroic donors and courageous families who’ve given the gift of life to others will be recognized.

Attendees can purchase event T-shirts designed with glow ink for $20 and make donations to support the Nevada Donor Network.

Check-in and festivities begin at 6 p.m., with the glowing 5K fun run and walk at 8 p.m. To register prior to the event, visit nvdonor.org/hopeglows.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to register as a donor hero onsite, and those already registered will earn fun glow swag items.

Before the event, attendees are welcome to enjoy Exploration Park and learn about Mountain’s Edge. The 3,500-acre community in southwest Las Vegas celebrates the rich history and natural beauty of the area.

Developed by Focus Property Group, it has been ranked among the country’s best-selling master-planned communities. Though it’s nearing closeout after beginning to sell homes in 2004, there are still opportunities to become a resident of this mature master plan with well-designed floor plans and great amenities and energy-saving features from top builders, including Cal Atlantic and Lennar.

Mountain’s Edge has close proximity to the Red Rock National Conservation Area, major employment, Las Vegas Strip entertainment offerings, public facilities and schools. A series of paseos wind through the community, connecting residents and their neighborhoods to recreation areas.

These include the neighborhood Paiute Park, 20-acre Nathaniel Jones Park and adjacent Mountain’s Edge Regional Park and the 80-acre Exploration Park with Western Theme Village, water play area, picnic areas, amphitheater, playgrounds and the 2,846-foot-tall Exploration Peak.

Exploration Park is at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, just south of Blue Diamond Road near the Mountain’s Edge main entrance. For new home information, call 702-898-5777 or visit www.mountainsedge.com.