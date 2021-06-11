Howard Hughes breaks ground on office building, apartments

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin, has broken ground on two new projects that reflect the growing demand for Summerlin’s acclaimed live-work-play lifestyle. 1700 Pavilion, a new 10-story, Class-A office building, and Tanager Echo, the 295-unit, second phase of the Tanager luxury apartment complex, continue the evolution of Downtown Summerlin as the community’s walkable urban core.

Following the January announcement of 1700 Pavilion and Tanager Echo, both projects have continued to attract growing interest, both locally and nationally, as market demand continues to accelerate at a rapid pace.

“Downtown Summerlin’s strong momentum is a reflection of current market trends and consumer preferences for working close to home; an active, outdoor lifestyle; and an amenity-rich, walkable downtown within a natural, open environment,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp.

1700 Pavilion

In the low-tax, business-friendly state of Nevada, Summerlin continues to attract companies seeking an ideal location where both their businesses and their employees will thrive. Recognized as the community in the Las Vegas area with the strongest connection to nature, Summerlin promotes an active outdoor lifestyle.

“Our urban walkability is an attractive amenity for all ages — from millennials to empty-nesters — seeking to customize their footprint while upgrading their lifestyle,” Orrock said. “While working close to home reduce commutes, office employees in the Downtown Summerlin area enjoy easy access to Las Vegas Ballpark, City National Arena and to all that Downtown Summerlin offers.”

As the percentage of people across the country looking to relocate continues to rise, Summerlin has been expanding, with thousands of new residents arriving from cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco over the past 12 months.

The region is expected to continue to draw both employers and employees, with an emphasis in technology, e-commerce, sales and marketing and entertainment.

Patrick Ramsey, a member of the board of directors at Aristocrat Leisure and a former gaming technology CEO, has lived in Summerlin for 13 years and said he is “fortunate to live in a community where there is so much to do outdoors and to enjoy with the family — whether its biking, hiking, golfing or swimming — within an exceptional business environment. The ease of successfully working and living in Summerlin makes it a great place to live.”

Remarking on the strong momentum of 1700 Pavilion, Ramsey said: “The relocation of Aristocrat Leisure to Summerlin proved to be a smart move for the company. This new project appears poised to offer other businesses similar opportunities for success and speaks volumes to what The Howard Hughes Corp. has created in Downtown Summerlin.”

1700 Pavilion will be an approximately 267,000-square-foot building situated on just under 3 acres directly south of the Las Vegas Ballpark and featuring vantage points with one-of-a-kind views of the entire valley, from the Strip to Red Rock Canyon.

The building exemplifies Summerlin’s commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle, offering bike storage to encourage cycle-to-work options. The Living Room — a shared common area within the first-floor lobby with reservable conference room and gathering spaces — provides direct access to Pavilion Center Drive and retail and dining options across the street. 1700 Pavilion will feature touchless entry from the garage to the tenant suites, along with enhanced air filtration throughout.

Tanager Echo

Tanager Echo is situated on nearly 3 acres and will provide Downtown Summerlin with new options for luxury living. The 295-unit development is planned as a five- to six-story building that will wrap around a 455-space parking garage allowing tenants direct parking access to their floor of residence. The building will feature a mix of studios, junior one-bedroom apartments, single- and two-bedroom apartments, along with a full suite of amenities comparable with a first-rate luxury resort.

Residents will enjoy a clubhouse with concierge service, a co-working area and lounge space, as well as a private dining room. A dramatic two-story entertaining space includes a bar, pool table, gaming area, fireplace and oversized seating for large gatherings. A floor-to-ceiling glass wall opens up and provides direct access to the outdoor pool area — including private cabanas, lounge seating, firepit and barbecue areas and an adjacent spa. A top-floor sky lounge features a personal entertaining space complete with a catering kitchen and a private speakeasy offering unrivaled views of the Las Vegas Strip. Amenities also include a golf simulator experience, an onsite dog park and a dog washing facility.

1700 Pavilion is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2022. Tanager Echo is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.

1700 Pavilion and the new master plan for Downtown Summerlin were designed by Hart Howerton, an interdisciplinary planning, architecture, and interior design firm.

KGA Architects, a full-service architecture firm with over 40 years of experience specializing in a broad range of product types, completed the production documentation for the 1700 Pavilion parking garage. Whiting Turner will provide construction management services. CBRE is the office broker of record. For information, contact Randy Broadhead, randy.broadhead@cbre.com, or Amy Lance, amy.lance@cbre.com.

Tanager Echo is designed by Perlman Architects, an architectural and master planning firm specializing in residential and commercial properties. R&O Construction will provide construction management services. For more information, please visit Future.Summerlin.com.