Howard Hughes, city, Shaquille O’Neal help make the holidays bright

In a spontaneous gesture orchestrated by legendary basketball player and Las Vegas resident Shaquille O’Neal, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin and its urban center of Downtown Summerlin, joined The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and its partner, Icy Hot, to purchase Dell laptops for 100 youths who attended the recent unveiling of The Shaq Courts at Doolittle. Shaq’s promise came full circle on Dec. 11 when Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, city of Las Vegas; and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, distributed the Dell laptops, sourced by HHC and its technology provider, Dell Technologies, to 100 excited kids.

The courts were dedicated and opened for public use at a ceremony on Oct. 23 at the Doolittle Complex at 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. At the event, O’Neal spontaneously invited youth basketball coaches to select one player to make a free throw that, if successful, would result in new laptops for the 100 kids participating in a 3-on-3 tournament following the court dedication.

In what was an event highlight, 13-year-old Alex Williams of the CME Elite team sunk the free throw to wild cheers from the enthusiastic crowd and the delight of O’Neal, partner Icy Hot, and Kevin T. Orrock, president of the Las Vegas Region of The Howard Hughes Corp.

The courts were renovated via a donation of $200,000 from The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot, to the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a vehicle for corporate and philanthropic partners to support innovative programs that improve quality of life for all Las Vegas residents with a special focus on vulnerable populations. The basketball court renovation is an initiative of The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot as part of their “Comebaq Courts” program that refurbishes existing public basketball courts throughout the country to ensure young athletes can get back in the game.

HHC supported the initiative by underwriting the neighborhood celebration and 3-on-3- basketball tournament that followed the court dedication ceremony. This laptop distribution is the fourth contribution HHC has made this year to the Mayor’s Fund to support the exciting revitalization of West Las Vegas, a historically significant area of Las Vegas that is enjoying both public and private reinvestment. In April, HHC donated $40,000 to complete and install two 15-foot sculptures chosen by the community at the West Las Vegas Arts Center; and in July, HHC underwrote a youth football camp for 100-plus youth from East and West Las Vegas to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Las Vegas Raider Darren Waller.

“As builders of community throughout the country, including Summerlin right here in Southern Nevada, we well understand the importance of parks, sports facilities and amenities that provide recreational opportunities, create engaging gathering spaces and build pride,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “I personally played basketball on the Doolittle courts decades ago, so this area of town has special meaning to me. It’s both significant and meaningful to us to support the efforts of the city of Las Vegas, Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear to help West Las Vegas continue its revitalization.”

