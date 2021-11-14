72°F
Provided Content

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds helps debut The Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin

Provided Content
November 14, 2021 - 9:25 am
 
Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons makes the first donation at the "Giving Machine" at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas November 3, 2021.
Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons makes the first donation at the "Giving Machine" at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas November 3, 2021.
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons talks about The Giving Machine at Downtown Summerlin. It is one ...
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons talks about The Giving Machine at Downtown Summerlin. It is one of several charitable activations at the destination this holiday season where guests have the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits. (Summerlin)
Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons makes the first donation at the "Giving Machine&quo ...
Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons makes the first donation at the "Giving Machine" at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas November 3, 2021.

The 2021 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin is also the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, the destination is excited and proud to provide guests with many unique and meaningful opportunities to give back this year.

The Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse by giving users an opportunity to purchase a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities via the swipe of a credit or debit card, returned to Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 3 where it will remain through Jan. 3, 2022. Dan Reynolds, frontman for Imagine Dragons and Las Vegas native, made the first donation to The Giving Machine at its recent launch.

Downtown Summerlin visitors can make donations by purchasing items that range in price from $3 to $300 and include staples such as clothing and dental hygiene items, eyeglasses, meals, school supplies and a variety of medical, vision and dental services. Other donation opportunities include underwriting college admission and testing fees, job skills training, as well as tents, winter clothing and solar lanterns for refugees.

Local nonprofit beneficiaries this year include Communities In Schools of Nevada, Eye Care 4 Kids, Three Square, Future Smiles and Opportunity Village. Global beneficiaries include United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and CWS Global (Church World Service).

A global initiative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the campaign launched worldwide in 2017 and in Las Vegas at Downtown Summerlin in 2019. To date, hundreds of thousands of people have chosen to help “light the world” — donating more than $9.1 million for nonprofits and initiatives worldwide with $823,000 raised at Downtown Summerlin in 2019. This year, 10 U.S. cities, including Las Vegas, are hosting Giving Machines.

Santa Claus’ Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily Nov. 19 through Dec. 24 and presents yet another opportunity to support the work of nonprofit Goodie Two Shoes Foundation that provides free shoes, socks and other supplies to thousands of children in our valley. For every letter to Santa received at Downtown Summerlin, The Howard Hughes Corp. will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation.

And new this year, is Lights for Flights — a fun activation featuring six giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR and MIRACLE. Creating the perfect holiday background for all your Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Las Vegas-based national nonprofit Miracle Flights that provides free commercial flights to children and adults, who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities. Guests have an opportunity to donate to Miracle Flights through QR codes on each sign.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit summerlin.com.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers 115 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods and holiday event information at Downtown Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

