Independence Day in Summerlin — PHOTOS

“Vegas Golden Knights: Vegas Born, Vegas Strong,” Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade float featured Vegas Golden Knights defenseman and alternate captain, Deryk Engelland, his wife, Melissa, and their sons, Cash and Talon. (Summerlin Council – Studio J, Eric Jamison)

From left, Tenley, 5; Connie Chow; and Jace Chow, 7, attend the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Summerlin Council – Studio J, Eric Jamison)

The parade had more than 70 entries this year. (Summerlin Council – Studio J, Eric Jamison)

The annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade drew more than 40,000 people Wednesday. (Summerlin Council – Studio J, Eric Jamison)

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, was represented in the parade. (Summerlin Council – Studio J, Eric Jamison)

Children line the streets of Summerlin and wave to a parade entry. (Summerlin Council – Studio J, Eric Jamison)

More than 16,000 cubic feet of helium was used for more than 25 giant inflatables. (Summerlin Council – Studio J, Eric Jamison)

More than 40,000 Southern Nevadans kicked off Independence Day in Summerlin at the 24th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest Fourth of July parade with more than 70 entries. Fan favorite and new entry was “Vegas Golden Knights: Vegas Born, Vegas Strong,” presented by City National Bank, and featuring Vegas Golden Knights defenseman and alternate captain, Deryk Engelland, his wife, Melissa, and their sons, Cash and Talon. In addition to traditional floats, the parade featured giant inflatable balloons, American military heroes, bands, musical groups and a variety of kids’ favorite storybook and cartoon characters. More than 2,500 people participated in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups assisted with parade operations. Other new entries this year included “Escape from Jurassic World,” “Hamilton’s America,” “Coco’s Fiesta Espectacular,” “The Greatest Show” and appearances by The Incredibles, Black Panther, Pennsylvania Lions All-State Band and Paw Patrol. More than 16,000 cubic feet of helium was used for more than 25 giant inflatables.