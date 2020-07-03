104°F
Provided Content

Inspirada breaks ground on Attesa Park

Provided Content
July 3, 2020 - 2:40 pm
 

Inspirada and the city of Henderson have broken ground on the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Attesa Park, a 4.9-acre multiuse park in the southwestern part of the community at 2445 Via Centro.

Attesa Park is the fifth park in Inspirada, expanding the community’s already extensive portfolio of offerings for residents and valley neighbors.

“Attesa Park is the perfect addition to Inspirada, which already boasts unique community programming and a diverse range of residences developed by acclaimed builders,” said Brian Kunec, managing member, Inspirada LLC. “Inspirada prides itself on creating a quality of life, attributed to the walkability of the community, lush landscaping, recreational areas and the natural wonders that surrounds it. During these unprecedented times of COVID-19, the healthy lifestyle, coupled with still historically low interest rates, make it a perfect opportunity for potential homebuyers to discover their dream home in Inspirada.”

“Attesa Park is a wonderful addition to the city of Henderson’s parks and trails system, offering Inspirada residents a wide variety of recreation activities from basketball courts to a fun and interactive play area to a dog park,” Henderson Mayor Debra March said. “The city of Henderson works hard to provide residents with a network of high-quality parks, trails and green spaces within a 10-minute walk from their home so that everyone can enjoy our premier outdoor recreation amenities.”

Attesa Park is forecasted to cost $4.3 million and will be dedicated to the city for public use upon opening. The new park will feature amenities including children’s play area, basketball courts, group ramada, dog parks and a resident-only pool. Attesa Park is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Concurrently with the groundbreaking of Attesa Park, Inspirada has completed the second phase of Capriola Park, which included the addition of a basketball play wall, play ropes, shaded park benches and family ramada and a barbecue area. Capriola Park is at 2155 Via Firenze.

Inspirada’s four parks, Aventura, Capriola, Potenza and Solista, are more than just manicured grass and foliage; residents can be seen engaging in recreational activities including volleyball, soccer, boccie and tennis, walking and jogging on the trails, taking their four-legged companions to the dog parks and spending time with their children in shaded play areas. Residents enjoy the year-round access to resident-only swimming pools at Aventura, Potenza and Solista. Inspirada is also the gateway to Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, a moderate 4-mile loop that features unique wildlife, seasonal waterfalls, rock art and more than 1,600 petroglyphs.

Located in West Henderson and just minutes from the Interstate 15 Beltway, Inspirada is made up of three nationally acclaimed and award-winning builders, including KB Home, Pardee Homes and Toll Brothers. It is currently home to more than 3,500 households whose residents have access to 85 acres of parks, made up of recreational and fitness areas, various sporting fields and walking and jogging trails. Homebuyers can tour nearly 50 new model homes in 10 different neighborhoods, finding homes suited for every lifestyle, with prices starting in the mid-$200,000s to more than $500,000. And Inspirada’s dedicated community association works year-round to plan enriching, family-friendly and even pet-friendly activities.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center. It is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, boccie, volleyball and tennis courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks. For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.

