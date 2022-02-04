Inspirada breaks ground on Montagna Park

Inspirada and city of Henderson have broken ground on the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Montagna Park, a 26-acre multiuse park in the southwestern part of the community at 3495 Via Altimire. Montagna Park is the sixth park in Inspirada, expanding the community’s already extensive portfolio of offerings for residents and valley neighbors, alike.

Inspirada and the city of Henderson have broken ground on the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Montagna Park, a 26-acre multiuse park in the southwestern part of the community at 3495 Via Altimire. Montagna Park is the sixth park in Inspirada, expanding the community’s extensive portfolio of offerings for residents and valley neighbors, alike.

“Montagna Park is the perfect addition to Inspirada, which already boasts unique community programming and a diverse range of residences developed by acclaimed builders,” said Brian Kunec, general manager, Inspirada Builders LLC. “Inspirada prides itself on creating a quality of life, attributed to the walkability of the community, lush landscaping, recreational areas and the natural wonders that surround it, making it a perfect opportunity for potential homebuyers to discover their dream home.”

“Montagna Park is a wonderful addition to the city of Henderson’s parks and trails system, offering residents a wide variety of recreation activities from pickleball courts to baseball and multiuse fields to a fun and interactive play area to a dog park,” said Shari Ferguson, Henderson’s director of Parks and Recreation. “Our parks are a statement of quality of life. People choose Henderson over other areas because of the quality of our recreational opportunities, and it’s our goal to have a park or trail system within a half-mile of each home.”

Montagna Park is projected to cost $16 million and will be dedicated to the city for public use upon opening. The new park will feature amenities including children’s play area with water feature and a picnic ramada. It’s expected to be completed by summer 2023.

Inspirada is also the gateway to Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, a moderate 4-mile loop that features unique wildlife, seasonal waterfalls, rock art and more than 1,600 petroglyphs.

It is home to five parks, four with resident-only heated pools, barbecue/picnic areas, basketball, bocce, volleyball and tennis courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks. Visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.