57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Inspirada breaks ground on Montagna Park

Provided Content
February 4, 2022 - 3:07 pm
 
Shari Ferguson, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Henderson, and Brian Kunec, ge ...
Shari Ferguson, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Henderson, and Brian Kunec, general manager, Inspirada Builders LLC., attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the 26-acre Montagna Park. (Inspirada)
Inspirada and city of Henderson have broken ground on Montagna Park. (Inspirada)
Inspirada and city of Henderson have broken ground on Montagna Park. (Inspirada)
The 26-acre Montagna Park, the sixth park in Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, i ...
The 26-acre Montagna Park, the sixth park in Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. (Inspirada)
The 26-acre Montagna Park is in the southwestern part of the Henderson master-planned community ...
The 26-acre Montagna Park is in the southwestern part of the Henderson master-planned community. (Inspirada)

Inspirada and the city of Henderson have broken ground on the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Montagna Park, a 26-acre multiuse park in the southwestern part of the community at 3495 Via Altimire. Montagna Park is the sixth park in Inspirada, expanding the community’s extensive portfolio of offerings for residents and valley neighbors, alike.

“Montagna Park is the perfect addition to Inspirada, which already boasts unique community programming and a diverse range of residences developed by acclaimed builders,” said Brian Kunec, general manager, Inspirada Builders LLC. “Inspirada prides itself on creating a quality of life, attributed to the walkability of the community, lush landscaping, recreational areas and the natural wonders that surround it, making it a perfect opportunity for potential homebuyers to discover their dream home.”

“Montagna Park is a wonderful addition to the city of Henderson’s parks and trails system, offering residents a wide variety of recreation activities from pickleball courts to baseball and multiuse fields to a fun and interactive play area to a dog park,” said Shari Ferguson, Henderson’s director of Parks and Recreation. “Our parks are a statement of quality of life. People choose Henderson over other areas because of the quality of our recreational opportunities, and it’s our goal to have a park or trail system within a half-mile of each home.”

Montagna Park is projected to cost $16 million and will be dedicated to the city for public use upon opening. The new park will feature amenities including children’s play area with water feature and a picnic ramada. It’s expected to be completed by summer 2023.

Inspirada’s five parks, Attesa, Aventura, Capriola, Potenza and Solista, are more than just manicured grass and foliage; residents can be seen playing volleyball, soccer, bocce and tennis, walking and jogging on the trails, taking their four-legged companions to the dog parks and spending time with their children in shaded play areas. Residents enjoy year-round access to resident-only swimming pools at Attesa, Aventura, Potenza and Solista.

Inspirada is also the gateway to Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, a moderate 4-mile loop that features unique wildlife, seasonal waterfalls, rock art and more than 1,600 petroglyphs.

Located in West Henderson and just minutes from Interstate 15, Inspirada is made up of three nationally acclaimed and award-winning builders, including KB Home, Tri Pointe Homes and Toll Brothers.

It is home to more than 5,000 households whose residents have access to 85 acres of parks, comprised of recreational and fitness areas, various sporting fields and walking and jogging trails.

Homebuyers can tour more than 40 new model homes in nine different neighborhoods, finding homes suited for every lifestyle, with prices starting in the $300,000s to more than $500,000. And Inspirada’s dedicated community association works year-round to plan enriching, family-friendly and even pet-friendly activities.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

It is home to five parks, four with resident-only heated pools, barbecue/picnic areas, basketball, bocce, volleyball and tennis courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks. Visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $4.5M bet on Super Bowl
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $4.5M bet on Super Bowl
2
Joe Biden’s betting odds highest ever for incumbent at this stage
Joe Biden’s betting odds highest ever for incumbent at this stage
3
Liftoff lifts off: Area15’s newest ride has view of Strip and beyond
Liftoff lifts off: Area15’s newest ride has view of Strip and beyond
4
Expect wholesale changes on McDaniels’ Raiders coaching staff
Expect wholesale changes on McDaniels’ Raiders coaching staff
5
Man killed in southwest Las Vegas crash, juvenile arrested
Man killed in southwest Las Vegas crash, juvenile arrested
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ascent by KB Home is one of nearly 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin with fewer than 50 homes remai ...
Nearly 10 Summerlin neighborhoods down to final homes
Provided Content

Nearly 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods having even fewer homes to offer. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades or other incentives.

Solaris in Indian Springs by Beazer Homes is just 30 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. The homes ...
Beazer opens Solaris in Indian Springs
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of single-family home designs in its Solaris community in Indian Springs, just 30 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. This community provides a unique lifestyle opportunity featuring the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

One Las Vegas One Las Vegas, the twin-tower condominium on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard ...
High-rise One Las Vegas sells out
Provided Content

Shahn Douglas, chief marketing officer for DK Las Vegas, a portfolio of Las Vegas condominiums acquired in 2013, has announced the sell-out of One Las Vegas, an iconic twin-tower condominium community on South Las Vegas Boulevard. To date, DK Las Vegas has closed on 295 condo homes at the property since sales started in 2015.

Downtown Summerlin is bringing back its popular Lunar New Year parade Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. The para ...
Downtown Summerlin to ring in Year of the Tiger
Provided Content

After a one-year hiatus, Downtown Summerlin is bringing back its popular Lunar New Year parade and celebration. On Feb. 1, the Lunar New Year Parade, marking the Year of the Tiger takes place at 6 p.m. along Park Centre Drive. The parade kicks off a two-week celebration of Asian culture.

Everleigh by Toll Brothers in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, will hold an open ...
Toll Brothers opens Everleigh in Cadence; open house slated for Jan. 29
Provided Content

Toll Brothers recently opened its second neighborhood, Everleigh, in Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson. Everleigh, featuring single-story homes, will host an open house Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Taylor Morrison to open Castellana in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)
Taylor Morrison opens Castellana at Redpoint in Summerlin
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin, has announced the opening of Castellana in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the Summerlin West area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Las Vegas downtown high-rise, Juhl, reported sales of 21 condos valued in excess of $12,700,000 ...
Juhl announces record December 2021 sales
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 21 condos valued in excess of $12,700,000 in December 2021, leaving fewer than 100 Juhl condo-homes remaining available for sale.

In Henderson, the new Paragon Trail offers single-story homes starting in the mid-$600,000. (Pa ...
Paragon Life provides RV parking in new communities
Provided Content

Paragon Life Builders, a private, locally owned homebuilder serving Southern Nevada, recently announced two new communities that will be opening this month in Henderson and the northwest. Paragon Trail and Paragon Equus will each offer generous single-story residences with high-end finishes on large homesites with recreational vehicle parking and no homeowners associations. These communities have been planned for those homebuyers seeking more space to live, work, and play in 2022.

Pulte Homes' single-story Parklane measures 2,462 square feet and includes three bedroom and th ...
Pulte to open Talvona at Skye Hills in northwest
Provided Content

Pulte Homes has announced the grand opening of four, professionally decorated model homes at Talvona at Skye Hills, a walking-friendly, gated community in a northwest Las Vegas location, just an easy drive from great local retail, dining and many of the area’s most popular recreational opportunities.

Summerlin has been ranked No. 3 for the fourth year in a row on RCLCO’s national report of ne ...
Summerlin ranks No. 3 in nation for fourth straight year
Provided Content

Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has ranked No. 3 for the fourth year in a row on RCLCO’s national report of new home sales in 2021. Summerlin is once again the highest-ranking master-planned community in Nevada on the annual list, showing an increase in yearly home sales of over 13 percent, with 1,619 new homes sold in 2021.