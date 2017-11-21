Inspirada celebrates Henderson’s 10th fire station

Inspirada in Henderson is the nation’s ninth top-selling master-planned community. It continues to demonstrate rapid growth with the opening of Fire Station 91, which began service last month. The opening was especially memorable for the city of Henderson, which hasn’t opened a fire station since 2002.

“We have so much to be proud of at the city of Henderson,” said Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White. “From being the only fire department in the country to achieve triple accreditation to celebrating our 75th anniversary to now commemorating our first fire station opening in 15 years. Given that Inspirada is one of the fastest-growing areas in Henderson, which is one of the safest communities in the country, it made perfect sense for Fire Station 91 to be located here.”

Inspirada Builders LLC donated the 3.42-acre site for the station and provided $6.6 million toward construction and apparatus of Fire Station 91, a testament to the company’s commitment to the area’s expansion and development.

The city’s 10th fire station, which will be LEED certified, boasts a 10,998-square-foot building that houses three apparatus bays, training facilities, equipment and supply storage and accommodations for firefighters.

“We are honored to serve as the location for Fire Station 91,” said Jim Rizzi, Inspirada project manager. “Fire Station 91 is just one of many ways we are increasing the quality of life here and providing protection to our residents and surrounding businesses. Residents can have peace of mind knowing that response times will be kept to a minimum in the event of a fire or medical emergency.”

Henderson Mayor Debra March, White, other city officials and Rizzi led the grand opening of Fire Station 91 on Nov. 13.

Inspirada is ranked as the best-selling master-planned community in Henderson.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

It is home to four parks — Solista, Capriola, Potenza and Aventura — some with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and fog park. For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.