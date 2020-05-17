Inspirada Community Association provides home activities for residents

While many of the valley remains closed or are operating under limited hours and capacity, residents at Inspirada, the master-planned community in Henderson continue to engage in fun and creative home activities thanks to the Inspirada Community Association’s ongoing commitment to providing arts, crafts and pastimes from a safe distance.

Residents of Inspirada Lily and Kaleo Mendoza enjoy creating their suncatchers. (Inspirada Community Association)

While much of the valley remains closed or is operating under limited hours and capacity, residents at Inspirada, the master-planned community in Henderson, continue to engage in fun and creative home activities thanks to the Inspirada Community Association’s ongoing commitment to providing arts, crafts and pastimes from a safe distance.

The latest activity included personal doorstep deliveries of suncatcher and dreamcatcher kits, inspiring residents to create the light-reflecting crafts and display them in their homes. The kits are complete with acrylic molds, paint pens, feathers and charms.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center. It is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue/picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks.

For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.