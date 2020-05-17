Inspirada Community Association provides home activities for residents
While many of the valley remains closed or are operating under limited hours and capacity, residents at Inspirada, the master-planned community in Henderson continue to engage in fun and creative home activities thanks to the Inspirada Community Association’s ongoing commitment to providing arts, crafts and pastimes from a safe distance.
The latest activity included personal doorstep deliveries of suncatcher and dreamcatcher kits, inspiring residents to create the light-reflecting crafts and display them in their homes. The kits are complete with acrylic molds, paint pens, feathers and charms.
With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center. It is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue/picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks.
For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.