Inspirada Community Association provides home activities for residents

May 17, 2020 - 10:25 am
 

While much of the valley remains closed or is operating under limited hours and capacity, residents at Inspirada, the master-planned community in Henderson, continue to engage in fun and creative home activities thanks to the Inspirada Community Association’s ongoing commitment to providing arts, crafts and pastimes from a safe distance.

The latest activity included personal doorstep deliveries of suncatcher and dreamcatcher kits, inspiring residents to create the light-reflecting crafts and display them in their homes. The kits are complete with acrylic molds, paint pens, feathers and charms.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center. It is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue/picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks.

For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.

Casino restaurants are allowed to reopen. But will they?
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Woman involved in disturbance aboard flight bound for Las Vegas
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
Jon Openshaw
Golf industry can help jump-start Nevada economy
By Jon Openshaw Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the fight against the COVID-19 virus, businesses across Nevada and the U.S. are working to maintain productivity and to keep their employees on payroll. As businesses reopen to the public, it will be vital that golf courses, like mine, and others in Southern Nevada work together to drive the state’s economy.

This aerial file photo shows home on Valle Verde Drive and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (Mic ...
Coronavirus pandemic could transform housing
Bankrate.com

The longer the crisis drags on, the more the coronavirus could transform development patterns and buyers’ preferences.

Joel Just
Four ways to be a good neighbor during this crisis
By Joel Just Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

With children out of school and social distancing suggested for everyone to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, valley residents spend a lot more time at home and in their neighborhoods these days. Even with the gradual reopening of businesses and facilities, you can count on the fact that our new normal won’t look anything like the past for at least a little while.

Pardee Homes offers a special financing promotion for move-in-ready homes throughout the Las Ve ...
Pardee offers financing promotion through June
Provided Content

Through the month of May, Pardee Homes is offering special financing promotion on homes that will close by the end of June. The benefits include lower interest rates and monthly payments during the first years of your homeownership, according to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin is a hotbed of construction and new home sales with 10 ...
Summerlin showcases Stonebridge village
Provided Content

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin offers an array of new homes in 10 neighborhoods — all set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. In fact, the village features no fewer than 54 unique floor plans in single- and two-story elevations, making Stonebridge the community’s most actively selling village, today.

Reflection Bay Golf Club has re-opened its course as state COVID-19 crisis restrictions are eas ...
Lake Las Vegas opens outdoor fitness activities
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas, Henderson’s only waterfront master plan, continues its new-home sales with communities from trusted builders including Blue Heron, Pulte, Lennar, Woodside Homes, Del Webb and Taylor Morrison Homes.

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans built by the nation’s top homebuilders. (Summerlin)
Summerlin builders open for business: Appointments encouraged
Provided Content

With more than 160 floor plans featured in scores of gorgeous model homes throughout Summerlin, the award-winning master-planned community is a great place to enjoy touring some of our valley’s most beautiful homes built by the nation’s top homebuilders.

Gordon Miles
How the real estate industry is transforming in the Age of Coronavirus
By Gordon Miles Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you know any one of the thousands of Nevadans working in the real estate industry, they are likely in a much better mood this week. From Realtors and their teams to title companies, mortgage lenders and escrow services, they are both learning how to operate in a completely new business environment, and preparing for the new business they hope to earn once the government shutdown is lifted.

This Anthem Country Club home has listed for $1,475,000. (Huntington & Ellis)
Anthem Country Club home caters to family-friendly lifestyle
Sponsored Content

For Marisa and JT Wise, living in Anthem Country Club is not just about enjoying their spectacular single-story home with stunning mountain views. They’ve built a roster of cherished memories through family gatherings, birthday celebrations and community camaraderie.

John M. Naylor
CARES Act update for contractors and developers
By John M. Naylor Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

On April 24, President (Donald) Trump signed into law significant changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly known as the CARES Act. The act originally included $349 billion for small business loans to employers with fewer than 500 employees. These loans were part of the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP. Individual businesses can borrow up to $10 million to cover the costs of payroll and some rent and utility expenses through June 30. The loans do not require personal guaranties, and may be forgiven, meaning the principal amount may not have to be paid back under certain circumstances.