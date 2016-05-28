Inspirada held Art Fest at Solista Community Center

Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, recently hosted its Inspirada Art Fest at Solista Community Center. The event was part of the community’s lineup of resident and public activities.

COURTESY Joseph Watson, an established artist in the Las Vegas arts community, and his son, spent the afternoon with a dozen local artists who showcased their original artwork to Inspirada residents and community members during the inaugural Inspirada Art Fest on May 14.

Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, recently hosted its Inspirada Art Fest at Solista Community Center. The event was part of the community’s lineup of resident and public activities.

Sponsored by Wonderland Gallery in The Arts Factory, owners Kat Tatz and Lynne Adamson Adrian gathered more than a dozen local artists who displayed and sold their original pieces at the Inspirada Art Fest. Artists included Alexander Huerta, Christopher Hageman, Isaac Zavalking, Joseph Watson and Steve Anthony.

“Lynne and I attend a lot of art fairs, locally and in other cities where the art scene is heavily embraced by residents,” Tatz said. “The Inspirada Art Fest definitely rivaled some of the larger, more successful events we’ve seen. Inspirada provided a beautiful and welcoming backdrop for this family-friendly event, and we couldn’t have asked for a better location.”

Guests enjoyed food and refreshments, and were exposed to some of Inspirada’s amenities, including Jolly Beans, a coffee shop serving freshly baked pastries, coffee drinks and smoothies; Solista Park’s lush walking trails; picnic areas and ramadas; outdoor cooking grills; two resident pools; bocce courts and playgrounds stretching across 4 acres.

Solista Park is one of four Henderson parks inside Inspirada, each one offering expansive areas for sports, play, recreation and exploration.

The Inspirada Art Fest also gave guests a chance to enter in drawings to win original artwork by Tatz, who was recently featured on HGTV’s “DIY to the Rescue” series and Adrian, a self-taught artist.

“Nearly every artist who participated in the Inspirada Art Fest has already called me to express how pleased they were with the event,” Tatz said.

“With prints and original artwork available for sale, there was truly something for everyone. We look forward to hosting another Art Fest at Inspirada and are already planning ways to make it even bigger and better.”

Additional community activities in 2016 include Inspirada’s Wellness Wednesdays, a yearlong partnership with Dignity Health that features yoga and educational health lectures, family game nights, holiday-inspired events, gardening seminars, pet-friendly events, ice cream socials, exclusive teen activities and adults-only cocktail mixers.

More than 66 model homes are ready to tour in 15 new Inspirada neighborhoods featuring one-, two- and three-story, single-family homes and townhomes designed for every lifestyle and ranging in price from the high $100,000s to $500,000s.

