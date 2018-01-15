Inspirada seeks donations to benefit Munchies 4 the Military

Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, has partnered with city of Henderson to sponsor this year’s Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, has partnered with the city of Henderson to sponsor this year’s Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. Together, the organizations are asking for the community’s help in collecting wish list donations for the Foundation’s care packages, which will be mailed to military service members and families who are deployed overseas.

“This is Munchies 4 the Military’s fifth year, but it’s the first time we have assembled the care packages in Henderson, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Inspirada and the city of Henderson,” said Suni Chabrow, founder of the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. “The collaboration is helping raise awareness for the annual donation drive and the foundation, and I look forward to seeing how many care packages are sent to the men and women who sacrifice themselves for our country every day.”

“I am so proud to see our community come together in support of the Munchies 4 the Military program, and, as a Blue Star Mother, I know how much it means for the men and women serving in our armed forces overseas to receive these care packages,” Henderson Mayor Debra March said. “Through our partnership with Inspirada, we are encouraging Henderson residents to help the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation meet its mission and to show that we are a community with a huge heart when it comes to donating needed items for our overseas troops.”

The Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation was created in honor of Chabrow’s son, SPC Douglas J. Green, who was killed in action during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011. Inspirada and the city of Henderson encourage the community to make a difference by donating items on the project’s wish list, which includes breakfast items, snack foods, beef jerky, nuts, dried fruit, protein and granola bars and wet wipes. Items are being collected through Feb. 10 and can be dropped off at various Inspirada and other Henderson locations, including:

• Inspirada’s Solista Community Center (1890 Via Firenze, Henderson) and builder model sales centers

• Henderson City Hall and Recreation Center (240 S. Water St, Henderson) and several other Henderson recreation centers and senior facilities

• Liberty High School (3700 Liberty Heights Ave., Henderson)

• Jolly Beans Café (2016 Via Firenze, Henderson)

Community members also can contribute by making monetary donations, which will help offset the cost of postage, which is approximately $17 per box. This year, the goal is to assemble a record-breaking 2,000 care packages. Volunteers will be assembling packages 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at Liberty High School.

Inspirada is ranked as the best-selling master-planned community in Henderson. With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is currently home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

It is home to four parks — Solista, Capriola, Potenza and Aventura — some with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog park. For more information, visit www.inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InspiradaNV.