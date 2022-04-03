70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Inspirada supports Munchies 4 the Military

Provided Content
April 3, 2022 - 8:42 am
 
Liberty High School, the city of Henderson and Inspirada are sponsoring this year's Munchies 4 ...
Liberty High School, the city of Henderson and Inspirada are sponsoring this year's Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. (Inspirada)
Donation items for this year's Munchies 4 the Military are being collected April 1-28. Voluntee ...
Donation items for this year's Munchies 4 the Military are being collected April 1-28. Volunteers will be assembling packages at Liberty High School starting at 1 p.m. on May 7. (Inspirada)

Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, has partnered with Liberty High School and city of Henderson to sponsor this year’s Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. Together, the organizations are asking for the community’s help in collecting wish list donations for the foundation’s care packages, which will be mailed to military service members and families who are deployed overseas.

“This is Munchies 4 the Military’s eighth year, but the third time we have assembled the care packages at Liberty High School, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Inspirada, Liberty High School and the city of Henderson,” said Suni Chabrow, founder of the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. “The collaboration is helping raise awareness for the annual donation drive and the foundation, and I look forward to seeing how many care packages are sent to the men and women who sacrifice themselves for our country every day.”

“I am so proud to see our community come together in support of the Munchies 4 the Military program and as a Blue Star Mother, I know how much it means for the men and women serving in our armed forces overseas to receive these care packages,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March. “Through our partnership with Inspirada, we are encouraging Henderson residents to help the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation meet its mission and to show that we are a community with a huge heart when it comes to donating needed items for our overseas troops.”

The Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation was created in honor of Chabrow’s son, SPC Douglas J. Green, who was killed in action during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011. Inspirada, Liberty High School and the city of Henderson encourages the community to make a difference by donating items on the project’s wish list. This includes breakfast items, snack foods, beef jerky, nuts, dried fruit, protein and granola bars and wet wipes. Items are being collected April 1-28 and can be dropped off at various Inspirada and other Henderson locations, including:

■ Inspirada’s Solista Community Center, 1890 Via Firenze, Henderson, and builder model sales centers.

■ City of Henderson City Hall and Recreation Center, 240 S. Water St, Henderson, and several other Henderson recreation centers and senior facilities.

■ Liberty High School, 3700 Liberty Heights Ave., Henderson

■ West Henderson Library at Bicentennial Marketplace, 3243 Bicentennial Pkwy, Henderson.

Community members also can contribute by making monetary donations, which will help offset the cost of postage, approximately $19 per box. This year, the goal is to assemble 500 care packages. Volunteers will be assembling packages at Liberty High School starting at 1 p.m. on May 7. For more information on this year’s event and a complete list of donation drop-off locations, click Munchies 4 The Military 2022 on Inspirada website, inspirada.com.

Located in West Henderson and just minutes from the Interstate 15, Inspirada is made up of three nationally acclaimed and award-winning builders, including KB Home, Tri Pointe Homes and Toll Brothers. It is home to more than 5,000 households with residents that have access to 85 acres of parks, comprised of recreational and fitness areas, various sporting fields, walking and jogging trails. Homebuyers can tour more than 40 new model homes in nine different neighborhoods, finding homes suited for every lifestyle, with prices starting in the $300,000s to more than $500,000s. And Inspirada’s dedicated community association works year-round to plan enriching, family-friendly and pet-friendly activities.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center. It is home to five parks, four with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, bocce, volleyball and tennis courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks. For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.

Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 organization is dedicated to providing comfort and support to service members and their families through sending thoughtful and useful care packages during their deployments.

MOST READ
1
Raiders shake up 1st round in RJ mock draft 1.0
Raiders shake up 1st round in RJ mock draft 1.0
2
Tao Beach Club causes waves in Las Vegas Strip relaunch
Tao Beach Club causes waves in Las Vegas Strip relaunch
3
Las Vegas’ new arena site has seen big plans come, go
Las Vegas’ new arena site has seen big plans come, go
4
This Utah city is the fastest-growing area in US
This Utah city is the fastest-growing area in US
5
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin recently received a conservation make-over in which fescue grass ...
Summerlin removes decorative grass
Provided Content

As Howard Hughes continues to utilize more drought-tolerant plantings, The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin — one of the destination’s most popular gathering spots for festivals, events, fairs and concerts —recently received a makeover in which more than 58,000 square feet of fescue was replaced with Bermuda grass, a change that will save more than 1.2 million gallons of water annually.

Lake Las Vegas celebrated Mardi Gras with a golf cart parade and colorful outfits decked out wi ...
Lake Las Vegas celebrates Mardi Gras with golf cart parade
Provided Content

With live music, giveaway prizes and a golf cart parade, Lake Las Vegas transformed into a grand New Orleans-style celebration the weekend before Mardi Gras. Parade-goers gathered in The Village along the lake to show off their colorful outfits decked out with feathers, beads and, of course, Crescent City-inspired bling.

Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes in the district of Redpoint at Summerlin is one of dozens of f ...
Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
Provided Content

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, homebuilders embrace the great value that residents place on the community’s active outdoor lifestyle, incorporating at least 15 percent of outdoor living space into the design of their homes.

Andy Swanton
Mortgage tips for homeowners and buyers
By Andy Swanton Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Recently, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point. With up to six more rate increases earmarked through the end of the year, homeowners with an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) will likely begin scrambling to convert to fixed-rate loans, while new homebuyers will jump on purchasing a home sooner rather than later to lock-in lower loan rates. Here are a few things homeowners should know about fixed-rates v. ARM.

Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events are returning April 23 to Summerlin, after a ...
Summerlin to host bike ride, half-marathon April 23
Provided Content

Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events — Tour de Summerlin and the Summerlin Half Marathon — return April 23 to Summerlin after a two-year hiatus.

Henderson's Cadence master plan continues to grow. It recently added more neighborhoods, a scho ...
Cadence in Henderson adds neighborhoods, retail, school
Provided Content

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, kicked off 2022 ranking in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO. Beyond national recognitions and strong sales, the Cadence community continues to blossom in 2022.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Summerlin salutes the growing number of women in hom ...
Summerlin celebrates women in homebuilding
Provided Content

With scores of homes under construction in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, more women are taking an increasingly active role in shaping one of America’s premier communities.

Randy Bury, president of Moderne Communities
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MARCH 5
Provided Content

Moderne at Centennial, a 14-acre build-to-rent community situated in North Las Vegas at North 5th Street and West Centennial Parkway, was sold to RSE Capital Partners for $80 million. Moderne Communities, a real estate investment and development company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, purchased the land in 2019 and started construction on the gated community that includes 185 rental homes and community amenities in spring 2020. The sale to RSE Capital for $80 million closed Feb. 24.

Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest is slated for March 5. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fi ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 5
Sponsored Content

Prepare for the ultimate day of fitness and outdoor fun with the return of Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest on March 5. Runners ranging from novices to trailblazers to those seeking a stroll with family and friends will find the road race that is perfect for their stride. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest with discounts for Skye Canyon residents and veterans.