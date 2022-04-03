Inspirada supports Munchies 4 the Military

Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, has partnered with Liberty High School and city of Henderson to sponsor this year’s Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. Together, the organizations are asking for the community’s help in collecting wish list donations for the foundation’s care packages, which will be mailed to military service members and families who are deployed overseas.

“This is Munchies 4 the Military’s eighth year, but the third time we have assembled the care packages at Liberty High School, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Inspirada, Liberty High School and the city of Henderson,” said Suni Chabrow, founder of the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. “The collaboration is helping raise awareness for the annual donation drive and the foundation, and I look forward to seeing how many care packages are sent to the men and women who sacrifice themselves for our country every day.”

“I am so proud to see our community come together in support of the Munchies 4 the Military program and as a Blue Star Mother, I know how much it means for the men and women serving in our armed forces overseas to receive these care packages,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March. “Through our partnership with Inspirada, we are encouraging Henderson residents to help the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation meet its mission and to show that we are a community with a huge heart when it comes to donating needed items for our overseas troops.”

The Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation was created in honor of Chabrow’s son, SPC Douglas J. Green, who was killed in action during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011. Inspirada, Liberty High School and the city of Henderson encourages the community to make a difference by donating items on the project’s wish list. This includes breakfast items, snack foods, beef jerky, nuts, dried fruit, protein and granola bars and wet wipes. Items are being collected April 1-28 and can be dropped off at various Inspirada and other Henderson locations, including:

■ Inspirada’s Solista Community Center, 1890 Via Firenze, Henderson, and builder model sales centers.

■ City of Henderson City Hall and Recreation Center, 240 S. Water St, Henderson, and several other Henderson recreation centers and senior facilities.

■ Liberty High School, 3700 Liberty Heights Ave., Henderson

■ West Henderson Library at Bicentennial Marketplace, 3243 Bicentennial Pkwy, Henderson.

Community members also can contribute by making monetary donations, which will help offset the cost of postage, approximately $19 per box. This year, the goal is to assemble 500 care packages. Volunteers will be assembling packages at Liberty High School starting at 1 p.m. on May 7. For more information on this year’s event and a complete list of donation drop-off locations, click Munchies 4 The Military 2022 on Inspirada website, inspirada.com.

Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 organization is dedicated to providing comfort and support to service members and their families through sending thoughtful and useful care packages during their deployments.