Inspirada to celebrate spring with flower planting project

As Nevadans continue to socially distance themselves to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, continues to uplift spirits with a spring flowers planting project.

Inspirada residents, Taosies and Artyom Acosta with their Great Dane, Echo, spend time outside. (Inspirada)

Residents interested in putting their gardening skills to the test can sign up via email or phone to receive a small pot, soil, seeds, cultivator and a small garden stake delivered directly to their doorsteps by a member of the Inspirada Community Association.

“Although everyone is keeping their distance and avoiding large gatherings, that’s no reason why we can’t celebrate this wonderful time of year when flowers are in bloom,” said Megan Conklin, lifestyle director, Inspirada Community Association. “With the overwhelming response we received with our Light Up the Night campaign, we feel especially driven to continue brightening the spirits of our residents with our spring flowers planting project. Since we launched it, we’ve already received so many great photos of families doing planting their seeds in the comfort and privacy of their own backyards. As long as we have the directive from Gov. (Steve) Sisolak to continue social distancing protocols, we will continue to explore unique ways we can still engage with the residents of this great community.”

Each spring flower delivery also includes simple instructions. Inspirada Community Association staff will continue to deliver the items, while supplies last. Photos of families planting their pots can be viewed on Inspirada’s Facebook page.

Through April 30, Inspirada continues its Light Up the Night campaign, inviting residents to bring out their holiday lights and decorate the exterior of their homes to add sparkle to the community and all that live in it. Participating homes will be entered into a drawing that qualifies them for a chance at Visa gift cards awarded weekly. Photos of decorated homes can be viewed on Inspirada’s Facebook page.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

Inspirada is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, boccie and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks.

For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.