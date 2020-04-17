75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Inspirada to celebrate spring with flower planting project

Provided Content
April 17, 2020 - 1:52 pm
 

As Nevadans continue to socially distance themselves to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, continues to uplift spirits with a spring flowers planting project.

Residents interested in putting their gardening skills to the test can sign up via email or phone to receive a small pot, soil, seeds, cultivator and a small garden stake delivered directly to their doorsteps by a member of the Inspirada Community Association.

“Although everyone is keeping their distance and avoiding large gatherings, that’s no reason why we can’t celebrate this wonderful time of year when flowers are in bloom,” said Megan Conklin, lifestyle director, Inspirada Community Association. “With the overwhelming response we received with our Light Up the Night campaign, we feel especially driven to continue brightening the spirits of our residents with our spring flowers planting project. Since we launched it, we’ve already received so many great photos of families doing planting their seeds in the comfort and privacy of their own backyards. As long as we have the directive from Gov. (Steve) Sisolak to continue social distancing protocols, we will continue to explore unique ways we can still engage with the residents of this great community.”

Each spring flower delivery also includes simple instructions. Inspirada Community Association staff will continue to deliver the items, while supplies last. Photos of families planting their pots can be viewed on Inspirada’s Facebook page.

Through April 30, Inspirada continues its Light Up the Night campaign, inviting residents to bring out their holiday lights and decorate the exterior of their homes to add sparkle to the community and all that live in it. Participating homes will be entered into a drawing that qualifies them for a chance at Visa gift cards awarded weekly. Photos of decorated homes can be viewed on Inspirada’s Facebook page.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

Inspirada is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, boccie and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks.

For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says experts will guide decision to lift COVID-19 shutdown order
Sisolak says experts will guide decision to lift COVID-19 shutdown order
2
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, state rebounds slightly
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, state rebounds slightly
3
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
4
Patient Zero in Nevada’s COVID-19 fight mending after month in a coma
Patient Zero in Nevada’s COVID-19 fight mending after month in a coma
5
Las Vegas police seize 5,700 pot plants worth $8.6M
Las Vegas police seize 5,700 pot plants worth $8.6M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Blue Heron is building a new development, Dragon Rock, in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson. (Bl ...
Blue Heron builds Dragon Rock in MacDonald Highlands
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Blue Heron is taking reservations for its new planned collection of homes in MacDonald Highlands called Dragon Rock where a model home is under construction.

Window World gives you home improvement projects to fight cabin fever
Window World gives you home improvement projects to fight cabin fever
Provided Content

Experts with Window World, America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, have come up with a list of Anti-Cabin Fever Home Improvement Projects you can tackle now, while others can wait.

Summerlin is nestled in the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. (Summerlin)
Top 10 reasons why Summerlin is king of Vegas
Provided Content

Today, Summerlin, now marking its 30th year, is as vibrant as ever and home to approximately 100,000 residents. Considered the preferred place to live for many of the city’s influencers, CEOs, celebrities, professionals, athletes and families, Summerlin offers an active, outdoor lifestyle; a stunning natural setting at the base of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area; incomparable amenities; and homes in a wide range of styles, sizes and prices by the nation’s premier builders, all within a few minutes’ commute of the community’s bustling city center.

(Getty Images)
Learn to lemon-proof your house hunt
Provided Content

No one hunting for their dream home wants to end up purchasing a money pit. Fortunately, Opendoor Las Vegas has tips to help “lemon-proof” your house hunt.

Phyllis Gurgevich
Nevada Bankers Association look for solutions amid crisis
Provided Content

Nevada Bankers Association CEO Phyllis Gurgevich issued a statement following an announcement by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that he is temporarily suspending all foreclosures in the state during the coronavirus crisis.

Chris Bishop
Nevada Realtors supports statewide eviction moratorium
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors issued a statement from NVR President Chris Bishop about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordering all evictions in Nevada to be suspended during the state of emergency related to the coronavirus.

The new, modern Pardee Homes neighborhood Arden at Inspirada is open for private tours. (Pardee ...
Appointments needed for Pardee home tours
Provided Content

Pardee Homes offers personal appointments to visit the new Arden neighborhood at Inspirada. Guests with private, one-on-one appointments will be able to tour the modern model homes and learn about the newest neighborhood in West Henderson.

Mark Stark
Vegas real esate expert Mark Stark provides online updates
Provided Content

Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise, is working to communicate with his 3,500 real estate sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California through Facebook Live events every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Stark and his company’s vice president of sales, Rick Berube, cover topics including market changes, working with homebuyers and sellers during COVID-19 regulations and interest rates, among other topics.