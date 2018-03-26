It’s a walk in the park

The centerpiece of Cadence is its 50-acre Central Park, which has panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Cadence)

Cadence will hold its Take a Walk in the Park Day March 30.

The annual observance is an opportunity for folks to take a timeout, get outside and enjoy all that their local parks have to offer. And, at Cadence — a new master-planned community Henderson that, upon completion, will span 2,200 acres and feature 13,250 homes — there are walking opportunities galore.

Perhaps the centerpiece of Cadence is its 50-acre Central Park, which has panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. Among Central Park’s features are grassy terrains for family activities, children’s play areas, free Wi-Fi and its new adventure playground, including play tunnels, a balance net and slides galore. In 2018, more features will come online in Cadence’s Central Park, including a new vast turf area as well as a fitness court.

Beyond Central Park, Cadence is an outdoor lover’s haven, boasting 450 acres of open space, which includes a 100-acre sports park. The community offers a bike share program and interconnections with the many Henderson bicycle and walking trails such as the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountains Loop Trail. The broader community has pickleball and tennis courts, a community swimming pool, splash pads, as well as exclusive resident events.

In 2018, Fido will have a new spot to take a walk at Cadence. After breaking ground on its multifaceted dog park complex in 2017, Cadence will soon be home to a dog park for large dogs, one for small dogs and a third for grass recovery, so man’s best friend always has a green place to play.

Full details on everything to come from Cadence’s builders and the broader community may be accessed at the Cadence Home Finding Center, just off Lake Mead Parkway at Sunset Road. The Home Finding Center is the perfect starting point for a Cadence home search, offering an interactive and approachable journey deep into all of the various home options and amenities the community has to offer.

Cadence is near the Galleria at Sunset mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, St. Rose Dominican Hospitals, Lake Mead Recreational Area and several retail centers and restaurants.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558- 9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.