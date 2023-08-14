Juhl announces final home sales

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise condominium community, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has reached its final sellout phase with 93 percent now sold and only 26 condominium homes remaining.

Juhl Juhl, a downtown high-rise condominium community, has reached its final sellout phase with 93 percent sold, and only 26 condominium homes remaining.

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise condominium community, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has reached its final sellout phase with 93 percent now sold and only 26 condominium homes remaining.

As part of its final home sales, Juhl is offering limited-time buyer incentives. For more information call 702-816-5466. Juhl offers low down payment options including Fannie Mae and Veterans Affairs financing. First-time homebuyers will especially appreciate the condo community’s Federal Housing Administration financing option at 3.5 percent down.

“It’s hard to beat Juhl’s downtown Las Vegas location and abundant amenities just outside the front door. With so few condo-homes left at Juhl, now is the time to make the dream of vibrant urban living a reality,” said Shahn Douglas, chief marketing officer for DK Las Vegas, which owns Juhl.

Juhl’s versatile, open floor plans and limitless flexibility allow homeowners to bring their own distinctive design flair to any Juhl loft residence. Each Juhl condominium home features 10-foot ceilings, 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, an abundance of natural light and large private terraces plus energy-saving solar shades and NEST smart thermostats. Generous living areas, featuring architecturally distinct industrial touches and contemporary porcelain tile floors, transition seamlessly to furnishable terraces offering amazing views stretching from downtown to the mountains.

At the heart of each condominium home is a gleaming modern kitchen designed to make meal prep easy and enjoyable with new Samsung stainless appliances, quartz countertops, modern cabinetry and contemporary backsplashes. Plus, dining areas are large enough to accommodate tables fit for entertaining.

Juhl’s primary bedroom suites, some with a private terrace, are the idyllic retreat for a good night’s sleep. A gracious, signature five-piece bath — with an adjacent walk-in closet — features porcelain tile and quartz countertops, double vanity, private water closet, stand-alone shower and a soaking tub perfect for rest and relaxation.

Among Juhl’s remaining 26 loft-style condos for sale are one- and two-bedroom one-story flats ranging in size from 852 square feet to 1,327 square feet, priced from the low $300,000s. Juhl’s sellout also features one distinctive two-story live-work residence at 1,962 square feet, priced at $665,900, and one 1,461 square feet Penterrace featuring a rare combination of penthouse amenities with expansion indoor/outdoor living, priced at $549,900.

The downtown Las Vegas condominium community also offers a 928-square-feet, one-bedroom fully furnished designer model home, priced within reach at $339,900.

Young professionals, empty nesters and retirees who call Juhl home are attracted to the modern urban-living lifestyle and abundant nearby retail, restaurants, nightlife, museums and art galleries in downtown Las Vegas.

Residents have access to on-site amenities and services including dedicated concierge; 24-hour security; two-story fitness center with resort pool with cabanas, summer kitchens and grilling stations; movie theater, a 10th-floor VINO Deck; electric car charging stations, on-site dry-cleaning service, designated covered or garage parking and private pet walk. The Promenade at Juhl, located on the community’s ground floor, also gives residents direct access to shopping and dining including Greens and Proteins, Sin City Seafood and Classic Jewel. Call 702-816-5466 for information on Juhl’s remaining 26 condo-homes in downtown Las Vegas.