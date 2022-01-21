60°F
Juhl announces record December 2021 sales

Provided Content
January 21, 2022
 
Las Vegas downtown high-rise, Juhl, reported sales of 21 condos valued in excess of $12,700,000 ...
Las Vegas downtown high-rise, Juhl, reported sales of 21 condos valued in excess of $12,700,000 in December 2021, leaving fewer than 100 Juhl condo-homes remaining available for sale. (Juhl)

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 21 condos valued in excess of $12.7 million in December 2021, leaving fewer than 100 Juhl condo-homes remaining available for sale.

“Juhl 2021 sales eclipsed pre-pandemic totals and are showing no signs of slowing in 2022,” said Uri Vaknin, a principal at KRE Capital LLC, which acquired a portfolio of Las Vegas condominiums as DK Las Vegas in 2013, including Juhl.

According to a new report from trade association Las Vegas Realtors, Southern Nevada ended 2021 with record-setting home sales with the median sales price of condos and town homes in December up 30.1 percent from a year ago.

Vaknin foresees a continued trend toward buyers being attracted to luxury condominium living in downtown Las Vegas, especially as baby boomers look to right-size and invest in second homes, while millennials look for real estate investments at relatively affordable prices.

“Both baby boomers and millennials — two enormous generations — are attracted to locations that not only offer good real estate value, but also provide an active, yet easy, urban lifestyle.”

This spring, Juhl also will welcome Sin City Seafood as one of its corner anchor retail tenants on the ground floor Promenade at Juhl, providing residents with immediate access to restaurants, bars and shopping.

With a limited number of condo-homes remaining, Juhl’s urban-inspired condos offer dozens of flexible floor plans from the mid-$200,000s to the mid-$800,000s featuring 700 square feet to 1,996 square feet of living space including one- and two-bedroom flats, unique two-story brownstones, live-work residences and penthouse.

In addition to its highly desirable flexible floor plans, Juhl homebuyers enjoy such luxury amenities as full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning, a two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views, resort pool with cabanas, spa and fire pit, 10th-floor vino deck with Strip views, co-op working lounge, alfresco movie theater, private pet walk, summer kitchens and grilling stations, 24-hour security and electric car charging stations.

Juhl’s lifestyle, which epitomizes modern urban living, is within walking distance of both world-class and neighborhood-centric entertainment, restaurants, art galleries, nightlife and shopping as well as a central location for access to the city’s cultural attractions and Las Vegas’ professional sports venues.

Juhl offers low down payment and Veterans Affairs financing options. For more information visit Juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466.

