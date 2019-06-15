84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Juhl lifestyle director creates social calendar

Sponsored Content
June 15, 2019 - 8:34 am
 

Residents at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, enjoy more than just flexible floor plans and abundant amenities that create a rich lifestyle, they enjoy a bustling dining, entertainment and arts scene right outside their door while experiencing a true sense of community. Thanks to Evelyn Connors, Juhl’s lifestyle director, residents have access to a year-long calendar full of resident-exclusive activities and gatherings to stimulate conversation, foster unique connections and turn neighbors into friends.

“Buying a home at Juhl includes a built-in social network, making the move to high-rise downtown living fun and inviting, especially for those who are new to urban living,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners and Northcap, purchased Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas. “Evelyn is committed to developing a diverse calendar of mixers, outings and special events, many of which are created with residents’ feedback in mind. Evelyn wears many hats, but the hat she was born to wear is that of lifestyle director. She does it with bravado, and residents appreciate her enthusiasm. She is true connector.”

Residents at Juhl have opportunities to enjoy such events as group dining experiences at popular downtown eateries like 7th and Carson streets, an exclusive burlesque show at Velveteen Rabbit, scavenger bingo during First Friday, comedy night at Classic Jewel at The Promenade on Juhl’s ground level, and even lessons with a master mixologist on Juhl’s Vino Deck where residents learned the history of the classic gin cocktail, The Aviation. More recently, an evening of axe throwing and beer at downtown’s Neonopolis were on the Juhl social calendar.

In addition to exposing new residents to the downtown area’s 150-plus restaurants, museums and attractions, Juhl’s lifestyle events allow residents the opportunity to explore some of their own community’s luxury amenities. This includes “staycations” at the community’s upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, al fresco movie theatre, two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views, and tenth floor Vino Deck. Even the community’s upgraded lobby and co-working spaces cater to its professional residents. Juhl includes dozens of floor plans with studios starting in the low $200,000s.

Amenities include 24-hour security; Wi-Fi in common areas; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station; ground floor retail; and full-service concierge.

For more information, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl sales center is at 353 E Bonneville Ave. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Carina Pointe is the only single-story community in Valley Vista, a new master-planned communit ...
D.R. Horton opens new community in North Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

You know that feeling you get looking up at the night sky and believing anything is possible? That’s the feeling at Valley Vista. Wide open. Brand new.

The Public Education Foundation CEO Judi Steele, second from left, stands with Pardee Homes Vic ...
Local high school students receive Pardee scholarships
Sponsored Content

Five students, all recent graduates of Advanced Technologies Academy, A-Tech, each received a 2019 Pardee Homes Community Building Scholarship through The Public Education Foundation.

Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager for Summerlin who oversees custom homesite sales in ...
Tips on building your dream home in The Ridges
Sponsored Content

So where do you start when you are planning to design and build a custom home? According to Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager for Summerlin, who oversees custom homesite sales in The Ridges, that’s the question buyers have on their mind once they purchase a lot.

Beazer Homes will open Union Trails in Henderson this weekend. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer town home community opens Saturday
Sponsored Content

Beazer Homes has announced Union Trails, an 11-acre community under development in Henderson. This new location will be home to 135 residences, offering modern attached town home living with an anticipated grand opening date of Saturday, June 15.

 
Juhl high-rise is all about design
Sponsored Content

Sleek, contemporary design with a cool, urban vibe – check. Flexible floor plans with a myriad of options — check. An unbeatable location in the center of it all – check. A vibrant dining and nightlife scene steps from the front door – check. Resort-style amenities on property – check.

Resort-style amenities are offered at Park House, a resort-like enclave, situated along the Fla ...
There is a lot to love about Park House
Sponsored Content

A veteran real estate professional, Ike Prinsloo, has represented nearly $5 billion in luxury condo sales. Now he’s director of sales at Park House, a resort-like enclave, ideally situated along the Flamingo corridor. He was quickly sold on the community, buying a home at Park House for himself.

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon has a limited number of move-in-ready homes, ...
Skye Canyon’s Cobalt has move-in-ready homes
Sponsored Content

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in the active-inspired Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas offers modern, spacious, two-story home designs that range from 2,322 square feet to 3,180 square feet with prices that start approximately from the high $300,000s.

Caledonia by KB Home has two homes available for immediate move-in. The neighborhood is in Ston ...
Move into Summerlin this summer
Sponsored Content

Summerlin currently offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $250,000s to more than $1 million.

The Dream Kitchen Event will offer special savings to homeowners who purchase a Toll Brothers h ...
Toll Brothers showcases dream kitchens
Sponsored Content

Toll Brothers’ limited-time Dream Kitchen Event will take place June 8-30 for communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.