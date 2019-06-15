Juhl lifestyle director creates social calendar

Residents recently enjoyed mixology lessons on the community’s Vino Deck, where they learned about the classic gin cocktail, The Aviation. (Juhl)

Residents at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas enjoy a built-in social network, thanks to the dynamic yearlong calendar of events led by lifestyle director, Evelyn Connors. (Juhl)

Residents at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, enjoy more than just flexible floor plans and abundant amenities that create a rich lifestyle, they enjoy a bustling dining, entertainment and arts scene right outside their door while experiencing a true sense of community. Thanks to Evelyn Connors, Juhl’s lifestyle director, residents have access to a year-long calendar full of resident-exclusive activities and gatherings to stimulate conversation, foster unique connections and turn neighbors into friends.

“Buying a home at Juhl includes a built-in social network, making the move to high-rise downtown living fun and inviting, especially for those who are new to urban living,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners and Northcap, purchased Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas. “Evelyn is committed to developing a diverse calendar of mixers, outings and special events, many of which are created with residents’ feedback in mind. Evelyn wears many hats, but the hat she was born to wear is that of lifestyle director. She does it with bravado, and residents appreciate her enthusiasm. She is true connector.”

Residents at Juhl have opportunities to enjoy such events as group dining experiences at popular downtown eateries like 7th and Carson streets, an exclusive burlesque show at Velveteen Rabbit, scavenger bingo during First Friday, comedy night at Classic Jewel at The Promenade on Juhl’s ground level, and even lessons with a master mixologist on Juhl’s Vino Deck where residents learned the history of the classic gin cocktail, The Aviation. More recently, an evening of axe throwing and beer at downtown’s Neonopolis were on the Juhl social calendar.

In addition to exposing new residents to the downtown area’s 150-plus restaurants, museums and attractions, Juhl’s lifestyle events allow residents the opportunity to explore some of their own community’s luxury amenities. This includes “staycations” at the community’s upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, al fresco movie theatre, two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views, and tenth floor Vino Deck. Even the community’s upgraded lobby and co-working spaces cater to its professional residents. Juhl includes dozens of floor plans with studios starting in the low $200,000s.

Amenities include 24-hour security; Wi-Fi in common areas; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station; ground floor retail; and full-service concierge.

For more information, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl sales center is at 353 E Bonneville Ave. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.