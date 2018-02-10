Juhl lifestyle director organizes social calendar

Residents at Juhl, a 344-unit, loft-style community known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, get so much more than just their dream home when they buy at Juhl. When they receive their new keys, they also receive the whole package, complete with a built-in social network that fosters a warm and welcoming sense of community.

Evelyn Connors, the lifestyle director for Juhl, develops a robust lineup of activities to encourage socialization and create a sense of belonging. Residents enjoy a variety of outings at neighboring hot spots, such as paint nights at The Beat Coffeehouse and Records. (Krystal Ramirez Juhl)

Residents at Juhl, a 344-unit, loft-style community known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, get so much more than just their dream home when they buy at Juhl.

When they receive their new keys, they also receive the whole package, with a built-in social network. Under the direction of Evelyn Connors, Juhl’s lifestyle director, residents are offered the opportunity to attend and participate in activities and gatherings.

“More condominium communities are finally starting to understand the value of a lifestyle director, but we still remain one of only a few high-rises in the valley that offer residents the benefits that come with a full-time lifestyle director,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas.

“Buying a home at Juhl is about more than just finding the perfect floor plan with access to the best that downtown Las Vegas has to offer. For many, this is a lifestyle change that comes with an adjustment to urban living, so having a dedicated staff member to plan neighbor mixers, organize outings and special events is a huge plus for everyone who lives here. Evelyn might wear many hats with the company, but she definitely wears this hat like she was born for the job.”

Residents at Juhl have enjoyed events including a mimosa brunch in the community’s urban garden, field trips to downtown for Third Thursday, scavenger bingo during First Friday, paint night, comedy night at Classic Jewel in The Promenade on Juhl’s ground level and karaoke night at downtown’s newest bar, Ninja Karaoke.

“The social events calendar at Juhl not only introduces our residents to great spots in their own backyard, but it’s cultivating new friendships and professional connections,” Connors said. “I recently received a wonderful email from one of our newest residents thanking me for introducing him to several of his neighbors and for hosting such a fun event at Cornish Pasty in the 18b Arts District. He had such a great time, he’s already looking forward to our next outing. It’s emails like this that make me thankful for my job.”

In addition to exposing new residents to the more than 150 nearby restaurants, museums and attractions, Juhl’s lifestyle events allow residents the opportunity to explore some of their own community’s luxury amenities. These include an al fresco screening room; two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views; 10th-floor wine patio; and an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas and canvas poolside grill. A nearby urban garden plot exclusively for use by Juhl residents makes urban gardening possible for those wishing to grow their own fresh herbs and vegetables.

Juhl includes dozens of floor plans starting in the high $100,000s. Juhl boasts an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, lobby and co-op working spaces. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces to help create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

Other amenities include 24-hour security; Wi-Fi in common areas; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station; co-op working space; and full service concierge.

For more information or a tour, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl sales center is at 353 E Bonneville Ave.. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.