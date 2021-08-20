95°F
Juhl offers buyers Fannie Mae financing options

Provided Content
August 20, 2021 - 3:02 pm
 
Juhl, a downtown Las Vegas high-rise, has received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing ...
Juhl, a downtown Las Vegas high-rise, has received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options. (Juhl)

Juhl, the iconic 344-residence, loft-style condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for first-time homebuyers, 5 percent down for primary homebuyers and 10 percent for secondary homebuyers.

Fannie Mae financing, along with Veterans Affairs financing, is available to those who purchase directly from DK Las Vegas, the majority owner of Juhl condo homes. To qualify for Fannie Mae financing, buyers must also use Federal Savings Bank, Juhl’s approved lender.

With Fannie Mae financing now available, qualified buyers can finance up to 97 percent of their purchase for first-time buyers, 95 percent percent for primary residences and 90 for secondary homes. Investor buyers can purchase with as low as 15 percent down. Condo mortgages are typically adjustable rate mortgages, so with Fannie Mae approvals, Juhl buyers can enjoy today’s low rates on 30- and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages. As of May 13, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 2.94 percent, according to Freddie Mac.

“Fannie Mae approval could not have come at a more opportune time for condominium buyers in Las Vegas considering the still historically low interest rates,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company owns a collection of condominium towers including Juhl and One Las Vegas.

Setting sales records in March and April, Juhl is attracting buyers seeking the low maintenance, more experiential lifestyle offered by condominium living, according to Vaknin. “Savvy buyers are taking advantage of today’s still historically low interest rates and are seeing more value in condos right now than they are in the single-family house market,” said Vaknin, who noted that industry experts are predicting that rates will stay low compared to historical averages but will probably inch upward, especially during the second half of the year.

Qualifying for Fannie Mae approval is a complex and arduous process requiring a track record of sales success, a strong homeowners association with reserves, credible ownership that is proven in its financial and management commitment to the property, a low percentage of investor-rented condos, lack of foreclosures and a strategic sales and marketing plan.

Juhl offers loft-style condos with dozens of flexible floor plans, priced from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million. Juhl’s distinctive two-story live-work collection and its Penterrace collection feature a unique combination of penthouse amenities with expansion indoor/outdoor living. All Juhl condominium homes feature large private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces to create Juhl’s unique urban vibe.

Attracting millennials, empty nesters and retirees, Juhl’s luxury lifestyle and ideal downtown Las Vegas location epitomize modern urban living within walking distance of both world-class and neighborhood-centric entertainment, restaurants, art galleries, nightlife and shopping, as well as a central location with easy access to the city’s cultural attractions and Las Vegas’ professional sports venues.

For more information or to make an appointment for a personal presentation, call Juhl condominium specialists at 702-816-5466.

Juhl is a 344-residence, loft-style community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and is known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic. Condos at Juhl range from 600 square feet to 2,200 square feet, priced from the low $200,000s.

For information, visit or call the sales center at 353 E. Bonneville Ave., 702-816-5466 or juhllv.com.

