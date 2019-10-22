Juhl partners with UNLV School of Architecture

Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community that spans a city block in downtown Las Vegas and known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, announces its partnership with the UNLV School of Architecture for the sixth installment of its Artist in Residence Program.

Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas is partnering with Eric Strain, associate professor, UNLV School of Architecture, to host a series of inCONVERSATION discussions about the city’s design and future. (Juhl)

Aiming to explore the impact of cultural facilities, including the downtown area’s many museums, a series of conversations, dubbed inCONVERSATION, will ask: “What is needed next in downtown Las Vegas to truly form a cultural identity for the area?”

The inCONVERSATION events, which are free and open to anyone interested in education, design and the city’s future, start at 6 p.m. at Juhl, 353 E. Bonneville Ave., in unit 177 on Fourth Street. Upcoming events include:

■ Wednesday, featuring Barbara Roth, UNLV vice provost, professor of anthropology, who will share research on how Native American cultures transformed from hunter-based to agriculture-based cultures and the resulting impact on design.

■ Nov. 6, featuring James Hyman, UNLV professor of psychology and a neurobiologist, who will discuss how the brain conceives space.

■ Nov. 20, featuring Kenneth Tanner, University of Georgia College of Education, who will explore how the design of learning spaces affect learning capabilities.

According to Eric Strain, associate professor at the UNLV School of Architecture, who will moderate each conversation, the goal of the series is to involve students and the community at large to explore an interdisciplinary approach to the creative arts and its impact on building community.

The partnership is the brainchild of Strain and Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, with Dune Real Estate Partners, bought Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas. The two have frequently collaborated on ideas and initiatives to enhance downtown livability and on architecture programs at UNLV. The evolution of Juhl’s Artist in Residence program to include architecture is a natural extension of their work and vision.

According to Vaknin, Juhl’s architecture and contemporary design aesthetic naturally attract artists and creative types who appreciate the downtown and Juhl communities’ progressive vibe.

“As work on a future modern art museum at Symphony Park progresses, downtown Las Vegas is continuing to evolve as an arts community,” Vaknin said.

“Juhl is ideally positioned in the center of it all, and given my personal passion for the arts and Eric’s leadership at the UNLV School of Architecture, expanding our Artist in Residence program to focus on architecture and design, an omnipresent art form, makes all kinds of sense.”

“The Architecture in Residence program is a convergence of art, architecture and housing in downtown Las Vegas,” Strain said. “We are grateful to Uri, his visionary embrace of the arts and his passion for education and all things downtown that have brought this partnership full circle. We’re delighted to partner with the Juhl, one of the most architecturally sensitive spots in town, and to make a nexus between an architecture, the arts and the vibrant life of downtown Las Vegas.”

Juhl is an urban destination, with 20,000 square feet of specially curated ground level retail that complements the neighborhood’s existing retail, seamlessly connecting downtown districts, including the Arts District, from which it draws significant inspiration. It is a popular residential choice for professionals, including many who work at firms and courthouses throughout downtown’s expansive legal community and entrepreneurs and artists drawn to the Juhl’s creative vibe.

Juhl encompasses multiple buildings, including a high-rise, mid-rise, brownstones, live/work spaces, retail spaces and a warehouse-style loft building.

Many of its residences can be customized via 130 unique floor plan configurations, including many that are one of a kind within the property. Homes at Juhl range from 600 square feet to just under 2,000 square feet and start in the low $200,000s.

Recently refreshed, Juhl boasts an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, lobby and co-op working spaces that cater to its professional residents.

Hallmarks of Juhl include flexible floor plans, large terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s distinctive aesthetic.

Amenities include an al fresco movie theater; two-story fitness facility overlooking the pool and spa; 10th floor wine patio, dining deck and fire pit; 24-hour security; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking; and full-service concierge. A summer kitchen, called Canvas Grill, is the perfect spot for warm weather entertaining.

To learn more about Juhl, visit www.juhllv.com.