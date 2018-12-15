Juhl residents enjoy vibrant lifestyle

Juhl, a 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, is known for its unique and flexible floor plans enhanced by an industrial chic design aesthetic that is a signature of the community. But another strong selling point for Juhl homebuyers is the vibrant lifestyle, culture and social and dining scene that surrounds Juhl, giving residents direct access to world-class restaurants, bars and entertainment.

Residents who buy a home at Juhl buy the complete package, including proximity to great dining, shopping and entertainment, lifestyle events and one-of-kind residences built with the homeowner’s vision in mind. (Juhl)

But another strong selling point for Juhl homebuyers is the vibrant lifestyle, culture and social and dining scene that surrounds Juhl, giving residents direct access to world-class restaurants, bars and entertainment. This not only includes the downtown scene as a whole, but ground-floor retail at Juhl that makes dining out, picking up a quick snack or meeting friends for a drink especially convenient for those who call the community home.

“At Juhl, we offer more than just exclusivity in our floor plans. Our residents love being within walking distance of the rich history, culture and dining scene unique to downtown Las Vegas,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas. “Exploring the variety of cuisine in downtown Las Vegas is one of the best perks about living at Juhl. Whether residents are looking for a stimulating cup of coffee, an upscale vintage steakhouse, a perfectly crafted dirty martini or authentic Mexican or Thai cuisine, there is truly something for everyone, and it’s one of the many reasons Juhl is such an attractive place to put down roots.”

On the ground level of the community is 20,000 square feet of specially curated retail space that enriches the neighborhood’s retail offerings and connects downtown districts, including the Arts District, which significantly inspired Juhl’s development and design. Now open at The Promenade at Juhl are Classic Jewel, a cocktail lounge featuring a relaxed Vegas glamour vibe; The Audio/Video Boutique &Downtown Décor, specializing in home theater retail and design; Get a Haircut, a classic rock-themed barber shop; Art-is-Zen, offering architecture and design consulting; Greens &Proteins, a modern, family-friendly café with a healthy twist that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner; and Le Pho, a popular Vietnamese kitchen.

While in a temporary space, FreeStyle CrossFit is in a temporary space at Juhl and will soon celebrate its grand opening, serving as the only around-the-clock group fitness gym in the valley.

According to Vaknin, Le Pho is no run-of-the-mill neighborhood restaurant. In fact, Khai Vu, founder of Le Pho, was just named Restaurateur of the Year by Nevada Public Radio and Desert Companion magazine, a remarkable yet well-deserved accolade for a restaurant that has been open for only two years.

“Le Pho is a magnet for residents and foodies from throughout the valley,” Vaknin said. “With delicious Vietnamese dishes like banh mi, traditional pho, and oxtail bone marrow fried rice, it’s no wonder they have a huge following. We are excited for Vu’s recognition and hopeful that those who haven’t been to Le Pho will be curious enough to see what all the buzz is about. Take it from me, the restaurant definitely lives up to the hype,” Vaknin said.

When residents want to explore the downtown city scene, there’s no shortage of great spots, scores of them within walking distance from the community. Juhl residents benefit from living near the most talked-about restaurants and bars in this iconic part of the valley, enjoying hotspots such as The Griffin, Oak and Ivy inside Downtown Container Park, Esther’s Kitchen, Cornish Pasty, Le Thai and Eat.

In addition to exposing new residents to the more than 150 nearby restaurants, bars, museums and attractions, living at Juhl comes complete with a built-in social network that fosters a warm and welcoming sense of community.

Under the direction of Evelyn Connors, Juhl’s lifestyle director, residents are offered the opportunity to attend and participate in various activities and gatherings that stimulate conversations, foster unique connections and encourage residents to make friends of their neighbors.

“More condominium communities are finally starting to understand the value of a lifestyle director, but we still remain one of only a few high-rises in the valley that offer residents the benefits that come with a full-time lifestyle director. For many, this is a lifestyle change that comes with an adjustment to urban living, so having a dedicated staff member to plan neighbor mixers, organize outings and special events is a huge plus for everyone who lives here,” Vaknin said.

Residents at Juhl have enjoyed events including beer tastings at Nevada Taste Site, game night at Artifice, building their own succulent gardens at Three Sheets Craft Beer and, more recently, an ugly sweater party at Mob Bar, just to name a few.

These events also allow residents the opportunity to explore some of their own community’s luxury amenities. These include an al fresco screening room; a two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views; a 10th-floor wine patio; and an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas and Canvas poolside grill.

A nearby urban garden plot exclusively for use by Juhl residents makes urban gardening possible for those wishing to grow their own fresh herbs and vegetables. These lifestyle events also allow residents the opportunity to explore some of their own community’s luxury amenities.

Juhl includes dozens of floor plans with studios starting in the low $200,000s. Recently remodeled, Juhl boasts an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, lobby and co-op working spaces that cater to its professional residents. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

Other amenities include 24-hour security; Wi-Fi in common areas; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station; co-op working space that caters to professional residents; and full-service concierge.

For more information or to arrange a private sales presentation of Juhl, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl’s sales center is at 353 E. Bonneville Ave.

The sales center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.