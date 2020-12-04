59°F
Juhl’s new ‘Penterraces’ collection has terraces

December 4, 2020 - 1:56 pm
 
“Penterraces" are Juhl's new two-story condos on the sixth and seventh floors that offer terr ...
"Penterraces" are Juhl's new two-story condos on the sixth and seventh floors that offer terraces overlooking the resort-style pool deck. (Juhl)
Juhl, a downtown Las Vegas high-rise, announced the release of newly remodeled two-story luxury ...
Juhl, a downtown Las Vegas high-rise, announced the release of newly remodeled two-story luxury residences known as "Penterraces." These two-story condos offer penthouse-like living space with terraces overlooking the resort-style pool deck. (Juhl)

Juhl, the iconic 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, announces the release of newly remodeled two-story luxury residences known as “Penterraces.”

The unique two-story condos offer spacious and luxurious penthouse-like living space on the community’s sixth and seventh floors with terraces overlooking Juhl’s lushly landscaped resort-style pool deck. With gorgeous interior views, Penterrace homes feature exterior city and mountain views, offering an unprecedented array of stunning vistas from all angles.

With the splendor, feel and finishes of a luxury penthouse, Juhl’s Penterraces feature private terraces, further extending the home’s living space and creating a seamless indoor/outdoor ambiance. Floor-to-ceiling windows deliver an abundance of natural light and continue the indoor/outdoor theme with views that echo those of the terraces overlooking the new artfully designed landscaping.

According to Uri Vaknin, a partner with KRE Capital, whose company owns a collection of condominium towers, including Juhl and One Las Vegas, Juhl’s terraces create the feel of a luscious backyard without the maintenance or upkeep.

“We recently invested more than a quarter-million dollars on an expansive and thoughtful pool-deck landscaping project with plants that deliver year-round color, shade and drama. The community’s resort pool area also includes inviting cabanas, fire pit, hot tub, grilling stations, summer kitchens and relaxed seating,” Vaknin said. “Juhl’s Penterraces offer a view and access to all this without the worry of maintenance. What could be better?”

High-end upgrades to each of the four available Penterraces include new kitchen and bath finishes. The model, residence 744, was recently refreshed to feature new interior design and décor by Lee Bryan Interior Design, whose award-winning designs are recognized nationwide.

According to Vaknin, the flexible floor plans are limited only by the buyer’s imagination. Awash in natural light, interior features include 10-foot ceilings, enormous windows, generous closet space, striking master suites, dramatic great rooms, airy dining spaces and en suite guest rooms. The open kitchen comes outfitted with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz countertops.

Four Penterraces, available for private viewing by appointment, range from 1,491 square feet to 1,516 square-feet and are priced from $499,900.

Residents of Juhl have access to on-site amenities and services that surpass resort living, including dedicated concierge, 24-hour security, two-story fitness center with iconic Strip views, resort pool with cabanas, summer kitchens and grilling stations, alfresco movie theater, a 10th-floor wine and viewing deck, private pet walk, on-site dry cleaning and electric car charging stations. The Promenade at Juhl provides direct access to shopping and dining on the community’s ground floor.

Not far from Juhl is The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, offering world-class entertainment, and the 18b Arts District bustling with hip galleries and interesting meet-up places. Some of the city’s most popular restaurants and eateries are just around the corner, not to mention the city’s best nightlife spots.

Juhl includes dozens of floor plans with studios starting in the low $200,000s. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

For more information or to make an appointment for a personal presentation call the condominium specialists at 702-816-5466 or visit juhllv.com.

Showboat Park Apartments opens in downtown Las Vegas. (Showboat Park Apartments)
Apartment complex opens in downtown Las Vegas
Bentar Development, a Vegas-grown construction management company, announces the development of a 344-unit rental community at 2800 Fremont St., south of Charleston Boulevard.

Beazer Homes has opened Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas. The builder will hold a grand opening ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas this weekend. The event will be held Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 Beltway and U.S. 95 Highway.

Taylor Morrison has launched its Build Joy initiative in several cities as a way to give back t ...
Taylor Morrison gives back to communities
Beyond building homes, Taylor Morrison is committed to cultivating communities. For the fourth consecutive holiday season, the nation’s fifth largest homebuilder and developer, asked team members for ideas on how to build joy in their local communities, and today, is spreading these efforts even further with the launch of its inaugural National Build Joy Day on Dec. 2.

Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood in the districts of Redpoint and Re ...
Summerlin’s Redpoint and Redpoint Square in development
The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest districts, Redpoint and Redpoint Square, begin to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the districts now boasts five actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes.

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. (Edward Homes N ...
Edward Homes builds town home communities valleywide
Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. Developed for today’s discerning and value-conscious homebuyer, these homes are the evolution of modern living in Las Vegas, offering a distinct housing environment and freedom of lifestyle.

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods, Savannah and Cascades, in the new districts o ...
Taylor Morrison opens two new Summerlin neighborhoods
Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in the master-planned community of Summerlin. They are Savannah and Cascades. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint and Redpoint Square are beginning to take shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

The master-planned community of Summerlin, which began in 1990, has landed on the nation’s li ...
Summerlin celebrates 30 years with top new home sales
The master-planned community (MPC) of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., continues its run as one of the country’s top-selling MPCs. Celebrating it 30th anniversary this year, Summerlin was originally envisioned in the late 1980s by founders of the Hughes’ organization as a community that would set a new standard for living in Las Vegas — a city that was then recognized as a place to visit, but not to call home.

Gordon Miles
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Growth Holdings, a global development company with a multibillion-dollar portfolio across multiple industries, has been honored with the 2020 Global Outstanding Real Estate Value-Creation Leadership Award by Capital Finance International. The London-based quarterly journal recognized GH for its innovative approach to high-end residential real estate through its dedicated Growth Luxury Homes division.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neig ...
Cadence offers homes for the holidays
There’s no place like home for the holidays and with several quick move-in options available at the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson, this holiday wish could be a reality.

Acacia Ranch, Beazer Homes' newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, will hold a grand ...
Beazer to host grand opening for North Las Vegas development
Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is conveniently located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 and U.S. Highway 95 freeways.