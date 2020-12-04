Juhl’s new ‘Penterraces’ collection has terraces

Juhl, the iconic 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, announces the release of newly remodeled two-story luxury residences known as “Penterraces.” These unique, two-story condos offer spacious and luxurious penthouse-like living space on the community’s sixth and seventh floors with terraces overlooking Juhl’s lushly landscaped resort-style pool deck. In addition to gorgeous interior views, Penterrace homes also feature exterior city and mountain views, offering an unprecedented array of stunning vistas from all angles.

The unique two-story condos offer spacious and luxurious penthouse-like living space on the community’s sixth and seventh floors with terraces overlooking Juhl’s lushly landscaped resort-style pool deck. With gorgeous interior views, Penterrace homes feature exterior city and mountain views, offering an unprecedented array of stunning vistas from all angles.

With the splendor, feel and finishes of a luxury penthouse, Juhl’s Penterraces feature private terraces, further extending the home’s living space and creating a seamless indoor/outdoor ambiance. Floor-to-ceiling windows deliver an abundance of natural light and continue the indoor/outdoor theme with views that echo those of the terraces overlooking the new artfully designed landscaping.

According to Uri Vaknin, a partner with KRE Capital, whose company owns a collection of condominium towers, including Juhl and One Las Vegas, Juhl’s terraces create the feel of a luscious backyard without the maintenance or upkeep.

“We recently invested more than a quarter-million dollars on an expansive and thoughtful pool-deck landscaping project with plants that deliver year-round color, shade and drama. The community’s resort pool area also includes inviting cabanas, fire pit, hot tub, grilling stations, summer kitchens and relaxed seating,” Vaknin said. “Juhl’s Penterraces offer a view and access to all this without the worry of maintenance. What could be better?”

High-end upgrades to each of the four available Penterraces include new kitchen and bath finishes. The model, residence 744, was recently refreshed to feature new interior design and décor by Lee Bryan Interior Design, whose award-winning designs are recognized nationwide.

According to Vaknin, the flexible floor plans are limited only by the buyer’s imagination. Awash in natural light, interior features include 10-foot ceilings, enormous windows, generous closet space, striking master suites, dramatic great rooms, airy dining spaces and en suite guest rooms. The open kitchen comes outfitted with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz countertops.

Four Penterraces, available for private viewing by appointment, range from 1,491 square feet to 1,516 square-feet and are priced from $499,900.

Residents of Juhl have access to on-site amenities and services that surpass resort living, including dedicated concierge, 24-hour security, two-story fitness center with iconic Strip views, resort pool with cabanas, summer kitchens and grilling stations, alfresco movie theater, a 10th-floor wine and viewing deck, private pet walk, on-site dry cleaning and electric car charging stations. The Promenade at Juhl provides direct access to shopping and dining on the community’s ground floor.

Not far from Juhl is The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, offering world-class entertainment, and the 18b Arts District bustling with hip galleries and interesting meet-up places. Some of the city’s most popular restaurants and eateries are just around the corner, not to mention the city’s best nightlife spots.

Juhl includes dozens of floor plans with studios starting in the low $200,000s. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

For more information or to make an appointment for a personal presentation call the condominium specialists at 702-816-5466 or visit juhllv.com.